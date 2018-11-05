S&W Seed Co (SANW) CEO Mark Wong Hosts Acquisition of Chromatin Conference (Transcript)

S&W Seed Co (NASDAQ:SANW) Acquisition of Chromatin Conference Call November 1, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Robert Blum - Investor Relations

Mark Wong - President and Chief Executive Officer

Matthew Szot - Chief Financial Officer

Aman Gulani - B. Riley FBR

Ben Klieve - National Securities Corp

Gerry Sweeney - ROTH Capital

Eric Des Lauriers - Craig-Hallum

Good morning and welcome to the S&W Seed Company Conference Call to discuss its acquisition of the Chromatin Sorghum assets. [Operator Instructions] Please note that there are slides that will accompany today’s presentation. You can access the slides through the webcast portal or directly on the company website both of which are accessible at swseedco.com/investors. Please note that today’s presentation is being recorded. I would now like to turn the call over to Robert Blum of Lytham Partners. Please go ahead, sir.

Thank you so much and thank you for joining us today to discuss S&W’s acquisition of the Chromatin assets. With us on the call representing the company today are Mark Wong, President and Chief Executive Officer and Matthew Szot, Chief Financial Officer. At the conclusion of today’s prepared remarks, we will open the call for a question-and-answer session.

Before we begin with prepared remarks, we submit for the record the following statement. Statements made by the management team of S&W Seed Company during the course of this conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future plans, expectations, results or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as may, future, plan or planned, will or should, expected, anticipate, draft, eventually or projected. Listeners are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and other risks identified in the company’s 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018 and other filings made by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

With that said, let me turn the call over to Mark Wong, Chief Executive Officer for S&W Seed Company. Mark?

Thank you, Robert and good morning to all of you. We are excited to discuss the successful completion of our acquisition of Chromatin Sorghum assets. This acquisition is precisely the type of opportunity the management team and board has been seeking to accelerate our strategic plan to evolve beyond our original alfalfa business and create a leading middle-market agricultural company with leadership positions in multiple crops.

As we mentioned in the press release, Chromatin originated as an agricultural biotechnology company that has transitioned to a fully integrated sorghum seed company. We believe the sorghum hybrids that have been developed to-date are very strong and there is a tremendous pipeline of products about to hit the market that have the potential to significantly increase our market share. Chromatin has established a global distribution network of sales representatives, 500 plus domestic farmer dealers and channel partners. We believe there also is significant opportunity for cross-selling synergies with our existing alfalfa sales organization. We are excited about what this asset purchase brings to S&W and its shareholders.

As we turn to Slide 4, since I took over as CEO a little over a year ago, our focus has been to evolve beyond our dependencies on alfalfa seed operations as well as certain geographical markets, which carry higher political, regulatory and economic risk. We wanted to create an organization that was more customer-centric with direct access to our end customers, where sales synergies on different crops could emerge. At the same time, we want to develop and acquire higher value-trait technology. As you look at bullets on Slide 4 of the presentation which is a recap of our go-forward strategy for the next 12 months or so during our investor presentation, you can see how Chromatin acquisition checks the box for these key points.

Turning to Slide 5, let’s go into more detail on the acquisitional opportunity we believe it provides us. For those not familiar, Chromatin originated as an agricultural biotech company founded at the University of Chicago with its scientific roots focused on technological innovation. Over the years, Chromatin has evolved into a fully integrated B company with a diverse sorghum product portfolio, a market-leading R&D platform, a global sales network and operating platform and an experienced operating team. We estimate that we have about 5% to 6% share of the hybrid sorghum market with new products coming to the market that should accelerate growth going forward. We also think that sorghum markets are growing at about a 5% rate per year, which is higher than the growth rates in competing hybrid seeds.

