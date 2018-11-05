Why I Like XPO Logistics Despite A Big Earnings Miss

Peaking economic growth could be a headwind which is why I am currently cautiously waiting for an entry.

XPO Logistics (XPO) has been one of my favorite transportation stocks of the current business cycle (2016 - now). The company's management is doing exceptional work by growing the business through acquisitions and strong organic growth in high-growth transportation segments like e-commerce. The most recent quarterly earnings showed the first significant earnings miss of the current business cycle. The company also lowered its guidance, which caused investors to sell - even after a stock price decline of more than 25% from its all-time high. Nonetheless, I am not worried about the future of this company and believe that significant corrections like this one can be bought.

Source: XPO Logistics

Both Earnings And Sales Missed Expectations

Third quarter adjusted EPS came in at $0.89. This is 51% higher compared to Q3 of 2017. It is also one of the highest growth rates since the start of 2017, which shows how well the company is exploiting the current growth trend. The problem is that the third quarter showed the first significant estimates miss of the business cycle. Expectations were $1.00, which means that the company missed by $0.11.

Source: Estimize

Sales growth also came in strong. Third quarter sales totaled $4.335 billion versus $3.887 billion in the previous-year quarter. This translates to a growth rate of 12%. However, analysts were looking for $4.384 billion in sales, which means that sales missed by a little more than 1%.

Moreover, gross margins were unchanged compared to Q3/2017 at 15.1% whereas net margins came in at 2.5%, which is 0.9 points higher compared to 12 months ago. The trend for both gross and net margins is up, as you can see below (based on a LTM basis). Net margins are at levels not seen since 2011 before the company started its rapid expansion. Gross margins are still in a very slow uptrend, which does not bother me since net margins are more important in this case.

That said, the transportation segment generated sales worth $2.85 billion. This is a 10.5% increase compared to Q3 of 2017. Sales growth was supported by strong growth in the freight brokerage and last mile in North America as well as dedicated truckload transportation in Europe (UK & France). Operating income soared more than 34% to $195.2 million due to strong growth in global freight brokerage, higher less-than truckload margins and growth in dedicated truckload in Europe.

XPO's logistics segment generated sales worth $1.52 billion. This is a 13.1% improvement which was supported by strong e-commerce logistics on a global scale and consumer packaged goods as well as food and beverage sectors in North America.

Operating income in the logistics segment fell to $59.5 million compared with $67.3 million in Q3/2017. Adjusted EBITDA came in at $128.0 million which is unchanged compared to one year ago. The operating income decline is the result of a customer bankruptcy and to a record number of contract start-ups in Europe and North America. I believe that this once again proves why XPO has made a large number of acquisitions over the past few years.

What's Next?

One of the reasons why I am a big fan of XPO is its ability to benefit from a tight truck market - both in the U.S. and Europe. The company is exceptionally well positioned to turn higher economic growth into strong top and bottom line growth.

Or, as CEO Bradley Jacobs puts it:

Our robust organic growth of 10.5% in the quarter was led by strong demand for e-commerce logistics and freight brokerage. In our North American LTL business, we improved the adjusted operating ratio by 220 basis points from a year ago. Companywide, we again grew profitability faster than revenue, despite the impact of a customer bankruptcy. Our disciplined investments in growth over the past 18 months are gaining traction. We closed $918 million of new business in the quarter, up 43% from last year, due in large part to our expanded sales organization and proprietary technology. In contract logistics, we implemented a record 90 customer contracts through September, enabled by intelligent automation. And in North American brokerage, we used dynamic freight-matching algorithms to realize 18% revenue growth and 370 basis points of margin improvement with fewer people. This is the same technology used by XPO Connect, our digital freight marketplace.

That said, the recent customer bankruptcy has caused a downside revision of adjusted EBITDA expectations for the full year of 2018. 2018 adjusted EBITDA is expected to come in at $1.585 billion compared with previous expectations of $1.6 billion.

Investors were eager to sell XPO after earnings, after which the stock rebounded a bit from the lows at $80. However, despite the efforts from bulls, the stock is still below the support line that guided the stock since the start of 2017.

Moreover, I am closely watching growth expectations for the transportation industry. Below, you see my updated regional shipments graph. This leading indicator tells us what we can expect in terms of growth in the transportation industry on the mid-term. This graph has guided transportation stocks very well since the bottom of 2016. It is therefore important to acknowledge that sentiment is declining. The evidence that economic growth is peaking is getting stronger every single month. This means that it could get harder to maintain high sales growth when general economic conditions are declining.

XPO Logistics missed both EPS and sales estimates in its third quarter. However, there is no doubt that the company's strategy is working out very well. Sales were supported by strength across the board with slight non-cyclical headwinds from the bankruptcy of a major client. On top of that we see that margins are continuing to grow, which is exactly what we want to see after a rapid asset expansion over the past few years.

I remain a big fan of the company and its stock. However, there are reasons to be cautious. Economic sentiment is weakening and the company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. This is not worrisome, but it could be a reason why the stock is selling-off harder than some competitors.

Nonetheless, I am willing to make this my biggest transportation position again when sentiment in the transportation industry improves again. When that happens, we will see a massive rally due to investors searching for the strongest companies in each sector. And I believe that XPO is one of those companies.

Stay tuned!

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated!

Disclaimer: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.

