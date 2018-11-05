XLE Weekly: Sell-Side Continuation To 64.37s Near Major Demand, Stopping Point Low Develops

Minor probe through last week’s low to 64.37s, buying interest and excess there.

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving XLE price action.

26 October- 02 November 2018:

This week’s auction saw minor price discovery lower through last week’s key support, 65.38s, during Monday’s auction to 64.37s where buying interest emerged halting the auction sell-side auction resulting in a buy-side relief rally to 68.98s.

Selling interest and a minor sell-side breakdown developed during Monday’s auction as last week’s key support, 65.38s, was tested. Price discovery developed to 64.37s, where buying interest emerged, halting the sell-side auction, driving price higher, and forming a structural buy excess. This development occurred within major key demand (Feb-May 2018) and implied the sell-side auction was terminated in the near-term. Price discovery higher ensued through mid-week, achieving a stopping point, 68.29s, where low volume selling interest emerged, forming sell excess, and developing balance, 68.29s-66.61s.

A false buy-side breakout developed to 68.98s ahead Friday’s NY close, where selling interest emerged forming a sell excess, driving price back into balance. The market closed at 67.56s.

This week’s auction saw minor price discovery lower through last week’s key support to 64.37s. Buying interest emerged there, halting the sell-side auction, driving price higher in relief through the remainder of the week toward 68.98s. The stopping point low developed at/near a major demand cluster, 64.92s-69s, formed from February-May 2018 and a self-similar buy response developed there.

Looking ahead, this week’s stopping point low development and balance imply the potential for further balance development following the extreme sell-side imbalance that occurred from 78.36s to 64.37s. From a structural perspective, the highest probability path following the stopping point low is for further balance development near-term (2-4 week) within the context of an intermediate (3-6 month) sell-side bias. Failure of the current stopping point low, 64.37s, would result in continued sell-side activity.

It is worth noting that sentiment based on the S&P Energy Sector Bullish Percent Index reflects an aggressive decline in bullish sentiment. From a sentiment perspective, the market has now entered an area of bearish extreme. Asymmetric opportunity develops when the market exhibits extreme bullish or bearish sentiment with structural confirmation. Given these empirical facts within the context of a seasonally weak period from April- October, caution would be advised at the current demand cluster as a momentum low is likely developing ahead of a structural price low.

The market structure, order flow, and sentiment posture will provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