Let’s talk a bit about the product portfolio on Slide 6. Chromatin’s diverse sorghum portfolio offering is underpinning by leading technological and R&D capabilities. We acquired unique hybrids in 4 distinct sorghum types: grain, forage, food grade and sweet sorghum, primarily sold for livestock feed, brewing and distilled beverages and in the bio-fuels market. The Chromatin forage hybrids are extremely high value. They provide optimal palatability and digestibility as animal feed used new semi-dwarfed and brown midrib traits. These forage sorghums are primarily sold for livestock feed, dairy operations, hay and pasture or grazing.

The food grade sorghum hybrids are defined in the superfood category. They are rich in antioxidants, vitamins and complex carbohydrates. They are also gluten-free, GMO-free and are the fifth most consumed cereal worldwide. You will see these sorghum and end products just such as milled flour, whole grain cereals and flakes as well as certain beverages and sweeteners. And finally, the sweet sorghum types which are used to produce molasses and other sweeteners, or as a drop-in source of sugar for ethanol and sugarcane mills. As you see, the product offerings support multiple end markets, providing diversification.

Further on Slide 7, Chromatin’s hybrid seed pipeline is tailored to specific geographies and environments and includes various maturity profiles suited to a wide range of latitudes and improved animal digestibility. Importantly, they have developed a system to bring hybrids to market faster, typically within 7 years versus 10 years for traditional breeding. After Chromatin’s pipeline – again, our Chromatin pipeline includes several products that are being launched in the 2019/20 season that are projected to result in improved pricing power and overall increases in market share, including a new sugarcane aphid-tolerant hybrid and new herbicide-resistant traits.

Moving to Slide 8 having been founded on R&D, Chromatin has a strong history of innovation and brings unique products to market. The development of molecular markers has allowed the breeding team to identify and breed desirable traits, especially recessive traits into commercial hybrids with improved efficiency. Trait-associated molecular markers are extremely valuable for improving seed qualities and developing value-added products rapidly. Chromatin’s breeding program is led by some of the best breeders in the sorghum industry capitalizing on their years of industrial experience and academic research. Their efficient trait development program is driven by a close-knit, collaborative, multidisciplinary team comprised of breeding, molecular genetics and greenhouse assets. On the testing side, their USDA-accredited Seed Laboratory is one of only 24 accredited seed entities in the United States and differentiates it from smaller competitors. They have extensive global field testing and hybrids and technology through in-house testing expertise and third-party network globally. Key advantages to all of this, is Chromatin’s ability to bring superior products to market faster than its competitors. Again, I want to reiterate that this is an organization rooted in biotechnology. They have spent about $30 million in R&D over the past 8 years. We are acquiring a tremendous set of assets and capabilities in this transaction that simply needed to be run with more operational efficiency. This is one of the primary reasons we are excited about this acquisition. I will dive more into these synergies in a moment.

On the sales slide on Slide 9, Chromatin sorghum sales network is broad with a dedicated sales team selling to 500 plus farmer dealers within the United States. They also have joint venture partners in South Africa and a number of distributors outside the U.S. This sales network sells both company-owned brands as well as private-label customers. From a geographical standpoint, it’s about 70% North America and 30% through the rest of the world which enhances the diversification we have been seeking towards regions that carry lower political, regulatory and economic risks. One of the additional opportunities we are excited about is the ability to combine our two sales forces and allow them to sell multiple products to the same end customer. We also know from our own experience that many of our alfalfa dealers and distributor partners have approached us to sell other products. We believe the same will be true for Chromatin’s distribution channel partners. We have a slide coming up to show the opportunities geographically. Bottom line is that we believe there is a strong potential for sales synergies between the two organizations and have defined operational plans in place to see this through. We will talk further in a moment about how we are reorganizing the company to drive efficiencies from a multi-crop portfolio.

