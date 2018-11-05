Defense Industry Price War Fears Are Misplaced

The defense industry is heavily consolidated at the top with only two to four bidders for major contracts.

After a year of underperforming, the S&P 500 defense contractors are starting to look cheap again. The S&P 500 currently trades at a forward multiple of a bit over 16 while all three major pure-play defense contractors – Lockheed Martin (LMT), Northrop Grumman (NOC), and Raytheon (GD) trade well below that. (If you’re wondering why Boeing (BA) and General Dynamics (GD) aren’t on the list, they both have commercial aircraft divisions.)

The stocks are also cheap or reasonably valued on a free cash flow basis. Using a discounted cash flow model with a 3% terminal growth rate, 10% discount rate, and five-year high growth period, the stocks also appear cheap.

Fwd P/E DCF Implied Annual 5Y FCF Growth Lockheed Martin (LMT) 14.7 2.5% Northrop Grumman (NOC) 13.7 6.4% Raytheon (RTN) 14.5 8.7%

So what’s holding back valuations?

Price War Fears

The biggest issue facing the stocks seems to be fears of a “price war” amongst defense contractors. In particular, the fear that Boeing will (or is) using profits from its commercial aircraft division to subsidize lower perhaps unprofitable contract bids.

The impetus for the fears seems to be these comments from Lockheed CEO Marillyn Hewson on the company’s latest conference call.

We were disappointed, though, at not being selected for 3 large competitive bids this quarter. We believe our proposals represented outstanding technical offerings at our lowest possible pricing. Had we matched the winning prices and been awarded the contracts, we estimate that we would have incurred cumulative losses across all three programs in excess of $5 billion, an outcome that we do not feel would have been in the best interest of our stockholders or our customers.

Lockheed didn’t specify which contracts they are but it is likely they were the Air Force’s T-X trainer, UH-1N Huey replacement program, and the Navy’s MQ-25 tanker drone contracts. With Northrop Grumman recently winning the Air Force next-generation bomber contract and Lockheed Martin already being the prime contractor for the F-35 program, we are not sure how much should be read into Boeing winning these latest contracts. In fact, given how big the F-35 program is and just how much money is going to Lockheed for that program, we can’t see the DoD being in a hurry to award more contract wins (even if they would never publicly say anything) to Lockheed and become even more dependent on the company.

We think a sustained and damaging “price war” is highly unlikely. The defense industry is very consolidated when it comes to prime contractors for major air, sea, and land weapons platforms. The table below shows the large prime contractors for major platforms in each major domain.

Air/Space Sea Land Boeing Lockheed Martin Lockheed Martin Raytheon (RTN) Raytheon Raytheon General Dynamics General Dynamics Hunting Ingalls Industries (HII) Oshkosh (OSK) BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESY) BAE Systems BAE Systems Textron (TXT) Textron Textron

Note that we excluded all foreign defense contractors other than BAE Systems (the company produces and maintains several current platforms) since the DoD generally prefers to buy domestic when it comes to major systems.

We can see that each domain only has 5 to 6 competitors. Even this may be somewhat deceiving as companies may not be competing across a full platform range. For example, Textron produces helicopters and light aircraft but it does not generally compete for new jet aircraft or space contracts. Likewise, despite Raytheon appearing in all three domains, it’s mainly a precision munitions and systems provider and integrator. It doesn’t produce any major weapons platforms but its sub systems and munitions are almost ubiquitous.

The market has all of the characteristics necessary to make it an oligopoly. It’s extremely difficult to enter the market for expensive, complex weapons platforms. How many companies exist in the world that would be capable of designing and building the Air Force's stealthy planes like the retired F-117, F-22, F-35, and B-2? The market is also consolidated to the point where usually only two to four major firms are bidding on the large weapons platform projects.

Summary

While there may be pricing pressure on certain contracts for a short amount of time, we do not think the long-term fundamentals of the defense market have changed for the major players. There’s no reason to think a protracted and deep price war will break out in a heavily consolidated industry. Additionally, contracts are usually spread around and a company that loses a bid to be a prime contractor might end up as an important subcontractor (case in point Northrop Grumman derives substantial business from the F-35 program despite not being the prime contractor). We think defense contractor valuations will eventually normalize as the threat of a price war fades.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, RTN, LMT, NOC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.