Global Blood Therapeutics: FDA/ASH Workshop Bodes Well For Accelerated Approval Prospects

All in all, I believe the workshop discussions were supportive of accelerated approval for voxelotor.

Third, sickle cell disease patients themselves seemed to desire a drug like voxelotor over supposed "curative therapies".

Two, regulatory officials consider mechanism of action, durability, and safety key attributes in an approvable sickle cell disease drug.

As we continue to await a regulatory update on voxelotor, I present my three key takeaways from October's FDA/ASH workshop on sickle cell disease clinical endpoints.

Introduction

The FDA/ASH workshop finished up a couple of weeks ago.

Investors responded quite positively to it, with prices spiking on significant volume (in mid-October):

If you didn't get a chance to listen in, I was, fortunately, able to hear every word. Below are my three key takeaways from the workshop.

Takeaway 1: "Hemoglobin" Is An Established Biomarker

During the second day of the workshop, "hemoglobin" was mentioned at nauseam. In particular, hemoglobin was listed as a key biomarker for hematological and neurological endpoints:

What is a "biomarker", as defined by the FDA?

A biomarker is a characteristic that is objectively measured and evaluated as an indicator of normal biological processes, pathogenic processes, or biological responses to a therapeutic intervention. An example that is familiar to many people is the use of blood glucose levels to measure the effectiveness of a diabetes medication. In this case, glucose is the biomarker.

Recall the requirements of accelerated approval:

The FDA instituted its Accelerated Approval Program to allow for earlier approval of drugs that treat serious conditions, and that fill an unmet medical need based on a surrogate endpoint. A surrogate endpoint is a marker, such as a laboratory measurement, radiographic image, physical sign or other measure that is thought to predict clinical benefit, but is not itself a measure of clinical benefit.

Global Blood Therapeutic's voxelotor has demonstrated a robust effect on hemoglobin. Additionally, it has gathered TCD velocity data on patients before and after the use of voxelotor. The fact that voxelotor significantly increases hemoglobin, while also improving transcranial doppler flow, is a clear sign of disease modification. GBT believes hemoglobin, in light of other vital clinical improvements, is a valid surrogate endpoint that is reasonably likely to predict clinical benefit (e.g., pain, stroke, mortality):

Source: Global Blood Therapeutics FDA/ASH workshop presentation

Takeaway 2: Mechanism Of Action, Durability, And Safety Are Keys To Accelerated Approval

Ann Farrell (Office of Hematology and Oncology Products, U.S. Food and Drug Administration) emphasized that the mechanism of action of a drug that increases hemoglobin is of utmost importance. An analyst from HCW agreed that this was a major takeaway:

Bottom Line: Hb Is Important and How You Raise Hb Matters

We've discussed before why voxelotor's mechanism of action is appropriate for sickle cell disease, as opposed to a drug like senicapoc (which marginally improved hemolysis by "rehydrating" dehydrated sickled cells).

I believe it is likely that the FDA is/was awaiting more data conforming durability of efficacy and safety. Perhaps this is what Love eluded to (perhaps mistakenly) when he made this statement:

If we continue to show additional evidence that this is safe, it would be the basis for initial approval, then we would follow with studies to confirm clinical benefit.



Source: September 14, MS Conference

Takeaway 3: Patients Sound More Interested In A Drug Like Voxelotor Compared To "Curative Therapies"

The FDA/ASH workshop included a panel of patients and advocators of sickle cell disease. In general, they described some wishes/doubts for future sickle cell therapeutics:

They want a drug that improves hemoglobin, bilirubin, and hemolysis markers.

They want a drug that works with hydroxyurea and has limited side effects.

They expressed hesitation towards "curative therapies" like bone marrow transplant and gene therapy due to risk of infertility and mistrust of the healthcare system.

I didn't think "curative therapies" were relevant competitive threats to voxelotor to begin with. But the conference strengthened my belief that "curative therapies" need to undergo a lot of work and time to garner even one bit of confidence from the sickle cell disease community. Plus, there are other theories as to why "curative therapies" wouldn't catch on as fast as you think (psychological ones; people become embedded within their disease & community; would rather want to live a healthy and normal life with disease; etc.).

Summary

Overall, the FDA/ASH workshop bodes well for voxelotor achieving accelerated approval. A drug that safely addresses the chronic hemolytic anemia associated with sickle cell anemia is crucially needed. I continue to believe voxelotor is the drug that fits the description and patiently await relevant updates from the company/regulatory officials.

