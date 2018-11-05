3M's Sales Growth Slowed, But The Investment Thesis Remains The Same

3M’s (MMM) stock price dropped recently as low as the mid-$180s in late October and concurrently the dividend yield increased to almost 3%, but the investment thesis for dividend growth investors has not changed. 3M reported slowing sales growth and also missed revenue and EPS estimates. In addition the company reduced its EPS guidance. The stock dropped in response to the earnings release. But 3M is a company many small investors should be interested in due to its ability to grow revenue and EPS over time and in turn successfully grow its dividend. Furthermore, I believe that 3M’s broad product diversification provides a certain degree of safety for the dividend. The stock price was down almost -30% to its recent low from its peak in late January putting it squarely in correction territory. From my perspective as a small investor interested in dividend growth, the company was on sale, and I recently added to my position during the recent dip in stock price.

3M On Sale

Source: digdevdirect.com

Many Industrial Stock Prices Were Hit Hard In October

The stock prices of many industrial conglomerate stocks declined rapidly and were down double-digits in October 2018. This was due to a combination of increasing trade war tension, possibility of additional tariffs, higher input costs, and a rapid increase in the 10-Year U.S. Treasury yield. Increasing interest rates likely affected auto sales and caused a slow down in residential housing sales and more importantly future construction as 2018 progressed. I recently discussed another industrial conglomerate, Illinois Tool Works (ITW), which has also been affected by the slow down in these end markets. Table 1 below shows the decline in 3M and other some industrial stock prices since their peaks in late January 2018 and also from October 1 to October 31. The declines in stock prices have in many cases been rapid and steep due to general dissatisfaction with industrial company results and future expectations in aggregate.

Table 1. Decline in Stock Prices of Some Industrial Companies To October 31

Company Since Late January 2018 Since October 1 3M (MMM) -26% -10% Illinois Tool Works -29% -11% Honeywell (HON) -11% -13% Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) -8% -13% Dover Corp (DOV) -22% -6%

Source: Google stocks

Note that although these companies can all be considered industrial conglomerates, they do not all have the same level of exposure to the automotive and residential construction end markets. For example, Honeywell has a large aerospace business that is performing better compared to some other end markets in the U.S. and thus the company’s stock price has not declined as much this year.

3M Sales and Earning Deceleration

3M recently reported Q3 2018 results and the company missed both revenue and EPS estimates. Revenue estimates were missed by ~$260M while EPS estimates were missed by ~$0.13. Furthermore, the company lowered their EPS guidance to $9.90 - $10.00 per share for 2018 from a previous $10.20 - $10.45 per share, a ~4% reduction at the mid-point. In response, the stock price slid from slightly over $200 per share to the mid-$180’s in two days, a roughly 8% drop. But the revenue miss was largely due to a stronger U.S. dollar, which reduced revenue by -1.7%. The company exhibited organic revenue growth of +1.3% year-on-year basis. EPS growth was +11% YoY although only about +0.4% YoY was due to organic growth and the remainder was largely attributable to lower tax rates. Operating margin improved +0.10% YoY and is currently at 24.7%. FCF was up +24% YoY and is at $1.8B.

However, in addition to the effects of a stronger U.S. dollar there was a deceleration in organic growth in the company’s five business segments since Q2 2018 and relative to YTD values as seen in the chart below. The chart shows both the effect of organic volume + price. Clearly, the near-term challenges that I discussed in my earlier article combined with the stronger U.S. dollar have affected the company’s results in the near-term. Of the five segments, Safety & Graphics exhibited the best relative performance partly due to acquisition of Scott Safety. Note that the Healthcare business segment is underperforming with a -1% YoY drop in organic sales, -4.4% YoY drop in operating income, and -0.50% YoY drop in operating margin. Similarly the Consumer business segment is also underperforming with -2% YoY drop in organic sales, -6.7% YoY drop in operating income, and -0.80% YoY drop in operating margin. This slowdown has caused the company to reduce its sale growth estimate to ~3% from 3%-4%, in addition to the downward adjustment of EPS guidance. Note that organic sales growth was roughly +2.8% in Q1 2018 and +5.6% in Q2 2018.

3M’s Q3 and Year-To-Date Organic Sales Growth

Source: 3M 2018 Third Quarter Business Review Presentation

The sales deceleration occurred in all geographic locations with Europe, Middle East and Africa exhibiting the largest slow down of -2.5% in organic volume that was somewhat offset by price increases. Table 2 below shows the organic volume + pricing for the four geographic regions that 3M reports. In general the organic sales growth came from price increases except Asia Pacific.

Table 2. Organic Sales Growth By Geographic Region in Q3 2018

U.S. Asia Pacific Europe, Middle Eat & Africa Latin America/ Canada Organic Volume -0.9% +3.0% -2.5% -0.1% Pricing +1.4% +0.2% +1.6% +2.2%

Source: 3M 2018 Third Quarter Business Review Presentation

Investment Thesis

The sharp decline in stock price lowered the valuation and in turn increased the dividend yield to about 3%. The PE ratio (FWD) was between 17 and 18. Although 3M is encountering some near-term challenges the stock price also dropped due to the broader market slide in October 2018. In addition, industrial companies, particularly those that have automotive and residential construction end markets, were in general beaten down this year more than the broader market. But from my perspective of a small investor with long-term horizon and focused on dividend growth, the investment thesis for 3M currently remains the same. It is a broadly diversified industrial conglomerate with a growing dividend and payout ratio of about ~50% and furthermore it is a Dividend King. However, if sales continue to slow or trade or tariff issues occur for an extended duration then one may need to revisit the investment thesis.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMM, ITW.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.