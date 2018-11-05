Qualys: Still Remains A Long-Term Fighter After Taking A Beating Lately

Down over 20% from early September highs, Qualys' valuation has contracted significantly and investors should start building a position in this name.

Qualys (QLYS) is one of the leaders of vulnerability management security and competes against both legacy players and newcomers, such as Tenable (TENB). QLYS recently reported strong Q3 earnings and their stock looks ripe to bounce back from the recent correction. Down ~25% from recent highs, their stock has been beaten down due to the overall market correction, where technology stocks have taken the brunt of the beating.

Q3 revenues grew 21% and beat consensus estimates with EPS of $0.49 coming in well above consensus. Q4 earnings guidance was slightly above consensus with management largely reiterating full year guidance.

Though the stock has been beaten up as of recently, fundamentally, QLYS remains as strong as ever. They continue to grow top line above 20% and have one of the best EBITDA margins of high growth software companies. Current valuation continues to demonstrate their premium valuation due to above average growth rates and margin performance. I believe QLYS's recent earnings reinforces their long-term potential and is deserving of a premium valuation for several years to come.

Q3 Earnings and Guidance

During Q3, QLYS saw their revenues grow 21% to $71.7 million, which was slightly ahead of consensus estimates for $71.3 million. In addition, they saw EPS of $0.49 which was $0.11 higher than consensus estimates of $0.38. QLYS continues to maintain their revenue growth above 20% and I believe despite recent market turbulence, they will continue their strong revenue growth.

Source: Company Presentation

QLYS believes their TAM in 2021 could end up reaching just shy of $21 billion, growing at a 12% CAGR from 2016. Given QLYS continues to grow at an above market rate, they maintain their share taking position, and I believe this trend will continue for several more years to come.

Source: Company Presentation

QLYS reported adjusted EBITDA of $31.9 million for Q3, representing a 44.4% margin, expanding from 40.1% in Q3 of last year. Not only has QLYS been able to demonstrate consistent 20% revenue growth but they have been able to significantly expand their margins as well, a testament to their earnings potential.

Source: Company Presentation

Guidance for Q4 came in strong, with management expecting revenue of $73.7-74.5 million, which was slightly below consensus estimates of $74.6 million. EPS was guided to $0.39-0.41, which was above consensus estimates for $0.37. Though revenue was slightly below expectations, QLYS's margin expansion has led them to generate higher than expected earnings for the quarter.

In addition, management raised full year guidance to $278.4-279.2 million which was in line with consensus estimates for $278.9 million. Also, EPS was guided to $1.46-1.50, slightly below consensus estimates for $1.49, at the midpoint. Revenue growth rate for the year remains at ~21%, a very impressive feat.

Valuation

Due to QLYS's SaaS based revenues, they continue to demonstrate 20%+ revenue growth and industry leading EBITDA margins. I believe this trend will be able to continue, especially as management sees their TAM expanding at a 12% CAGR through 2021. I believe QLYS will continue to take market share over time and their strong margins reinforce their deserved premium valuation.

Source: Company Presentation

Though this chart is a bit stale and uses Q2 numbers, this demonstrates QLYS leading Rule of 40 metrics. For Q3, revenue growth was 21% and adjusted EBITDA was 44%, leading to another quarter of a Rule of 40 score above 60. This is a testament to their free cash flow powers and their ability to generate significant revenue growth. If QLYS wanted to, they would be able to reduce their operating expenses and become an extremely profitable company.

In QLYS's upcoming investor day in November, investors could get a closer look into 2019 guidance and possibly a long-term model update. I believe if this were the case, management may be a bit conservative given the current economic environment we are in and the heightened fears of economic slowdown. However, potential 2019 guidance or a long-term model is likely to produce very solid double digit revenue growth and margins that remain consistently strong with upside to margin expansion.

Valuation for QLYS is challenging due to their operational performance. They continue to demonstrate metrics that mirror SaaS companies in several other industries, though QLYS is largely classified under the security tab. As you can see from the chart above, QLYS sits in the middle compared to the top three SaaS defined companies in QLYS's Rule of 40 chart and the top three security companies. The ~3x premium to the security competitors is challenging to defend, however, QLYS is not as "pure play" security as CyberArk (CYBR), Palo Alto (PANW), or Proofpoint (PFPT). These three companies are known for the direct security applications and their ability to defend the network.

QLYS plays more in the field of vulnerability management (competes with the newly public firm TENB). Their job is to detect which applications may be at risk and how much of a risk they pose. This functionality resembles to a greater extent what many SaaS defined companies do. Though a 13x or greater multiple is not likely correct for QLYS, I believe their current ~9.2x multiple may have some room for expansion and at worst, remain near 9x for the near future.

Given management's 2018 revenue guide of $278.4-279.2 million, we can extrapolate 2019 and 2020 revenue. 2018 is expected to grow ~21% for the full year and assuming a slight deceleration in 2019, let's say to 19%, we get revenue of ~$335 million. Assuming another year of deceleration in 2020 of ~15%, revenue could end up ~$390 million. Though this is challenging to forecast 2020 revenue, these are rough estimates that seem to be pretty conservative given QLYS's recent strong 20%+ revenue trend. In addition, QLYS will more than likely maintain their 40%+ adjusted EBITDA margins, which should support a premium valuation.

With a market cap of ~$2.90 billion as of Friday, cash/marketable securities of $390 million, and no debt, they have an enterprise value of ~$2.51 billion. Using my conservative 2020 revenue estimate of ~$390 million, QLYS currently trades at ~6.4x 2020 revenue. I strongly believe QLYS will trade at a premium to the market and should continue to trade near 9x for the next few years. As a reminder, management expects share count for 2018 to end up at 42.0 million.

Using 9x my 2020 revenue number of $390 million would give me a target price at the end of 2019 of ~$93, representing a 24% upside from Friday's closing price.

Though some may say a 9x multiple is aggressive, my revenue forecast seems to be conservative, more than offsetting any multiple disagreements. If we assume a multiple of 8x, this would still result in a target price of ~$84, still a ~12% upside from Friday's closing price.

QLYS has demonstrated their ability to not only consistently generate profitability but have expanded margins as well. Investors may see QLYS's solid top line growth and consistent profitability as defensive characteristics, which could further defend their multiple in a downside case scenario. For now, QLYS continues to remain a great long-term investment with solid 20%+ top line growth and 40%+ adjusted EBITDA margins. Investors should look to take advantage of the market weakness on strong names such as QLYS.

Risks to QLYS include greater competition from new market players, such as TENB. In addition, QLYS could see a quicker deceleration in revenue than is expected or begin to see margins contract. Both of these factors would likely cause the stock's multiple to significantly contract.

