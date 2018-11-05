Greenlight Capital Re: The Time Is Now

2018 is, for the time being, an annus horribilis for him.

David Einhorn is one of the best - if not the best - value investors.

The performance of Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) has been terrible. But this has created a very favorable setting to invest in the stock. With fees at a low, leverage at a high and the discount to book value at a high, there has never been a better time to capitalize on Einhorn’s indisputable investment talent.

Legendary short-seller?

David Einhorn started his hedge fund called Greenlight Capital in 1996, when he was only 27. Over the next decade, he boasted returns of 26%, far outpacing broader markets with bets on homebuilders, subprime lenders, and other high-fliers of the decade.

Known exclusively as a value investor, Einhorn is actually a long-short equity manager who makes most of his money on the long side. But it’s his bets against stocks that made him famous and drew many like-minded investors to him. He went on the attack against Lehman Brothers in 2007, less than a year before it filed for bankruptcy. That star turn made him a short-selling legend.

There are two ways you can go long Einhorn. You could become a client of his hedge fund Greenlight Capital, of course. Or, you can go long Greenlight Capital Re.

GLRE provides property and casualty reinsurance underwriting. Essentially, it is a leveraged play on Greenlight Capital. The company uses its float from policy holders to invest, and Einhorn’s firm, DME Advisors, manages the investment portfolio.

As we said before, Einhorn is actually a long-short equity manager who makes most of his money on the long side. On average, he has been 97% long and 64% short over the past ten years. At the end of October, he was 92% long and 60% short.

The investment portfolio of GLRE consists of 3 parts:

Long portfolio Short portfolio Macro portfolio

We will now discuss those three portfolios in more detail.

Long Portfolio

The US stock market is outperforming the rest of the world in a big way.

Exhibit 1: US outperformance

Within the US stock market, value investing has been underperforming for years.

Exhibit 2: Value underperformance

GLRE’s long portfolio is a value portfolio. So, how did Einhorn’s long portfolio perform compare to the S&P 500?

The performance of the long portfolio is much better than Exhibit 2 above would suggest. Since 2009 until the middle of this (for Einhorn horrible) year, his long portfolio returned 13.2%, which is perfectly in line with the S&P 500! It’s clear this is a return many value investors would dream of.

Exhibit 3: Einhorn’s long portfolio return

(Source: 10-K, 10-Q)

When we compare Einhorn’s long portfolio with Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B), Einhorn comes out in front.

Exhibit 4: Great Value Investors

(Source: 10-K, 10-Q)

We believe that after such a long period of underperformance, the time is now for value to start outperforming. If so, it certainly will have a positive impact on GLRE’s investment results.

Short Portfolio

The long portfolio outperforming the short portfolio is the first thing you expect from a long-short portfolio. And Einhorn certainly did clear this hurdle.

Exhibit 5: Long portfolio versus short portfolio

(Source: 10-K, 10-Q)

Since 2009 until the middle of this year, the long portfolio outperformed the short portfolio by more than 5% per year. In 2015, the long portfolio drastically underperformed due to the disastrous investment in SunEdison. And also in the first half of this year, the long portfolio underperformed the short portfolio. As a result, the long portfolio returned 4.1% on average since the end of 2014, while the short portfolio returned 10.8%.

The past few years, the dispersion was low, and in such an environment, it is simply very difficult to get a big outperformance of a long portfolio versus a short portfolio.

Exhibit 5: S&P 500 dispersion

Dispersion refers to the cross-sectional standard deviation of monthly stock returns around their mean. By contrast, volatility refers to the standard deviation of stock returns around their time series mean. The presence of dispersion is central to generating outperformance: active bets cannot produce performance that differs discernibly from the market unless the differences between highest and lowest returns are sufficiently dispersed.

At the extreme, zero dispersion in returns is akin to having only one stock in which to invest. As that stock also constitutes the market, even a manager with perfect foresight could not invest in equities that outperform (or underperform) the benchmark, making active strategies futile.

Although dispersion has been low the past years, in October there was a sharp increase. We are now even in the top quartile!

Exhibit 6: Current S&P 500 dispersion

In such an environment, we would expect Einhorn to be able to show some outperformance. And he did! While the S&P 500 was down 6.8% in October, Einhorn’s portfolio had a net return of 1.2%.

Einhorn and his investors should hope for this high dispersion to continue. Normally, there is significant persistence in the high dispersion quintile between the previous month and the current one. Employing a one-month lag therefore allows for an investor to identify a move to a high dispersion environment and react by implementing an active strategy in the subsequent month. An investor’s choice of when to invest in actively managed funds can be as important to generating outperformance as the choice of which funds to invest in. The time to invest in GLRE could be now!

Macro Portfolio

In 2012, Einhorn wrote an article for the Huffington Post called “The Fed’s Jelly Donut Policy.” In it, he took issue with the Fed’s easy money policy, comparing it to sugar addiction. Since then, Einhorn has a so-called Macro portfolio that invests in gold and other commodities like natural gas. Some call this “style drift” a bad idea, and the results so far confirm this.

Exhibit 7: Investment results

(Source: 10-K, 10-Q)

While it might have been a bad idea to invest in gold the previous years, we believe the time is now to invest in gold.

