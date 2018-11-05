Have Stocks Really Bottomed? 3 Things Investors Need To Know

Thus far this is merely a severe pullback, which indicates stocks have likely bottomed, and are set to rally nicely in the coming months. The next bear market is likely at least 18+ months away based on the best current data and models we have.

That would be differences between three kinds of market downturn, how long and severe they usually are, and the current state of economic/corporate fundamentals.

There are three important things investors need to know to best estimate whether stocks have bottomed, or are likely to fall significantly further.

Investor fear remains very high, specifically that we've yet to bottom, and might be set for a much larger drop into an official bear market.

This October saw the market deliver the worst monthly return since 2011. Many individual companies did even worse, with 43% of S&P 500 components falling into bear market territory.

I think we can all agree that October was one of the scariest months for investors in several years.

In fact, the 6.9% and 8.7% declines in the S&P 500 (SPY) and Nasdaq (QQQ) were the worst single months suffered by those indexes in seven and 10 years, respectively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA), while falling "just" 5.1%, still saw its worst month since January 2016 (end of a correction).

Such sharp monthly drops naturally have investors afraid, which is why the CNN Fear/Greed Index (made up of 7 market indicators) is currently at 8, very near a three year low.

And as painful as those index declines were, individual companies have fared much worse. In fact, as of Monday's close (the current market bottom), over 70% of S&P 500 companies were in a correction and 43% were in a bear market.

Today one of the biggest questions investors have is "have we bottomed yet?" Is now a great time to buy quality companies at deep discounts, or was the market's three-day rally this week merely a "dead cat bounce". Or to put another way, is this the end of the latest downturn, or just the beginning of a bear market? Is the smart play to load up on Grade A companies now ahead of a likely recovery? Or wait for even more mouthwatering bargains coming when stocks end up falling far more than they already have?

Here are three things investors need to know to answer that question, and hopefully help boost their long-term total returns and achieve their financial goals.

The Most Important Differences Between Different Kinds Of Market Downturns

While no one will always agree on downturn definitions, the most commonly accepted definition for the three kinds of market declines are based on the closing fall in the S&P 500:

pullbacks: ( closing S&P 500 decline of 5% to 9.9% from all-time highs)

corrections: (10% to 19.9% decline)

bear market: (20+% decline)

The most important difference between pullbacks/corrections and bear markets isn't just how much the market drops. Rather it's what drives the declines in the first place. That would be the difference between facts (fundamentals) and fears (risks to future fundamentals).

The stock market is a forward-looking pricing mechanism that tries to price in the net present value of a company's future cash flow and earnings. However, the trouble is the future is always uncertain so fundamentally whether stocks are rising or falling comes down to the balance between whether the market is focused more on risks or positive fundamentals. Remember that on an annual basis since 1926 stocks have gone up 74% of the time because the US (and global economy), and thus corporate earnings, tend to rise over time. This increases company intrinsic values and thus drives higher share prices.

Over time this means that at least historically speaking, on a rolling five and 15-year basis stocks go up 86%, and 100% of the time, respectively.

Pullbacks and corrections are frequent and can happen at any time. Some catalyst, say a sharp spike in 10-year yields, or an extra hawkish statement from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, will trigger an initial wave of selling. Investor fears become heightened and suddenly the market goes into "risk-off" mode. That means that all the existing risks that were present before, suddenly become the main focus everyone fixates on.

Even positive economic or earnings reports can become ignored during these times as fear of more selling begets more selling in a self-fulfilling prophecy. In fact, during times of peak market fear even great news, like stronger than expected jobs reports or economic growth rates, can be seen as negative. For example, right now fears that the economy and labor market are "too hot" means investors worry the Fed might end up hiking the Fed Funds Rate too high, too fast, and thus trigger a recession.

But it's important to remember that while short-term declines, even severe ones, can happen at any time, they usually aren't a threat to a bull market. As Fischer Investment wrote on October 10th, 2018:

Bull markets generally don’t end when economic data are strong and the headlines are full of long-running fears. Usually, they end when headlines are broadly cheerful and investors overlook weakening leading indicators. That was the case in March 2000, when the inverted yield curve and slipping LEI (leading economic indicators) gained little notice. So, we urge investors to stay patient. Remember stocks are volatile and can swing hard for any or no reason in the short term. Sentiment is a fickle beast. But over time, stocks weigh fundamentals, and it seems to us fundamentals broadly remain as positive today as they did when stocks were notching all-time highs just 15 sessions ago." - Fischer Investments, October 10th, 2018 (emphasis added)

Fischer's analysts are correct to point out that most of the risks to the economy and corporate earnings are not new. Fears of rising interest rates, America's trade war with China, and a rising US dollar (bad for emerging market debt and multi-national earnings) have been with us for most of 2018.