Turning to Slide 10, much like alfalfa operations, Chromatin has built out a contracted production organization that operates very similar to ours. They contract with growers on an annual year basis to produce specific quantities of acres or specific hybrids. On the processing side, the company has fully integrated capabilities. This includes seed drying, conditioning, treating, packaging and warehousing, shipping, quality testing and bagging in their company-owned brands or private-label bag. As we integrate Chromatin’s operations with S&W’s, you see the opportunities available to us to optimize cost savings and ensure diversification from a production standpoint while also meeting the critical demand of our customers with a higher level of focus.

Moving to Slide 11, you can see the amount of investment that has been made over the last number of years in developing their pipeline. Chromatin has a healthy breeding pipeline that will continue to yield high value products over the course of the next several years. On Slide 12, as most of you are aware, we have been involved in the sorghum industry for the last 2 years through our SVG acquisition. SVG provides us with some elite germplasm. We have initial sales agreements in place with partners around the world which are starting to produce revenues. To go along with our SVG acquisition, we recently acquired the germplasm of NexSteppe. The NexSteppe germplasm has a strong following with many of the leading bio-based companies around the world. As we have discussed on recent calls and presentations, it’s been our objective to leverage this germplasm and Chromatin provides us precisely that opportunity. Because some of you are likely not as familiar with the sorghum market, let me take a moment to discuss the market as a whole on Slide 13 and why we are so excited to expand our footprint in it. Sorghum’s the fifth most produced grain in the world, after corn, rice, wheat and barley. It can be adapted to grow in a high percent of the world’s arable land, including land with limited water and salt contamination. At the end of the day, sorghum is viewed by many as an alternative to corn as it is the most efficient use of water and nitrogen fertilizer.

While sorghum is a traditional food source with momentum and high-value food areas, we are seeing more demand for sorghum in a variety of different markets, including beverage production and bio-fuels. In particular, sorghum is a major source of food and feed in Africa and Asia, where population growth will significantly impact the pressure on agriculture. Due to its unique ability to meet high demand, while utilizing less resources microeconomic trends are in its favor. When we talk about the advantages to become a middle-market agricultural company, this is due to the opportunity we believe exists in key crops due to underinvestment by large agricultural companies. We believe this historic underinvestment in sorghum relative to corn and other major crops has resulted in a lower sorghum seed value, which should generally reverse as sorghum gains a stronger foothold in the market. For instance, corn was one of the first crops that benefited from large breeding investments and we see the value that has been created through breeding. This is what we hope to see in sorghum in the next years to come, and why we are excited our position will create value. Obviously, we are acquiring a company that came out of a receivership, so there are certain managerial missteps along the way.

Slide 14 shows an outline of a list of our near-term and longer-term action items that we will be implementing to drive efficiencies in our operations, while continuing to bring to market leading edge products that have high growth potential. One of the first steps we have made is to reorganize our operations along geographic lines instead of functional lines to realize the cross-selling synergies available to us. To do so, we have created two new positions. The first of these will be filled by 25-year agricultural biotechnology and seed veteran Don Panter to the position of Executive Vice President, Americas. Don has spent time in both startup and turnaround business situations with expertise in such areas as product, project development, global planning, strategic planning and technology evaluation.

Don has held senior leadership positions at several seed and biotechnology companies, including Stoneville Pedigreed Seed, Emergent Genetics, Harris Moran Seed Company, and Mendel BioEnergy Seeds, and most recently, President and CEO of American Dairyco. Likewise, we have promoted David Callachor to the position of Executive Vice President, International. David joined S&W in January of 2018 to expand the company’s hybrid focus and will now oversee all international sales, marketing, production and supply chain as well as R&D. Both of these gentlemen will report directly to me. The transition is being done to focus on selling multiple crops to the same end-customer, one of the key benefits that this acquisition provides. Matt will go into more detail on the financials shortly, but what we see here is an opportunity to transition a business that was losing millions of dollars to one that will be profitable contributor to S&W operations during our next fiscal year. We have a lot of work ahead of us, but have very concise action plan in place and intend on executing it with precision.