Activist target

While Einhorn became famous by his attack against Lehman Brothers in 2007, he was attacked himself earlier this year by the hedge fund Sunesis Capital. Sunesis claimed that GLRE would lose his very important A-rating and this would jeopardize the future of GLRE.

GLRE dismissed the claims and called Sunesis’ allegation and assessment of GLRE, its business and strategy fundamentally flawed.

Contrary to Sunesis’ beliefs, rating agency A.M. Best recently reaffirmed GLRE’s A-rating. It has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a-” of Greenlight Reinsurance. The ratings reflect GLRE’s balance sheet strength, which A.M. Best categorizes as very strong, as well as its marginal operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM). GLRE’s risk-adjusted capitalization level is very strong, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), and the company's financial flexibility, robust liquidity and quality of capital contribute to A.M. Best’s overall balance sheet assessment of very strong. GLRE's capitalization was stressed under various scenarios, including further investment portfolio losses. Capital levels remain supportive of the "very strong" risk-adjusted capitalization designation under all scenarios.

Underwriting results

Nevertheless, it’s fair to say that GLRE’s underwriting results haven’t been stellar. And if there’s one part of the company's story where we do not expect much improvement in the coming years, it’s this part.

The combined ratio measures the total profitability of the company’s underwriting operations and does not take into account corporate expenses, net investment income or any foreign exchange gain or loss. Given the nature of its unique underwriting strategy, GLRE expects that “its combined ratio may also be volatile from period to period”.

A combined ratio below 100% means the underwriting operations are profitable. As you can see in Exhibit 8, GLRE’s combined ratio is more often above 100% than below.

Exhibit 8: Combined ratio

(Source: 10-K, 10-Q)

Reduced performance fee

Greenlight Re pays investment advisor DME Advisors a management fee of 1.5% per year and a performance fee (subject to a loss carry forward provision) of 20% on the net investment income.

The loss carryforward provision requires DME Advisors to earn a reduced performance allocation of 10% on net investment income in any year subsequent to the year in which the investment account incurs a loss, until all the losses are recouped and an additional amount equal to 150% of the aggregate investment loss is earned. DME Advisors is not entitled to earn a performance allocation in a year in which the investment portfolio incurs a loss. So, currently, investors in GLRE enjoy a reduced performance fee of 10%. The performance fee is deducted from the investment result, and the fee reduction hence has a positive impact on the company's ROE.

Leverage

As we said before, besides its shareholder equity, GLRE uses its float from policyholders to invest. Einhorn’s firm, DME Advisors, manages the investment portfolio.

Exhibit 9: Invested capital

(Source: 10-K, 10-Q)

The use of float creates leverage (exactly the same way it happens at Berkshire Hathaway). Due to the bad investment results, the shareholder equity declined. As a result, the weight of the float in the invested capital increased. Or put differently, the leverage has increased.

Exhibit 10: Leverage

(Source: 10-K, 10-Q)

Leverage is a knife that cuts both ways. But given our rosy outlook for value investing, long-short investing and gold, we consider this higher leverage a plus.

Return On Equity potential

GLRE has a dual engine to create value: its investment portfolio and its insurance business. Based on the expected investment return and underwriting return, we can plot different scenarios and their accompanying return on equity (ROE).

Exhibit 11: ROE potential

(Source: 10-K, 10-Q)

We can compare this with the situation in 2016 and it immediately becomes clear that the ROE potential is bigger than it ever was.

Exhibit 12: ROE potential in 2016

As we said before, we don’t have great expectations for the underwriting return. For the investment return expectations are more ambitious. In the grand scheme of things, the investment return is much more important than the underwriting return. Even if GLRE would be able to achieve a combined ratio of 95%, the % of ROE explained by the investment result is still 69% for an investment result of only 5%.

Exhibit 13: Importance of investment return

(Source: 10-K, 10-Q)

Valuation

The best way to value a company like GLRE is the price-to-book.

Exhibit 14: Price-to-Book

(Source: 10-K, 10-Q)

It might not come at a surprise, but GLRE has never been cheaper. Currently, it trades at 0.73 times book value (versus the long-term average of 1). An improvement in both the underwriting and the investment results will be needed to bring this ratio back above 1.

Conclusion

The time is now for value investing. The time is now for long-short portfolios. The time is now for gold.

You don’t have to be a genius to realize what the impact would be on the investment results of GLRE if the above becomes true.

With fees at a low, leverage at a high and the discount-to-book value at a high, there has never been a better time to capitalize on Einhorn’s indisputable investment talent.

If we assume GLRE remains loss-making on the insurance side (combined ratio of 102.5%) and posts an investment return of only 5% in the coming 5 years, the ROE would be 7%. This implies that the book value per share would climb from our current estimate at the end of October of $16.12 to $22.6.

If shares trade at book value (versus a current discount of 26.9%), that implies the current stock price would almost triple to $30.9 in 5 years' time! If the investment return would be 10% instead of 5%, the current stock price would almost quadruple to $44.4.

It’s fair to say, the time is now! Buy Greenlight Capital Re.