While these things all have the POTENTIAL to cause the macro fundamentals to deteriorate in 2019, so far they haven't. Or more specifically, the current risk factors are likely to cause slower growth in 2019, but not negative growth that usually accompanies recessions and painful bear markets. Ultimately this means that investors need to remain data and fact driven. Risks are important to remember for long-term planning purposes. But don't ignore what's going right in favor of fears about what might go wrong in the future.

Ok, so now we know the important fundamental differences between market downturns. But what about today? Are stocks likely to fall much further? Or is now the best time in years to go bargain hunting?

What History Can Tell Us About How Much Stocks Usually Fall And For How Long

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. But as Mark Twain is alleged to have quipped “History doesn't repeat itself but it often rhymes". And since markets tend to move in cycles based on long-term fundamentals, a historical analysis of pullbacks/corrections and bear markets can be a useful guide to understanding how bad this downturn might become.

According to Sam Stovall from the American Association of Individual Investors, since WWII there have been 57 pullbacks:

on average one every six months

average decline 7%

average duration (peak to trough) 1 month

average recovery (to new all-time high) 2 months

If this market decline was a pullback than it lasted 39 days and resulted in a nearly 3% worse decline compared to historical averages. That would indicate that Monday's low (October 29th) was likely the bottom and stocks are likely to rally over the coming two months. But what if this is a correction?

Well between 1965 and 2016 the average correction has required 87 days (three months) to bottom, and the S&P 500 ended up declining 12.4% from its latest all-time high. It then took about four months for stocks to fully recover and set new records. The last correction saw stocks fall 10.2% over just 13 days and then took an above average 7 months to hit new all-time highs.

Note, however, that according to Ben Carlson, director of institutional asset management at Ritholtz Wealth Management since 1928:

The average correction which saw stocks drop 10% but not enter bear market territory was a drawdown of 14%, lasting 132 days from peak-to-trough.” - Ben Carlson

If this is a correction, then the S&P 500 (currently 7.4% below its last ATH) likely still has about 3% to 7% more to drop before finally bottoming. How might we know that we've bottomed in a correction? That would be because most such declines often end in "washout" days. That means a particularly large single day drop that washes out the most fearful investors results in capitulation. Then bargain hunters step in and lock in the market's final lows.

For example, during the last correction, the final washout day decline in the S&P 500 that saw the market bottom was 3.75%. However, the final decline in the 2016 correction (that started in 2015), was just 1.3%. Thus washout days, while common, aren't absolutely necessary for the market to find its ultimate bottom. The largest single-day decline this downturn has been 3.1% for the S&P 500, with the final daily fall (so far) being a modest 0.55%.

What about a bear market, which many investors fear may have already started?

Well since 1926 the average bear market saw stocks fall for two years, a total of 45% before bottoming. However, keep in mind that this includes the Great Depression which included the two worst market crashes in history.

In the modern age (since WWII) bear markets have averaged stocks falling 34% over 16 months before bottoming. The median peak to trough decline was 17 months and the median peak decline was 30%. Note that the length and severity of the bear market were largely determined by whether or not it was triggered by a recession.

For example, the two non-recession bear markets, (1966 and 1987) lasted just eight and three months respectively before achieving their final lows. The 1987 bear was about average severity, with most declines coming on "Black Monday". Black Monday was October 19th, 1987 when the S&P 500 plunged 20.5%, the worst single-day decline in US market history.

What about the average recovery time for a bear market?

Since WWII the median time it takes for markets to recover to new ATHs after a bear market is 15 months but can range from as short as three months to as long as 69 months (nearly six years). The duration of the recovery is a function of the severity of the crash, and what caused it (whether it was triggered by a recession and how severe).

Ok, so now we have a good idea of what we might be in for depending on which kind of downturn this proves to be. But what's the ultimate answer to the question of "have stocks bottomed yet?" Well on that front there's both good and bad news.

We've Likely Bottomed BUT Be Prepared For Normal Historical Volatility

In order to use historical market data effectively, we first have to know what kind of downturn this has been so far. From its peak on September 20th, the S&P 500's largest closing decline was just 9.9%.

