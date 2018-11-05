Despite Last Week's Strength, All 5 Equity ETFs Have Negative Weekly Charts

The Russell 200 ETF traded as low as $144.70 on Oct. 26 then returned to my semiannual pivot of $154.05.

The Transports ETF traded as low as $175.50 last week and is back above my semiannual pivot of $181.19.

The NASDAQ 100 QQQ ETF traded as low as $160.09 last week above my annual value level of $156.14. My semiannual pivot is a magnet at $169.40.

The Spiders ETF traded as low as $259.85 last week and is just above my semiannual pivot at $270.84 but below other pivots at $276.34 and $278.02.

The Diamonds ETF traded as low as $241.05 last week and ended the week above pivots at $249.94, $246.52 and $243.29.

Last week, investors had the opportunity to reduce holdings on strength as the five equity ETFs rebounded through various pivots. This remains my suggested investment strategy.

Every Wednesday marks the dates where the Federal Reserve time stamps the size of its balance sheet. This number usually does not appear on the Federal Reserve website until after the close on a Friday.

At the end of September 2017, the Federal Reserve balance sheet totaled $4.5 trillion. The unwinding of the balance sheet began on Oct. 1, 2017 at $20 billion per month. Each quarter since then the monthly amount was upped by $10 billion per month until it reached its maximum of $50 per month which began in October 2018.

Treasury yields began to spike higher once it was known that as of Oct. 3 the balance sheet was drained by $18 billion month to date. In my opinion, this was the catalyst for stocks to begin the decline into correction territory. Over the next three weeks, the balance sheet was reduced by just another $2 billion and both bond yields and stocks stabilized particularly with last week’s strength.

Treasury yields began to rise again late last week, and stocks were hit on Friday. In my opinion the catalyst is the fact that the Fed’s balance sheet was drained by $33 billion between Oct. 25 and Oct. 31. The balance sheet now totals $4.140 trillion, down a mammoth $360 billion over the last 13 months. Another $50 billion is scheduled to be the reduction in November.

Today I will show the weekly charts for the five major equity exchange-traded funds.

Here’s Today’s Scorecard

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA:DIA)

The weekly chart for the Diamonds ETF remains negative with the ETF below its five-week modified moving average of $255.25. The 200-week simple moving average or “reversion to the mean” is $204.15. Its 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading fell to 42.65 last week, down from 51.30 on Oct. 26.

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

Diamonds is the only ETF above its 200-day simple moving average of $251.21. My annual and semiannual pivots are $246.52 and $243.29 with my monthly pivot at $249.94 and my weekly risky level at $255.30. DIA set its all-time intraday high of $269.28 on Oct. 3 and is now 6.2% below that level.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

The weekly chart for Spiders ETF remains negative with the ETF below its five-week modified moving average of $278.28. The 200-week simple moving average or “reversion to the mean” is $232.44. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading declined to 40.03 last week, down from 48.40 on Oct. 26.

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The Spiders ETF is below its 200-day simple moving average of $276.16. My semiannual pivot is $270.84 with my weekly, annual and monthly pivots at $273.00, $276.34 and $278.02, respectively. The all-time intraday high of $293.94 was set on Sept. 21 and Spiders is 7.5% below this high.

PowerShares QQQ Trust ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ)

The weekly chart for the NASDAQ 100 QQQ ETF remains negative with the ETF below its five-week modified moving average of $175.09. The 200-week simple moving average or “reversion to the mean” is at $131.38. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading declined to 38.90 last week down from 46.56 on Oct. 26.

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The QQQ ETF tested its 200-day simple moving average of $172.23 and failed there last Friday. My annual value level is $156.14 with my semiannual and weekly pivots at $169.40 and $171.42, respectively, with my monthly risky level at $177.53. The QQQ’s set its all-time $187.53 on Oct. 1 and is 9.7% below this high.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (NYSEARCA:IYT)

The weekly chart for the Transports ETF remains negative with the ETF below its five-week modified moving average of $192.47. The 200-week simple moving average or “reversion to the mean” is $163.08. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading declined to 33.65 last week down from 42.49 on Oct. 26.

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The transports ETF is below the 200-day simple moving average of $193.83. My semiannual pivot is $181.19 with monthly and annual risky levels at $196.89 and $204.61, respectively. The transports ETF set its all-time intraday high of $209.43 on Sept. 14 and is in correction territory 11% below this level.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

The weekly chart for the small cap ETF remains negative with the ETF below its five-week modified moving average of $158.56. The 200-week simple moving average or “reversion to the mean” is $133.61. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading declined to 23.89 last week down from 27.67 on Oct. 26.

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The Russell 2000 ETF is below its 200-day simple moving average of $160.79. My semiannual pivot is $154,05 with annual and monthly risky levels of $165.04 and $169.47, respectively. This ETF set its all-time intraday high of $173.39 on Aug. 31 and it's in correction territory 11.2% below the high.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.