This Safe Preferred Stock Bargain Is On Sale Again. Time To Lock 7.8%

One more sensational title from me. It is not my fault again, it is the market to "blame" for giving us this opportunity.

The stock in question

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, 7.375% Dep Shares Ser A Cumul Red Preferred Stk (CORR.PA):

(Source: Subscribers' spreadsheet)

The recent price action really deserves our attention:

(Source: Google search for CORR-A)

The preferred stock lost around 4%, and at the moment of writing, its current yield stripped stands at 7.8%.

The reason for the sell-off

We still think the main reason is hidden in the fact that the stock got deleted from the S&P US preferred stock index. We provide our predictions for additions and deletions to subscribers, and this time, we managed to get all the deletions correct:

(Source: Our marketplace service article)

But we are very surprised at how long the selling pressure continues. This certainly creates an opportunity for both traders and investors.

The company and the safety provided by the common stock pricing

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) focused primarily owning midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets subject to long-term triple net participating leases with energy companies. These assets include pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines and gathering systems. The company’s principal objective is to provide stockholders with an attractive risk-adjusted total return, with an emphasis on distributions and long-term distribution growth. Its revenue stream and long-term contracts make this REIT a utility in disguise. The revenue stream has very low deviation:

(Source: Interactive Brokers platform)

To add further protection to the preferred stock, we must take into account that this is a company with low debt levels:

With $170 million of liabilities and $452 million of total equity, the ratio of debt-to-book value equity stays at just 37%. If we take into account the market capitalization of the common stock alone, the debt-to-common equity is around 39%. CORR distributes $3 of dividends per common share yearly, which at the moment is 8.28% distribution yield. This is around $36 million in common stock dividends. The nominal value of CORR-A outstanding is $130 million, and the yearly dividend paid to CORR-A is around $9.6 million. The company pays 3.75 times more to its common stockholders. This adds extra safety to the preferred stock distribution. And not to forget, the company is actually earning its dividend when we look at the AFFO number:

This is the last reported AFFO metric, and I will not try to predict its future, because with preferred stocks and their relation to common stock, one does not need to do that. The explanation will follow.

Why CORR-A is a bargain in relation to its common stock

CORR common stock at the moment has a book value of around $27. At a price of $27, CORR's $3 distribution per year would yield around 11%. The market considers this yield as attractive and safe, and it prices CORR common stock almost 35% higher than its book value. I am not stating that book value is an appropriate metric to determine common stock valuations in the REIT sector (I just use it as a comparison to Par of a preferred stock). What I want to show is that the public values CORR as based on its distribution potential and not on liquidation value. The current distribution yield of the common stock stands at around 8.25%.

There are three simple scenarios ahead for any company:

In a bullish scenario, CORR may, of course, outperform CORR-A, but don't forget that the more profitable the company becomes the safer it gets, and its fixed-income instruments are supposed to narrow their risk premium. Currently, the yield to call of CORR-A is 12.34%, and the stock is callable starting 1/27/2020. The more bullish you are on the company, the more you will want a piece of this. Even if not redeemed, the stock will most likely trade at Par in a bullish scenario for the company.

In a neutral scenario with no price appreciation for the common stock and for the preferred stock, you have a common stock distribution yield of 8.25%, versus a preferred stock with 7.8%. The preferred stock, of course, is higher in the capital structure, and its smaller dividend is absolutely the safer one. On top of that, it cannot be reduced.

In a bearish scenario for the company, CORR-A will really give you a lot of time to react. There is a long way until a preferred stock feels the pressure of its mother common stock. There has to be a really shocking event that will leave you without a reaction, but in this case, being a CORR common stockholder will hurt more for sure. I will really start getting scared if the common stock drops 20-30% from current levels or if there is a large miss in revenue. At this point this seems hard to happen, but you should always be prepared for such an event. This is the main reason one has to prefer the preferred stocks of the company while they are on sale independently from the common stock.

How CORR-A compares to all REIT preferred stocks

(Source: Author's exchange-traded fixed-income database)

The market puts CORR-A next to mREITs, Hotel REITs and Retail REIT preferreds. I personally am a big fan of mREIT preferreds, and like some of the other preferreds in the picture, CORR-A seems much safer compared to all of these preferreds based on its business model and low leverage. One further positive for CORR-A is that its common stock has been quite stable in the recent market turmoil. Here, mREIT common stocks are real competitors, but we know what the reason for the sell-off in CORR-A is, and statistically, the market has valued it favorably in comparison with all these preferred stocks just before the deletion. Here is an example of how the statistical deviation looks with a random mREIT preferred stock:

(Source: Author's preferred stock arbitrages database)

Why does CORR-A underperform? Interest rate risk affects both securities identically, and CORR common stock has been outperforming the ARR common stock recently:

(Source: Author's software)

Once we know the reason for the deviation, it is time to price our idea.

Price target

Price target as a trade - The recent deviation against a group of similar preferred stocks is around $1. As there is no fundamental reason for this deviation, my price target is for CORR-A to reach Par value (stripped price).

Long-term price target - I view the stock as a "buy and hold" until the common stock performance and results continue to be as stable as they are now. As a holder of CORR-A, I will exit the train and reconsider CORR-A as an investment if CORR common stock falls more than 20% from its current price of $36.25. I cannot eliminate interest rate risk as well, but CORR-A is superior to many of the lower-yielding REIT preferred stocks.

What about interest rate risk?

As all perpetual fixed-income instruments, CORR-A is exposed to interest rate risk. At its current price, it is safer than most of the fixed-rate preferred stocks in the market, because it is undervalued both fundamentally and statistically. This can be used as a free lunch while the whole group of fixed-rate preferred stock mean-reverts to CORR-A. Until this happens, we expect CORR-A to mean-revert:

The almost $1 statistical deviation gives you an edge, but in no way will it save you from interest rate risk if you wake up tomorrow and the 10-year treasuries are at 5%. I actually read a lot of comments about interest rate risk as if it is a certain event that rates are going way higher. If one is so certain about this, he can make billions of dollars by leveraging his bet and just going short. All fixed-income securities have interest rate risk at any given time, and for me, the best thing a fixed-income investor can do is to prepare a hedging reaction and rely less on his predictions.

Summary

CORR-A has been sold out to a level where it yields 7.8%. This yield is appropriate for riskier fixed-income assets, and the selling seems to be only technical, based on the stock being a deletion from the index. The common stock distribution and rich valuation act as a buffer, hedging reaction and indicator for the holder of the preferred stock. The yield to hold for less than 2 years' period of holding may well be above 12% if the market corrects its technical mistake.

At the current price of around $24 (depending how good your execution is), CORR-A is a strong buy and is a nice addition, especially to any tax-advantaged account, because its dividend does not qualify for preferential tax treatment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CORR.PA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.