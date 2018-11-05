Hercules Capital: 9.9%-Covered Yield, Strong Portfolio, Just Declared Special Dividend

Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) remains a top-choice for high-yield income investors seeking high, recurring dividend income and capital upside. Hercules Capital continued to cover its dividend payout with net investment income and distributable net operating income in the third quarter, and the business development company just declared a special $0.02/share dividend. NII upside in a rising rate environment could further result in a dividend raise as far as the regular quarterly dividend payout is concerned. An investment in HTGC at today's price point yields 9.9 percent.

Hercules Capital - Portfolio Snapshot

Hercules Capital primarily invests in high-growth, venture capital-backed companies in the tech, life science, and renewable technologies sectors.

At the end of Q3-2018, Hercules Capital's debt investment portfolio was valued at ~$1.6 billion and included 89 different companies. The majority of Hercules Capital's portfolio consists of senior secured first liens.

Here's a portfolio snapshot.

Source: Hercules Capital Investor Presentation

Hercules Capital has considerable net interest income (and dividend) upside in a rising rate environment, thanks to its large floating-rate investment portfolio. A 25 basis point increase in short-term interest rates, for instance, is expected to boost the BDC's net interest income by $4.3 million, or $0.04/share annually going forward. Obviously, the higher interest rates go, the better for Hercules Capital and its shareholders.

Source: Hercules Capital

Portfolio Quality

Hercules Capital's portfolio quality remained robust in the third quarter. For one thing, Hercules Capital saw stable debt yields, which indicate a well-performing debt investment portfolio.

Source: Hercules Capital

Another way to judge portfolio quality is to look at the BDC's non-accruals. Non-accruals are essentially non-performing loans where the borrower is not making timely interest rate payments which in turn puts the entire principal at risk. The lower the non-accruals, obviously, the higher the credit quality for Hercules Capital and other business development companies.

At the end of the September quarter, Hercules Capital had 0.0 percent of loans on non-accrual status, measured at fair value, which is in line with the previous three quarters. Hence, Hercules Capital has very good credit/portfolio quality for the time being.

Source: Hercules Capital

A Dividend Hike Is Possible

Hercules Capital covered its dividend with both net investment income and distributable net operating income in the last quarter. In the last twelve quarters, the business development company pulled in an average of $0.31/share in NII and $0.33/share in DNOI, covering its dividend distribution of $0.31/share.

Here are Hercules Capital's updated dividend coverage stats.

Source: Achilles Research

Hercules Capital declared a stable $0.31/share dividend for the third quarter for which the record date is November 12, 2018. The dividend is payable on November 19, 2018. The BDC also declared a special cash dividend of $0.02/share for the third quarter, which will be paid out of Hercules Capital’s undistributed taxable income. Record and pay dates for the special dividend are the same as for the regular distribution.

Based on the BDC's distribution coverage and NII upside, I can see HTGC raise its quarterly dividend payout by $0.01-$0.02/share going forward.

Valuation

Hercules Capital's shares sell for just ~10.1x Q3-2018 run-rate net investment income and ~1.2x NAV (last reported net asset value: $10.38/share).

Hercules Capital's shares have regularly been priced at a premium to NAV thanks to the BDC's strong portfolio quality and dependable distribution.

Source: Hercules Capital

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

Hercules Capital is dependent on a strong U.S. economy, a growing tech industry, and rising demand for new capital for investments. As long as the U.S. and the tech sectors are growing, Hercules Capital faces attractive prospects for NII growth. Further, the investment thesis hinges on rising interest rates: As long as rates rise, HTGC is in a good position to maintain, or even grow its quarterly dividend payout. On the other hand, a slowing economy and falling interest rates are likely going to be negative catalysts for Hercules Capital's business.

Your Takeaway

Hercules Capital is a promising high-yield income vehicle that brings a lot to the table: The BDC covers its dividend with both NII and DNOI, and just declared a special $0.02/share dividend. Hercules Capital has considerable NII upside in a rising rate environment, which greatly improves the value proposition, and points to a hike in the regular dividend going forward. Portfolio quality remained solid in the last quarter, and shares continue to be attractively valued. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HTGC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.