So to recap just a bit on Slide 15, we believe sorghum is an exciting crop and that Chromatin acquisition provides us with a number of growth drivers, including the introduction of sugarcane aphid insect-resistant traits and about 80% of our new product pipeline and the possible introduction of a herbicide-tolerant hybrid in the next 2 years, which could truly transform the sorghum industry. The adoption of sorghum globally is expected to accelerate, but still remains under the radar as the big ag companies which allow us to benefit significantly from agricultural advantages and technological advantages that have been created by the Chromatin team.

Thank you, Mark. So I would like to spend a few minutes providing some guidance on the P&L and a recap of the assets we acquired. For the remaining 8 months of our fiscal year 2019, we are expecting the acquired business to contribute approximately $14 million to $15 million in revenue and essentially be breakeven from an adjusted EBITDA perspective. As we further integrate the operations and execute on targeted synergy, we expect it to be a positive contributor to EBITDA in fiscal 2020 based on approximately $17 million to $20 million in revenue. And as we look out further, we see significant runway for top line in earnings growth. We expect gross margins from our sorghum operations to be higher than our traditional alfalfa bit, with gross margins ranging from 30% to 40% depending on the specific hybrids. Hybrids with key traits such as herbicide tolerance will have the potential to generate even higher margin.

Now, as most of you saw in the press release, we acquired the sorghum asset and business of Chromatin for $26.5 million in cash. The acquisition was funded with a $27.5 million equity financing that consisted of two closings. The first closing was completed in September, where we sold $5 million of our common stock at $3.11 per share and last week, we closed on a $22.5 million at the 0% coupon Series A preferred stock, which automatically converts to common stock at $3.11 per share upon shareholder approval. Shareholder approval is expected to be complete later this month on November 20. Both financings were done with MFP Investors, our largest shareholder.

Mark spent time going through the valuable group of assets we acquired, but the health quantify we acquired approximately $20 million of tangible assets and assume minimal liability. This includes approximately $9 million of property, plant and equipment with an additional $11 million of inventory and accounts receivable. So essentially, we only paid approximately $6.5 million for the intangible assets including the customer base and valuable distribution channels including a farmer dealer network. It also includes a robust portfolio of hybrids and elite germplasm, a leading R&D and breeding program, product registration and trade map. We are really excited about the valuation here. Purchasing a business out of receivership comes with plenty of challenges and we will see a few headaches along the way as well. It also provided us an opportunity to buy key assets at very attractive valuation. While we believe we acquired this business at a deeply discounted valuation, we are clearly focused on the opportunity to drive revenue growth and execute on cross-selling revenue synergies and integrate our R&D and G&A functions to improve efficiency and ultimately drive improvement in profitability and cash flow. In the coming quarters, we will continue to go through additional details of the acquisition and the benefits we expect it to bring.

Thank you, Matt. In summary, as we turn to Slide 17, we are extremely excited to have concluded this process and be the winning bidder for these assets. In addition to the obvious crop diversification it brings, this acquisition provides us with diversification of our sales efforts into geographical markets, which carry lower political, regulatory and economic risk. It also enables us to evolve beyond our historical marketing and distribution approaches to become a more consumer-centric aligning ourselves geographically instead of functionally and brings biotechnology tools to the company to expand higher value products and develop these for our customers than we previously possessed.

As I said on the outset, this acquisition checks the boxes on nearly every single component of our go-forward strategy. We have talked for a while about evolving beyond. Clearly, this acquisition is a key component of that strategy, but it is simply the first component of it. We will stay diligent in our pursuit of additional opportunities that may present themselves as we believe we are ideally positioned to acquire highly valuable assets at affordable prices during this difficult period in the ag overall cycle. When you look back in history, we hope this in fact is a golden opportunity for S&W and its shareholders.

As always, I want to thank you for your continued support and would now like to open up this call for your questions. Operator?

