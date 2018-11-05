Extreme Networks Q1 Earnings: For Once, Within Guidance

Discussion about the tariffs and the pricing power of the company.

Extreme Networks (EXTR) reported fiscal Q1 2019 results within expectations. After having missed the guidance over the last 4 consecutive quarters, this development is a positive signal.

But the company still needs to improve. The expenses grew faster than revenue and GAAP net income is still negative. Also, I have concerns that the price increases planned in November boosted the Q1 sales. In any case, the pricing situation will give extra information about the pricing power of the company.

Valuing the company compared to its competitors is challenging. From an EV/sales perspective, Extreme is cheap. But the competitors benefit from a bigger scale and have a lot of cash. They also generate net margins above 10%. But if Extreme manages to reach a 10% net margin, the stock price will at least double.

Image source: NeuPaddy via Pixabay

For once, results within the guidance

After four quarters of results below expectations, Extreme Networks announced Q1 2019 results within the guidance. The table below summarizes the Q1 GAAP guidance the company published last quarter.

Source: Q4 2018 presentation

The Q1 2019 results are presented in the table below.

Source: Q1 2019 presentation

Revenue and gross margins improved YoY. Revenue reached the high-end of the guidance at $239.9 million, growing by 13% YoY. But EBITDA, operating income, and net income decreased YoY and QoQ despite an improved GAAP gross margin.

The lower operating income is due to an increase above 49% and 21% of research & development and sales & marketing expenses.

Source: Q1 2019 press release

The revenue and expenses increases are due to the full quarter consideration of the acquisitions made during Q1 2018.

In my previous article, I mentioned the difficulties in the data center area. During the conference call, management indicated that the data center business stabilized. It is an encouraging sign for the company. But with the context of the spectacular growth of Arista (ANET) in this area, there is still some room for improvement before Extreme becomes competitive.

The pricing power

Tariffs may actually have boosted the Q1 revenue. During the earnings call, management indicated:

With U.S. imported tariffs on goods produced in China, we experienced Q1 ordering ahead of expected price increases that added strength to our top line.

Customers may have rushed orders as the company announced prices increases taking effect on November 1.

We recently notified our customers that we are raising our list prices by 7% in the U.S. and rest of world by 5% as of November 1st due to component costs and tariffs as it relates to the U.S.

Source: Q1 2019 earnings call

The tariffs will not change the competitive landscape, though. The main networks vendors announced prices increases too. Arista will introduce a 3.3% increase. Juniper (JNPR) indicated "passing an impact along to our customers and partners in the form of an import tax charge". And the CEO of Cisco (CSCO) spoke about prices increases due to tariffs.

Although we don't know yet all the details, the order of magnitude of prices increases will differ by a few hundred basis points. And all vendors highlighted the minimal impact on the gross margin.

In any case, the Q2 revenue will also benefit from this boost. And Q3 will reveal the pricing power of the company. This price increase if the first one after four years of stable prices. During that time, the company had absorbed the rising memory costs in 2017 for instance.

A cheap stock price?

Management maintains the goal of revenue above $1 billion for the fiscal year 2019.

The company also announced a share buyback program of $60 million over the next two years. According to the CEO, the goal of this program is to "improve shareholder value and minimize dilution from our equity programs".

I take the GAAP guidance into account because the non-GAAP figures ignore the share-based compensation, which is a real cost to the shareholders. Those who don't agree can refer to the statement of the CEO. The company will spend cash to minimize the dilution related to the employee compensation.

For the next quarter, the company has provided the guidance below.

Source: Q1 2019 presentation

The mid-point of the revenue guidance represents a 6% increase YoY. And the company still expects generating GAAP losses.

The table below compares the valuations of Extreme Networks with Juniper, Cisco, and Arista.

Source: author

From the EV/sales ratio perspective, the market values Extreme at a discount compared to the three other companies. The reason for the discount is the other companies generate net margins between 10% and 24% while Extreme is generating a negative GAAP net income.

The profile of Extreme is also riskier. The company has a net debt position and is struggling with negative margins. It must compete with companies owning large cash positions and operating at comfortable net margins.

Also, with revenue at $1 billion, Extreme can't profit from the same scale as its peers.

With these considerations, it is challenging to estimate a net margin potential for the company. But if Extreme reaches the same net margin as Juniper, the EV/sales ratio will be closer to 1.9.

Even at an EV/sales ratio at 1.5, the stock price will double to reach $13.

Thus, investing in Extreme at $6.54/share is a bet on the capacity for the company to generate a consistent and positive net margin of about 10%. But the company is facing many challenges to succeed. Its competitors are bigger with a stronger balance sheet and higher net margins.

Conclusion

Extreme Networks reported earnings within expectations after four consecutive disappointing quarters. This development is encouraging but the company is still struggling.

The expenses rise faster than revenue and the company still generate losses. Also, I have concerns that timing around the prices increases due to the tariff situation boosted the Q1 revenue.

Compared to its competitors, the market values Extreme at a discount from the EV/sales ratio perspective. The market prices the three competitors at a higher EV/sales ratio because of their bigger scale, stronger balance sheet, and higher margins. But if Extreme manages to generate a 10% net margin, the stock price will at least double. Considering the strength of the competition, I don't want to take this bet and I stay on the sidelines.

Note: To receive real-time alerts about my articles, click on the "Follow" link at the top of this page next to my name.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSCO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.