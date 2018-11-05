Aqua America Is No Longer The Safe Haven It Used To Be

Intro

On the 9th of October, I wrote that Aqua America (WTR) was the company that would hedge my portfolio against the next recession. Arguments for picking Aqua America were (1) its relative cheap valuation compared to its peers, (2) its proven track record of great acquisitions (3) its water operations, which are one of the most reliable industries out there and (4) its dividend growth streak of 26 years. In my eyes, Aqua America was a bond-like investment with the benefit of growing dividends over time. However, management decided it was time for some action. On the 23rd of October, management announced that it would take over natural gas provider Peoples in a $4.3 billion deal. The deal is expected to close mid 2019. The market did not really like the deal and shares trade now ~13% lower. This article will analyze the acquisition with help of the acquisition of Peoples conference call. In the end, I will decide whether or not Aqua America will still hedge my portfolio.

About Peoples

Peoples is a provider of natural gas. The company operates in 3 states and has over 700,000 customers, most of which are, just like Aqua America, located in Pennsylvania. Peoples' history goes back over 130 years. In the last couple of years, Peoples has experienced strong growth through acquisitions, once again, just like Aqua America.

Results of the deal

Source: Acquisition of Peoples conference call

The combined company will have more than 1.7 million customers, serving over 5 million Americans. It will operate in 10 states. It will have a total projected regulated rate base of $7.2 billion in 2019, which represents an increase of approximately 44%. 70% of the total rate base will come from water operations, while 30% will come from natural gas operations.

Financing Plan

Peoples has an enterprise value of approximately $4.3 billion, $1.3 billion of which is debt. To finance the other $3 billion, Aqua America will use a combination of debt and equity. In its financing plan, management announced that it would take on only $0.6 billion in debt, while issuing $2.4 billion equity. However, you should take in consideration that Aqua America is also taking over Peoples ~$1.3 billion in debt. Therefore, the company will increase its debt by $1.9 billion.

As of its latest quarterly report, Aqua America has $2,181 billion in long-term debt and $2,004 in equity. This resulted in a debt to equity ratio of 1.09. After the deal, the company will have ~$3,481 debt and $4,404 million equity. This would result in a debt to equity ratio of 0.79. Therefore, the deal improves the company's balance sheet by increasing equity more than increasing debt.

Improving the balance sheet by issuing equity is not always benefiting shareholders. Aqua America has 178 million shares outstanding. Issuing $2.4 billion in equity, would increase total shares outstanding by ~75 million, using $32 per share. This means that every already-existing shareholder will own a significant lower percentage of the company.

Although share dilution may sound bad, it can be good if earnings grow enough. This might be the case in this deal. For the full-year 2017, Aqua reported EBITDA of ~$467 million. Peoples is expecting to post EBITDA of $289 million. Therefore, EBITDA would increase by 62%, while shares outstanding would increase by only 42%. Thus far, management has given little information about the financials. Therefore, I do not want to spend too much time on the financials. I will do this once the company provides more financial information.

Synergies

Before I start with this paragraph, I would like to get one thing clear. The acquisition of Peoples is not a synergy play. This is not simply my opinion, but is stated by management in the acquisition of Peoples conference call. Aqua America is a regulated water utility, while Peoples is a regulated natural gas utility. This are just completely different businesses. Peoples is also not a publicly traded company, so you do not take out the fixed costs that come with being a publicly traded company. However, as noted before, both company's have the majority of their customers in Pennsylvania. To be precise, 46.7% of Aqua America's customers are located in Pennsylvania compared to Peoples' 93%. Because of this, 77% of the total rate base comes from Pennsylvania.

Therefore, there could be some geographical synergies. It could lead to economies of scale. The company will have more leverage on suppliers of, for example, manufacturing goods used for renewing water and gas pipelines. Because Peoples operates in two states in which Aqua America does not, the acquisition can also make it easier for Aqua America to acquire water providers in Kentucky and West Virginia. Of course, the same counts for Peoples.

No longer a pure water play

Although these potential synergies sound great, I am still not a big fan of the acquisition. Browsing through the comment section on Seeking Alpha, I noticed that a lot of Seeking Alpha users are shareholders of Aqua America because it used to be a safe water play. If we, shareholders of Aqua America, wanted exposure to natural gas, we would simply buy stocks of a company that provides natural gas. I picked Aqua America because water utilities are one of the safest utilities, not to get into additional risk with natural gas exposure.

In 2019, Aqua America expects 70% of its total rate base to come from its water business. The remaining 30% will come from its acquired natural gas segment. 70% would still be enough for me to put Aqua America in the extreme safe, bond substitution category of my portfolio. However, management admitted that it has no long-term intention to keep this ratio. Natural gas has a projected annual base rate growth of 8-10%, while water only has 7%. From a financially standpoint, it would be understandable to increase exposure to natural gas.

Conclusion

Aqua America's acquisition of Peoples makes little sense to me. Management admitted that it is not a synergy play. In my opinion, it would be better to stay with the company's strategy of acquiring smaller water providers. If we, shareholders, would want exposure to natural gas, we would simply have bought stocks of another company. While the company's debt to equity ratio will decline, this comes at the cost of significant share dilution. A few weeks ago, I started a 1/4 position in Aqua America. I will hold those shares for the moment, but I am certainly not planning to add more until management gives more clarification about the 70/30 water and natural gas ratio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WTR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.