SHU Portfolio; Lumentum's Business And Margin Are Exploding

Financial metrics are improving fast, with gross and operating margins, cash flow and profits on steep upward slopes. The shares are simply too cheap.

Telecom has joined in the boom this time with a Chinese recovery and the company can sell twice the ROADMs they sold in the quarter.

We think investors should take advantage of the price weakness here as the company is booming, with the boom set to continue.

We think the selloff in Lumentum (LITE) presents a really significant opportunity, for technical and, more importantly, fundamental reasons. Here are the reasons to buy:

Telecom demand is booming, with the company rapidly ramping supply of ROADMs and a large backlog that should get them easily through the seasonally weaker March quarter.

Weakness in datacom is temporary, new products on the way.

VCSEL boom is structural with many more adoptions in the Android world and now world-facing applications entering the market as well.

Gross margin expansion and significant operational leverage ongoing.

Lumentum, the optical component maker which we have in the SHU portfolio for quite some time, certainly produced good Q1 2019 results. But the shares were hobbled by weak guidance from Apple (AAPL), of which it is a major supplier.

The Q1 results were clearly well above expectations, from the earnings deck:

There are always multiple different moving parts making up the company:

There are always some weak parts and this time it's the datacom sector, where they are betting on new products and are foregoing sales with low (or even negative) margins. However, management thinks the present quarter is likely to be the low here (Q1CC):

I'd say probably, this is the low point. We will be introducing our low cost CWM4 later this quarter and getting traction through calendar '19. So, at least, my expectations are that we do grow in calendar '19, whether that's a big growth. It all depends upon what happens in market pricing because we're not going to chase bad margin unprofitable business

Another weak part was their solid-state lasers (fiber lasers are booming), down both sequentially and y/y.

But, as the results suggest, they have booming parts, most notably telecom (a notable turn-around compared to recent years) and of course their booming VCSELs for 3D-sensing, which ramped even faster than management expected. And this is going to continue for quite some time:

3D sensing is in the early innings still, but it is ramping quickly after Apple opened the floodgates.

Phones are now starting to adopt world-facing (not just front facing, for ID security) 3D sensing, which doubles the content per phone.

That world-facing 3D sensing will familiarize people with other 3D application and it will spread to other devices and consumer appliances as a result. One could think of the consumer electronics space, followed by automotive.

If you're worried about increased CapEx needs to improve capacity, here is management (Q1CC):

I'd say that what we continue to get better output from improved yields as well as improved methods to produce the product. So I would say that not a tremendous amount of investment is needed to increase capacity of existing products. With that said, there are investments that are needed to produce newer technology, different type of test technology, specifically for world-facing, that our partners are going to be putting in place over time. So I'd say from a from our balance sheet standpoint, our model is not to have to put out big capital investments, but to work with our partners to have them do that, and that's really their job and how we pay them.

In telecom, it's ROADMs which are producing to capacity and management argues that they have more demand than they can supply. Significant new capacity is coming online and this will keep expanding the next (Q3) quarter as well.

The long-awaited China resurgence in telecom demand has finally arrived, with China being a significant driver in the demand for ROADMs as they're now building networks instead of trials.

China and other developing countries were behind the adoption in ROADM compared to North America and there is now a catch-up demand ongoing.

Lumentum is very well-positioned in this market with new products, their Twin 1x35 and MxN ROADM. Here is management on this (Q1CC):

Well, I'd say from the leading edge products, we have a very strong competitive advantage. I'd say our customers waiting.

Chinese demand is coming back more generally (Q1CC):

I think in the products that we talked about, ROADMs, pump lasers and amplifiers, China is extremely strong today, and I think it's really still in the early, early stages of ROADM deployment within China

Finally,

Here is our usual five-year overview:

LITE Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

There is a remarkable uptick in business and operational performance, which is set to continue but very little of this is reflected in the share price.

Margins

LITE Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

The figure doesn't quite convey the margin expansion that the company is experiencing in non-GAAP, with non-GAAP gross margin at 40.3% (up from 34% a year ago) and non-GAAP operating margin at 23.9%, up from 11.8% a year ago. That's a pretty hefty margin expansion, and that's going to continue.

Q1 gross margins improved due to the record levels of ROADMs, which gather higher than average telecom margins, and of course the ramp in 3D sensing and industrial lasers.

This boost in demand for higher margin products also makes it more easy for them to pass on low margin businesses, like some in datacom. While that has come at the cost of revenue growth, the result is really showing up in gross margins, and management argues that this is the way forward for them as they are investing more in high-margin capacity.

While they don't guide margins, gross margins are going to stay in the mid-40s (per the Q1CC) and operational margin is really expected to increase further to a quite impressive 28-30%.

Cash

LITE Cash from Operations (TTM) data by YCharts

This figure doesn't lie, cash flow is really exploding higher. It's of course no surprise given the margin expansion, and given that the margin expansion is set to continue, we can expect the cash flow to keep increasing as well.

The company of course needs cash as they have to pay for the Oclaro acquisition (pending on Chinese approval). The company has been raising cash by selling short-term investments:

LITE Cash and Equivalents (Quarterly) data by YCharts

CapEx

LITE CAPEX To Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

The company was ramping up CapEx the past couple of years, especially in anticipation of the 3D sensing opportunity, but this is now paying off in a significant way.

The company is still ramping capacity, especially in ROADM where demand is booming to such an extent that (Q1CC):

Well, maybe to finish the question you asked in the first part, how much should we be leave on the table, we got tens of millions of dollars on the table. And I think that we're trying to work down that backlog, but there will be a significant amount of backlog going into the March quarter that's unsatisfied.

But as you can see, relative to revenues, CapEx has sunk to half its peak value a year ago.

Guidance

Management guides for a considerable continuation of the expansion:

The company already had multiple positive earnings surprises for the last four quarters, and Q2 will be another one, at least according to guidance, as the consensus is for $1.52. The Q1 EPS surprise was pretty substantial (28.4%).

Risks

One risk is the Oclaro (OCLR) acquisition and when that will close, which is pending on the Chinese competition authorities.

Another risk is tariffs. The company is already paying tariffs, but this amounted to less than $1M, not even a penny per share. They are also in the process of changing some production facilities (Q1CC):

we have been over the last couple of years in that transition period of moving out of a large contract manufacturer in China and into other contract manufacturers outside of China, including in Thailand, as well as our own factory in Thailand

So the company will be producing very little in China and this doesn't seem to be a big risk going forward.

Valuation

LITE PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Analysts expect an EPS of $4.75 in FY2019 (we're in Q2 already) rising to $5.36 next year.

Conclusion

Quite frankly, we don't understand the price weakness this year, much less the 7% decline on Friday after the Q1 figures, and some Apple weakness. Apple isn't dominating their 3D-sensing anymore (Android demand doubled in the quarter) and the Q1 figures were a significant beat.

More in particular, the company is booming and even the parts that are not will join in a few quarters out. Margins have expanded, there is significant operational leverage and cash is raking in.

We would argue that the shares should be $20 higher than where they are today at least.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LITE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.