This means that, as frightening as October was, the S&P 500 never officially entered a correction. The Nasdaq did, as did other broad indexes. But for our purposes, this downturn is merely the most severe market pullback imaginable. Why is that important? Because it adds credence to the idea that the market likely bottomed already and is now set for a strong end of the year rally.

There are actually numerous reasons that I believe that we've likely bottomed and stocks will be much higher by year end. For instance, market seasonality/history is on the side of the bulls.

Since 1950 mid-term election years see stocks tend to be negative on the year through October. Then around Halloween, they begin to rally, on average about 9% in the final two months of the year. What's more, according to Yardeni Research, since 1950 the stock market has NEVER posted a negative 12-month return after a mid-term election.

And it's not just mid-term years that tend to see strong market returns. According to Jeffrey Hirsch, the editor at the Stock Trader's Almanac, since 1950 the S&P 500 has averaged 7.1% returns from November through April, compared to 1.4% average gains in May through October.

Our historical market research revealed that most of the market's gains have been made from November to April, while stocks tend to go sideways and are more prone to downdrafts – as we have experienced this year – during the worst six months, May to October." - Jeffrey Hirshch

This seasonality is the reason for the famous "sell in May walk away, return in October when you're sober" investing meme. Now I know what some of you might be thinking. "Dividend Sensei, who rails against the evils of market timing, is actually arguing for market timing now!" Actually, I remain a fundamentally driven investor, who is not making an official prediction that "stocks will be up 9% by the end of the year or up 7% by November 2019". Rather I'm pointing out historical averages to highlight that market history, while not a guarantee of short-term profits, is firmly on the side of investors staying in stocks today.

That's because the fundamentals that ultimately drive bull markets remain firmly in effect. For example, on the macroeconomic front the 19 leading economic indicators, which have been shown to accurately forecast recessions when they decline, are currently pointing to a very strong economy.

Today 15 of those 19 indicators are pointing to positive and accelerating growth, with just four indicating positive but decelerating economic growth.

More importantly, the three and 12-month trends in those indicators are also overwhelmingly positive. Or to put another way, at least for now, the US economy continues to see not just strong fundamentals, but improving ones. Despite all the risks we face (what could go wrong) the fact remains that things are good and getting better.

What about corporate earnings peaking in 2018? That's undeniably true. Thanks to a tough comps year created by corporate tax cuts 2019's S&P 500 EPS growth is expected to be much slower than this years.

What's more, the 9.4% EPS growth analysts are now forecasting is down about 1% from their peak estimates earlier this year. This is largely due to analysts now taking into account the current trade war between the US and China, as well as the stronger US dollar which creates earnings growth headwinds.

But slower growth next year is still growth, and hardly justifies this downturn becoming a bear market. That's because since 2002 the S&P 500's average revenue and CAGR EPS growth rate has been 3.3% and 7.5%, respectively. Thus even factoring in the risks that everyone is so worried about (tariffs, rising input costs, a strong dollar, rising corporate borrowing rates), we're still potentially looking at far above average sales and earnings growth next year.

What about stock valuations though? Those have been inflated into crazy bubble territory by the Fed's money printing (QE) and thus mean that stocks have to fall hard to come back to sane levels right? Actually no, the market's current forward PE ratio is just 15.6, right between the five and 10 year average of 16.4 and 14.5, respectively. Even if you assume that 10-year average is the reasonable valuation multiple, then stocks would only have to fall 7.1% to return to that point. That would equate to a roughly 14.5% correction, in line with the average correction that doesn't become a bear market.

But let's say you don't trust forward PE estimates because they are based on future earnings that haven't happened yet. Even if you use the market's trailing 12 month PE ratio a bear market also seems unlikely. That's because the S&P 500's TTM PE is currently 22.2.

That might seem high by the market's historical average of 15.7 since 1871, but over the last 40 years, the S&P 500's average TTM PE has actually been 20.2.

Let's say that all the risks everyone is worried about cause 2019 EPS growth to actually miss current expectations by 20% and come in at 7.5%. That would imply historical average EPS growth next year and justify a peak market decline of just 9.9%. That would mean this becomes a 17.3% correction, which while painful, is still not enough to kill the longest bull market in US history. And keep in mind that that 40-year average TTM PE was when the 10-year yield was double today's rate. Or to put another way, unless 10-year yields were to soar to above 6.4% and 2019's EPS growth comes in more than 20% below current expectations, a bear market is very unlikely.

