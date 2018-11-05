Turning Points For The Week Of October 29-November 2

The jobs market is still in solid shape, but the deterioration of additional financial indicators keeps the long-term recession probability at 25%-20%.

The purpose of the Turning Points newsletter is to look at the long-leading, leading, and coincidental economic indicators to determine if the economic trajectory has changed from expansion to contraction - to see if the economy has reached a “turning point.”

Several weeks ago, I increased my recession probability percentages to between 25% to 30%. This was based on the weak condition of global equity indexes (at the time, U.S. indexes were still outperforming their global brethren), weaker building permits, higher spreads in the commercial paper market, and the tightening posture of the Federal Reserve. Over the last few weeks, additional leading indicators have modestly deteriorated.

Although commercial paper spreads recently came in, they since moved back out:

Yields on lower-rated corporate paper are widening, starting with junk bonds (CCC and lower rated paper):

The top chart shows the last five years of junk bond yields which includes the huge blow out caused by oil’s price collapse a few years ago. The bottom chart shows the last 1 ½ years, during which yields traded between 9.4%-11.1%. In the last few weeks, they’ve risen approximately 130 basis points - a fairly large move for this section of the market.

BBB yields are also widening:

The chart above shows BBB yields multiplied by -1, which I’ve done because the calculation re-orients the chart to the more familiar “up is good and down is bad” methodology. The chart shows that yields in this section of the bond market have also widened.

And now we have the sell-off in the US equity markets:

I think we’re all familiar with the recent sell-off. Remember that equity markets are leading indicators; traders act in anticipation of events. As I’ve previously mentioned, I think a big part of the recent sell-off is simply the US markets coming more in line with global equity markets, most of which started to sell-off in the Spring. Regardless of the reason, they have sold-off, which is bearish.

Let’s turn to the coincidental indicators, focusing on the latest employment report. I wrote a pre-report analysis of the jobs market here. I concluded:

Overall, the US labor market is in very good shape. Unemployment is low and establishment job growth has been consistent for the last four years. Weaker than desired wage growth remains the only sticking point.

As regular readers know, I ignore the monthly total and look at the 3, 6, and 12-month moving average of the monthly change. All three of those metrics remain around the 200,000/month level:

This is a very solid pace of job creation.

Let’s turn to the issue of wages because their slow growth rate has been a sticking point for the duration of the expansion. Let’s start with hourly wages of non-supervisory employees:

The left chart shows the absolute rate while the right chart shows the Y/Y percentage change. The Y/Y rate was the highest we’ve seen in the last five years – which is obviously a reason to celebrate. However, a look at the longer-term trend shows that the current pace is still weak by historical standards: NNext we have the pace of weekly earnings, which is also weak by historical standards (remember: employers can increase wages but slightly decrease hours worked as a way to keep wage pressures in check):

So, wages are increasing at a faster pace but we’re still lagging behind the historical rate of change for an expansion this old. Also remember that with the leading indicators starting to show an increased probability of a recession, employees may not have much more time to catch-up.

In the last few weeks, there has been modest deterioration in the financial leading indicators – which is a standard development 12-24 months out from a recession. While I haven’t changed my recession percentages from the 25%-30% range, I am inclined to lead more towards the 30% range due to these developments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.