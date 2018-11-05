NG Weekly: 2-Sided Trade Continues Within Balance Around High-Volume Node 3.242s

This week’s auction saw continued two-sided trade within the larger balance area around the high-volume node, 3.242s.

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving NG price action.

28 October - 02 November 2018:

As noted in last week’s NG Weekly, last week’s failed sell-side breakdown attempt to 3.111s from the developing balance implied potential for price discovery higher. This week saw pullback early week to 3.133s near key support where buying interest emerged, driving price higher through mid-week to 3.318s ahead of Thursday’s EIA release. Selling interest emerged there, driving price lower to 3.183s into week’s end as two-sided traded continued around the high-volume node, 3.242s into week’s end, closing at 3.284s.

This week’s auction saw low volume selling interest early week from last week’s settlement, 3.185s, driving price lower, achieving the stopping point low, 3.111s, in Monday’s auction. Low volume buying interest emerged, halting the auction as a buy excess developed. Constricted, buy-side activity developed through mid-week as the market rotated higher within the larger developing balance begun in early October. Price discovery higher continued into Thursday’s auction ahead of the EIA release, achieving the stopping point high, 3.318s.

Selling interest emerged there and continued following Thursday’s EIA release (+48bcf v +50bcf exp), driving price lower ahead of week’s end to 3.166s, where sellers trapped amidst responsive buying interest ahead of Friday’s NY Close, driving price higher, settling at 3.284s.

NinjaTrader

The failed sell-side breakdown last week implied potential for directional activity higher this week. While this primary inference did not play out, the market did see buying interest near key support as consensus continues to build around the high-volume node, 3.242s (now 30.5k contracts). This structural development occurs within the context of a larger buy-side bias in the market following the September breakout above key supply, 2.993s.

Looking ahead, the maturation of the current balance will set the stage for the next directional phase. Failure either of key demand, 3.111s-3.163s, or key supply, 3.340s-3.368s, will set off the next inventory adjustment now that consensus is developing around 3.242s. From a structural perspective, the highest probability path near-term (2-4week) is for buy-side continuation toward major supply overhead, 3.550s-3.629s.

NinjaTrader

It is worth noting that based on the Commitment of Traders report, Open Interest (OI) continues to rise within the NG market as leverage reaches the 2013 high area, although a weekly decline continues from early October to 1.55 million contracts. Additionally, the Managed Money (MM) net long position declined slightly (230k contracts) at/near twelve-year highs. MM short posture increased modestly (-69k contracts), near eleven-year lows. The MM short posture trend remains to the downside as the Long: Short Ratio declined to 4.32 near a twelve-year high. This data provides evidence of herding within the MM participants. Without increasing MM long posture and substantially higher MM short posture, it will be difficult for the market to trade beyond the 2017 key supply overhead, 3.630s-3.760s. Additionally, given the typical seasonal price weakness of NG, asymmetry in risk would remain to the downside based on the market generated data. From a structural perspective, the intermediate term (3-6 month) buy-side bias is likely to face headwinds at major structural resistance above.

The market structure, order flow, and leveraged capital posture provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