Aman Gulani

Aman Gulani

Mark Wong

Mark Wong

Aman Gulani

Aman Gulani

Mark Wong

Mark Wong

Aman Gulani

Aman Gulani

Mark Wong

Mark Wong

Aman Gulani

Aman Gulani

Mark Wong

Mark Wong

Aman Gulani

Aman Gulani

Ben Klieve

Ben Klieve

Ben Klieve

Mark Wong

Mark Wong

Ben Klieve

Ben Klieve

Mark Wong

Mark Wong

Ben Klieve

Ben Klieve

Mark Wong

Mark Wong

Ben Klieve

Ben Klieve

Mark Wong

Mark Wong

Gerry Sweeney

Gerry Sweeney

Mark Wong

Gerry Sweeney

Gerry Sweeney

Mark Wong

Mark Wong

Gerry Sweeney

Gerry Sweeney

Mark Wong

Mark Wong

Gerry Sweeney

Gerry Sweeney

Mark Wong

Mark Wong

Gerry Sweeney

Gerry Sweeney

Mark Wong

Mark Wong

Eric Des Lauriers

Eric Des Lauriers

Eric Des Lauriers

Mark Wong

Mark Wong

Eric Des Lauriers

Eric Des Lauriers

Mark Wong

Mark Wong

A buying dealer is a bigger farmer, now maybe I don’t have statistics currently, but it’s maybe a 3,000 to 5,000 acre farmer, who is carrying your product so that he can get a discount on his purchases, right? So he is planting – he is in the heart of the corn valley, he is planting a path with 60% of that in corn and he wants to get the best corn seed and he wants to get a discount for being a farmer dealer. Then there are selling dealers who, as the name describes, they sell – they buy from their own account. So, they are all farmers, maybe they are not as big, 500 or 1,000 acres, 1,500 acres per selling dealer. And they also get the discount for any seed they use on their own farm, but because they are smaller, they are in the business of selling for other people, hence the name as I said, selling dealer. And so they will sell other people in town and not just their brother-in-law and their relatives, but they’ll sell other people in town and maybe in the next town over, and so their business is based on their own use of the feed, but also use of the seed that other close farmers to them that they provide their inventory to. The other major important thing about farmer dealers is they have the inventory of your seed in a warehouse, on the farm or in their barn – originally, it was in their barn, now some of them are so big that they actually have warehouses. But it’s very important to have the seed distributed in the field. So when the rain stops in the spring and everybody, all the farmers want to plant, once the fields are dry enough to drive a tractor through, they can drive down with their pickup or send a truck down and pick their seed up very close to where their farm is and get going with the planting. And so that’s the other thing that farmer dealer networks provide is distribution and logistics right to the farmer and that’s super important and is one of the main reasons why the farmer dealer concept has been successful, because the farmer can get his seed in less than a week.

Eric Des Lauriers

Eric Des Lauriers

Mark Wong

Mark Wong

Eric Des Lauriers

Eric Des Lauriers

Mark Wong

Yes.

This concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Mark Wong for closing remarks.

Mark Wong

Thanks very much. Again, as I said in the presentation and obviously that hopefully come out, because we had such excellent questions from everybody. This is a real turning point for S&W. We love the alfalfa business. We have been one of the three major players in the alfalfa industry for many, many years. The Pioneer acquisition added to that position in the sense that we went to a dominant position in the dormant alfalfa as well as the non-dormants that we had traditionally sold. But the Chromatin acquisition has really got us all excited about not only the product that are coming out of breeding, but the distribution that Chromatin offers us, especially in the U.S. through the farmer dealer network. So you’ll be hearing more detail about our plans as we sort of understand the assets more. And specifically, what we want to do with those and how we are going to translate that into future sales. Those will be coming on future calls, but it’s a very exciting time for S&W and I really do believe we will look back at history and say this was one of the turning points in S&W’s history for how it went to really be a dominant seed company in the middle market. So thank you everybody for listening to our presentation. We are asking great questions. And I think we have an earnings call in a few weeks. So we will look forward to speaking with everybody then. Thanks again.

