Should You Buy Park Lawn Corporation And Its Strong Growth Potential?

Park Lawn Corporation is the largest publicly traded Canadian-owned funeral, cremation, and cemetery provider with operations in both sides of the border.

Investment Thesis

Park Lawn Corporation (OTC:PRRWF) (OTC:PLWCF) (TSX:PLC) should be able to benefit from the trend of ageing population in Canada and the United States. The company should be able to grow its business through tuck-in acquisitions as the funeral industry in North America is highly fragmented. Despite a pullback of its share price, its shares are still trading at a premium to its peers. We would prefer to wait for a further pullback as we desire a higher margin of safety.

Recent Developments

On October 9, Park Lawn announced that it has entered an agreement to acquire Wells Funeral Homes and Cremation Services in North Carolina for an undisclosed amount. For investors, this is just one acquisition out of many acquisitions the company has announced/completed since the new management took over in 2016. In fact, the company has grown to 149 locations including cemeteries, crematoria, funeral homes, chapels, etc. at the end of Q2 2018. For reader's information, Park Lawn only had 6 cemetery properties and 3 crematoria back in 2013.

Reasons why we like Park Lawn Corporation

Demographic trend will act as its tailwind

Park Lawn should benefit from favorable demographic trend in North America. In the United States, as the nation’s baby boom cohort ages, the number and percentage of people who die will increase dramatically. According to U.S. Census Bureau, deaths in the nation are projected to reach more than 3.6 million in 2037. This is about 1 million more than the number in 2015 (see chart below).

The situation is similar in Canada. According to the projection by Statistics Canada (see chart below), the number of deaths are expected to ramp up between 2020 and 2040 before leveling off in 2050s.

Fragmented industry

North American death care services industry is highly fragmented. It is estimated that about 85% of the market is available for consolidation. This presents a huge growth opportunity for Park Lawn. In fact, management has repeatedly expressed that they intend to grow its business through tuck-in acquisitions. This is exactly what the company has done in the past few years. The company has also benefited from operating margin expansion through synergies and efficiency improvements from its acquisitions. As can be seen from the chart below, Park Lawn’s operating margin has gradually expanded since the current management took over in 2016.

EBITDA target of C$100 million by 2022

Park Lawn has a goal to grow its EBITDA to C$100 million by 2022. This will be accomplished through a combination of acquisitions (~C$35 million), organic growths, synergies (C$7~8 million), and capital projects (C$10~C$12 million). Although its target depends on many factors such as the availability of acquisition opportunities, it will grow its current EBITDA by about 15% annually from its current EBITDA of C$45 million (pro forma).

Risks and Challenges

Park Lawn’s business is near recession-resistant but it is not totally recession proof. Although death rate does not spike nor fall significantly (if at all) in an economic recession, families of those who passed away may choose less expensive services (e.g. cremation instead of burial) in an economic recession. This may impact its revenue negatively.

Management has indicated that a significant portion of its future growth will depend on acquisitions (mostly tuck-in acquisitions). Although they have expressed the need to keep its net debt to EBITDA ratio to be below 2x (currently at around 1.6x), we cannot rule out the possibility of significant debt increases to finance larger acquisitions. This may result in a deteriorating balance sheet. Investors should keep an eye on Park Lawn’s balance sheet especially because we are now in a rising interest rate environment.

Premium Valuation

Share price of Park Lawn has risen by nearly 100% in the past 3 years. The company is currently trading at a forward EV to EBITDA ratio of 15.73x. This is significantly higher than its peers. As can be seen from the first chart below, its EV to EBITDA ratio is about 3.5x multiples higher than Service Corp. (SCI) and nearly 7x multiples higher than Carriage Services (CSV). Similarly, its forward P/E ratio of 29.48x is much higher than Service Corp.’s 22.38x and Carriage Services’ 13.98x.

Park Lawn currently pays a monthly dividend of C$0.038 per share (C$0.46 on an annual basis). This is equivalent to a dividend yield of about 2%. The company has been paying dividend each month since 2011.

Investor Takeaway

Park Lawn is well positioned to grow its business in a fragmented death care services industry. The company should also enjoy favorable demographic tailwind due to aging populations in both sides of the border. However, its share price appears to be trading at a premium. Although we like its growth prospect, we prefer a higher margin of safety and hence would wait for a pullback.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

