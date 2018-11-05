New York Times: The Optimism Will Be Short-Lived

Promotional activity has been a linchpin in driving subscriber growth, but it will hamper the company's revenue and profitability in the long term.

Like Netflix, The New York Times will likely see very lumpy subscriber results going forward.

The New York Times sprung to new multi-year highs after reporting strong Q3 results that beat on the top and bottom line.

Seemingly out of left field, The New York Times (NYT) is now at all-time highs after reporting strong Q3 results - a surprise in an earnings season that has been devastating for many big-name companies, and especially after the New York Times is limping from a bad second quarter. The Times beat Wall Street's estimates and delighted investors on just about every metric - revenue, profits, margins, and most importantly, subscribers.

The New York Times' earnings cadence is actually quite similar to another company that has been vying for subscriber growth: Netflix (NFLX). Netflix reported a blowout quarter in Q3, but that's only after a harrowing loss in Q2. My thesis on Netflix was that subscriber growth would be lumpy - in one quarter it might miss estimates, but make up for it the next quarter, and so on. Put another way, one quarter's beat is due in part to softness in a prior quarter. Netflix, too, enjoyed a short burst of optimism after its third-quarter earnings, before the tech pullback dragged it down again below $300. In my view, The New York Times is due for the same rocky ride.

Steer clear of this stock, especially as it pushes into its all-time highs. At a forward P/E ratio of 34x, The New York Times is a premium stock that is seemingly valued for hyper growth, but the risks to the downside are far more heavy than those to the upside, and here's why.

Strong subscriber additions are only part of the story - but what about pricing?

There's no doubt that The New York Times' future lies in digital. Newsprint and paperboys delivering a bundled roll to front porches are a relic of the past, just as DVD rental via mail has become obsolete. In order to preserve its lifeline, The New York Times has had to re-innovate its business model, and there's nothing wrong with that.

Part of my concern, however, is that The Times has had to resort to aggressive means in order to acquire subscriber growth. Last month, the New York Times partnered with Scribd to offer a new bundled subscription - allowing unlimited access to The Times Digital plus Scribd's book and audiobook collection - for a mere $12.99 per month. This revenue from this partnership, of course, is subject to a revenue split.

Figure 1. The New York Times subscription bundle with Scribd Source: The New York Times website

This pricing is extremely competitive. The Wall Street Journal, considered The New York Times' archival in both circulation and political views, often runs promos of its own, but even its 50% off deal is higher than The Times' new subscription bundle. And that doesn't come with access to Scribd.

Figure 2. Wall Street Journal digital deals Source: The Wall Street Journal website

Price competition among business rivals is not a new thing. But in The Times' case, I fear that it's beginning a race to the bottom. The Times is often considered the anchor of American journalism, and the price that subscribers pay should reflect that patina of quality. Once it gets subscribers accustomed to cheap deals, it will be hard to wean them off - and if it tries to remove promotional activity, subscriber numbers may flail again.

Q3 download

Let's dive deeper into The Times' third-quarter results, beginning with the company's all-important subscriber counts:

Figure 3. New York Times subscription metrics Source: New York Times investor relations

The company grew its digital subscriptions by 24.4% y/y to 3.1 million, or 203k net adds in the quarter. Total subscriptions ended the quarter above 4 million, so digital-only subscriptions are now the bulk of The Times' subscriber base - a huge justification for its focus on digital.

Investors may be quick to forget, however, that a 24.0% y/y growth in digital subscribers last quarter caused the stock to sink. Even The Times' CEO himself acknowledged in last quarter's earnings call that net subscriber ads fell below estimates, due to a gradual erosion of the so-called "Trump bump" (or rather, the sudden spike in interest for news articles when the political spotlight is hot).

This quarter, the company also attributed newsworthy headlines for the strength in net adds. CEO Mark Thompson commented on this quarter's earnings call as follows:

By the end of the quarter, we've added 143,000 net new subscriptions to our digital news product and an additional 60,000 subscriptions to Cooking and Crosswords for a total of 203,000 net new subscriptions. We attribute these numbers to several factors. The seasonal boost we see every year towards the end of the quarter as much of the world goes back to school after the summer; a suddenly electrifying news environment with events that played to the Times' strengths, like the Kavanaugh hearings and the blockbuster Op-Ed by Anonymous; the growing strength of our Cooking product, which has now passed the 120,000 subscription mark; and the launch of a more deeply discounted introductory offer for our main news product in late August."

In my view, one quarter's subscriber beat doesn't necessarily translate into a strong trend - rather a push-out or pull-in of subscriber demand from one quarter to the next.

Here's a look at the company's full Q3 results:

Figure 4. The New York Times 3Q18 results Source: New York Times investor relations

Total revenues grew just 8.2% y/y to $417.3 million, with subscription revenues growing 4.5% y/y and advertising revenues growing 7.1% y/y. The return of the advertising business to positive y/y comps is refreshing - last quarter, ad revenues had sunk -10% y/y. As expected, print advertising was in decline, but this was covered by strong growth on the digital side (thanks especially to the robust net adds this quarter). Wall Street was only expecting revenues of $409.9 million, or +6.3% y/y growth - marking a 190bps beat to the top line this quarter.

On the cost side, however, The Times' earnings raise some eyebrows. Production costs rose 8.8% y/y to $163.4 million, while selling, general and administrative costs rose 9.2% y/y to $202.5 million. Across the board, high-quality journalism is getting more expensive to produce and distribute - which is why it's so risky for the Times to sacrifice its pricing.

One comment from the CEO on the earnings call is particularly concerning:

You're going to see us continuing to experiment with an introductory pricing, meter count, and ferocity, registration and login and bundling through Q4 and into 2019. We're pleased with our progress so far, but believe we have the scope to accelerate subscriber growth further. We're continuing to spend marketing dollars efficiently and are monitoring subscriber acquisition costs and lifetime value carefully, but we will not hesitate to invest heavily in future growth where it makes sense."

This more or less means that the Times will continue to be aggressive with promos and ramp up on marketing spend. It has also signaled that it plans to continue investing in headcount in its newsroom and opinion departments, meaning no end in sight to ramped-up production costs.

Relative to the strength of the subscriber and revenue growth this quarter, adjusted operating profits fell simply flat at $53.8 million:

Figure 5. The New York Times operating profit growth Source: New York Times investor relations

In my view, it makes little sense to pay a 34x forward P/E multiple for a company whose business model and ability to continue growing profits strikes a huge question mark.

Final thoughts

Getting excited about The Times' strong subscriber adds in Q3 is a trap associated with the blindness of short-term investing. I'm more interested in how the Times is achieving that subscriber growth - by means of aggressive promotional activity and advertising spend that may be net-negative from an ROI perspective. In addition, rising competition from digital media startups like Quartz may threaten the Times' subscriber additions irrespective of its promotional efforts.

In my view, The New York Times remains a speculative investment in the midst of an incredibly risky business model transition. Stay on the sidelines for this one.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.