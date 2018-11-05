Technically Speaking For The Week Of October 29-November 2

It's difficult to see the US indexes recovering from this latest sell-off.

The 4-week moving average of initial unemployment claims is very low - and has nowhere else to go but sideways or up.

Markit Economics released their latest global PMI indexes this week. The reports showed continued expansion, but there is an underlying weakness is some indexes. China’s PMI is barely positive (50.1). New order growth was modest while export orders and employment decreased. This reading is in line with the PMI released by Chinese authorities earlier this month. The UK PMI decreased over two points, falling from 53.6 to 51.1. Domestic and international demand declined, as did production. Rising cost pressures added to the problems. The EU PMI decreased by 1.2 points to 52. But it not only contracted, Germany printed its weakest number in 2 ½ years, while France and Spain only had modest gains. Like the UK, cost pressures are rising. Throughout the reports, there is continued mention of trade issues becoming a problem. We’re also seeing weakness in China and the EU - two of the largest economic players in the world.

I have been very harsh towards the Trump administration’s tariff policy and still believe it is one of the most backward policies ever attempted by an administration. I do, however, agree with their recent legal moves regarding forced technology transfer on the part of the Chinese. The Department of Justice has recently acted in this area:

Yesterday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the indictment of three former employees of Micron, as well as Fujian Jinhua Integrated Circuit, a Chinese state-owned company and a Taiwanese semiconductor company, United Microelectronics Corp., on charges of conspiring to steal technology from Micron.

Assuming the DOJ can prove their charges in court, I wish them the best of luck.

Yes, the jobs market is in great shape. However, remember that the U.S. labor market is pro-business, meaning employers can shed jobs quickly. This chart of the 4-week moving average of initial unemployment claims places that observation into perspective:

The 4-week average has very little downside room left. It's possible that rather than rising, it could simply move sideways as it did towards the end of the last recession. But once it starts rising, it moves with alacrity. And the movement starts within a year or so of a recession.

There's been a lot of price action over the last few weeks. So, let's take a look at a few performance tables, starting with the 3-month report:

Micro-caps (IWC) are off 8.76% while small caps (IWM) are down 7.5%. But indexes that have larger stocks (SPY)(DIA) are either off modestly or are up minimally.

Let's get a bit closer with the 1-month table:

Above, we see a different set of loss-leaders: the larger-cap indexes along with the tech sector (QQQ). The riskier indexes (IWC)(IWM) are actually performing better than the larger-cap indexes.

And that brings us to this week's table:

We have a fair amount of green above, led by the smaller-cap indexes, indicating that trader and investors are a bit more comfortable with risk this week.

Let's take a look at the 1-year chart of the US equity indexes to get an idea for what's happened:

The more speculative indexes (IWM)(IWC)(IJH) have all fallen to or near their yearly lows, wiping out any gains made this year. Indexes with larger companies (SPY)(OEF)(QQQ) are down about 50% from their yearly highs.

So - why is this sell-off happening now? I still think the best explanation comes from comparing US indexes to global equity indexes, as in the following tables:

Global equity indexes started to sell-off during the Spring. The catalyst was the US' imposition of tariffs on imports combined with a general hostility towards trade. All the indexes started to sell off except for the SPY, which kept rallying through the summer and into the fall. However, even though the US economy is in great shape - as are most of the other global economies - the downward pull of all the other indexes falling was simply too large to ignore.

Add to that a Federal Reserve in a rate-hiking mood, a growing concern that the US economy is at peak growth, and the growing sentiment that corporate profits are as good as they're going to get, and you have all the ingredients for a sell-off - which is what we've had.

Are we going to see a rebound? I'm just not seeing it right now. Consider the strength of the economic backdrop: we've had big tax cuts, increased federal spending, and a macroeconomy that is in great shape. If this environment doesn't lead to a rally, what will?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.