BlackRock's (BLK) Byron Wien agrees because his team's economic model thinks the earliest a recession is likely to start is 2021. That, in turn, backs up what the bond market is saying, with its most likely Recession start date of December 2020 (and possibly not until mid-2021). But what about the bear market?! Surely forward-looking Wall Street will cause stocks to start falling before the actual economic downturn begins right? That's likely true.

However, consider this. According to a March 2018 report from the San Francisco Fed, an inverted yield curve has"

"correctly signaled all nine recessions since 1955 and had only one false positive, in the mid-1960s, when an inversion was followed by an economic slowdown but not an official recession."

This means the yield curve (the difference between short and long-term Treasury yields) is the most accurate recession indicator in history. If the curve inverts then there is a 90% chance that a recession is coming within six to 24 months (average 17 months).

And guess what? Today the 2/10 yield curve is 0.31%, and the 7/10 curve (the warning curve that usually inverts six to 30 days before it), is 0.08% and has actually been rising in recent weeks. That means that an inversion isn't likely for at least a few more months (early to mid-2019 at the earliest). And when an inversion does happen stocks don't tend to peak right away. Actually, they tend to keep rising for about 13 months, gaining another 22%. In fact, the last two recessions, the ones which coincided with 50+% bear markets, saw stocks keep rising an average of 21 months, or nearly two years after the curve inversion.

All of which is more evidence that Savita Subramanian, equity and quant strategist at Bank of America (BAC) Merrill Lynch, is right about her best estimate of the next bear market start date. That's based on 19 leading economic/market indicators the Bank calls "signposts".

“Of the signposts that have occurred ahead of bear markets, 14 have been triggered—74%—at this point...When a similar percentage of bear market signposts having been triggered in the past, it has taken 21 months on average for the market to peak. Four of the past seven bull markets have peaked with 100% of the indicators having been triggered.” - Savita Subramanian (emphasis added)

According to Ms. Subramanian, her team's best estimate of when the market will peak (and the next bear market begin) is around July or August of 2020. That's about four-five months before the next recession is likely to start according to the bond market.

The bottom line is that the bull market is far from dead, and the majority of evidence currently points to stocks having bottomed and being set to rise a healthy amount before the next big market downturn begins.

Of course, that doesn't mean we're set for a repeat of 2017 when stocks saw one of their best years (20% return) with freakishly low volatility (not even a 3% peak decline from all-time highs). While the bull market is likely to continue for the next 18+ months, investors have to accept that we're likely to see at least one or two pullbacks per year during that time. We might even get another correction when stocks usually decline by 14% in a healthy economy.

Bottom Line: This Recent Pullback Is Likely Over But Historically Normal Volatility Is Likely To Remain

Most investors hate months like October, when fears, uncertainty, and doubt run rampant, and stocks fall fast and hard. However, it's important to remember that the kind of volatility we're seeing this year isn't abnormal, but what stocks naturally go through on their way to delivering excellent long-term returns. 2017's 20% gain without even a 3% pullback (from all-time highs) was the fluke, not 2018's two significant downturns.

While stocks have likely bottomed and are poised to rise over the coming months, investors need to know that the easy gains of 2017, when market risks were nearly entirely ignored, aren't likely to repeat. The same risks that we've been facing all year are likely to continue for several months, or even years. That means that stocks will periodically freak out and see similar declines every few months (likely twice per year).

At the same time, it's important for long-term investors to remember the difference between pullbacks/corrections, and bear markets. The primary one is that pullbacks and corrections, while common, are mostly a function of fear (risks to fundamentals), rather than actual poor fundamentals (the facts). 82% of bear markets occur during recessions when the economy and corporate earnings shrink. Currently, the economy and corporate earnings (the fundamentals) continue to grow at good rates, which means that a non-recession bear market is unlikely. That's both because recession risk remains very low (not likely for two years or longer). And today market valuations are not at bubble levels that typically are the primary driver of non-recession bear markets.

Thus the right call for most investors to stick to their long-term investment plans, including the right asset allocation that best meets their needs. This means relying on a diversified portfolio of stocks/bonds/cash that is what will ultimately protect your wealth during inevitable downturns, rather than trying to time the market's impossible to predict tops and bottoms. And don't forget that if you have dry powder available, then pullbacks like this past month are the perfect time to go bargain hunting. That's what I've been doing, buying 11 already undervalued companies by the bucketful at ever more mouthwatering prices.

