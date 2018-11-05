Tenable: Recent Backdrop And Earnings Provide A Great Buying Opportunity

The recent 25% correction in the stock has provided long-term investors a great opportunity to purchase a stock that could double by the end of 2019.

Despite being down over 25% from recent highs, Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ:TENB) has held up well since the strong Q3 earnings report last week. Despite the weakness in the market recently, especially within the tech sector, TENB seems to have found some solid footing, and investors should be confident about a long-term investment in this name.

TENB offers cloud-based vulnerability management services which help protect an enterprise's assets, such as network containers and web applications. The company's SaaS based approach is favorable compared to legacy players that still provide hardware offerings. TENB continues to grow and take market share, and its software offerings deserve a premium trading multiple.

Though still above its $23 IPO price, TENB has contracted over 25% in recent weeks, following the broad sell-off in the market. Fundamentally, it remains healthy and strong, reporting another solid quarter of earnings. Both revenue and EPS beat consensus estimates in a meaningful way, demonstrating the company's growth potential. Though the stock is still trading at premium valuation compared to the market, this multiple is well-deserved and will be discussed later on in the valuation section.

Brief Overview

In my previous article, I went into more detail about TENB and its operations. In essence, the company provides solutions for enterprises to manage and measure cybersecurity risk, specifically focusing on vulnerability assessment and management market. It looks to quantify how much damage would be caused by a security breach - information that is very valuable to enterprises as security breaches continue to make headlines on a weekly basis.

As software applications are added to an enterprise's architecture, this can cause challenges determining where certain security risks are and how vulnerable the overall organization is. TENB aims to solve this issue.

The ability for an enterprise to maintain visibility and control over the security of its assets is now essential. Enterprises are also adapting to newer technologies, such as the Internet of Things, containers, new business models, and more. All of these require increased efficient security and control measures. TENB is looking to fill what it calls the "Cyber Exposure Gap," or an enterprise's inability to see "the breadth of the modern attack surface and analyze the level of cyber exposure."

Q3 Earnings and Guidance

TENB is still in its growth phase and looks to add new customers each quarter in order to drive revenue growth. At the end of F17, the company had over 24,000 global customers, including over 4,400 enterprise platform customers, defined as those with current license agreements over $5,000 during the year.

At the end of Q3, TENB added 258 new enterprise customers and 47 net new six figure customers. The $100k+ customers grew 79% y/y as the company continues to penetrate the larger asset footprint. Vulnerability management continues to become a more strategic for enterprises, and TENB noted that nearly 33% of enterprise have yet to adopt an enterprise-wide vulnerability management solution. This implies there is still a lot of room left for TENB to grow and expand into enterprises.

Q3 revenues grew 42% y/y, slightly decelerating from the 44% growth seen last quarter. Subscription revenue of $53.5 million handily beat consensus estimates with over 7% growth and saw a 53% y/y growth rate.

Billings grew 35% for the quarter, which was a slight deceleration from 39% last quarter. Though billings decelerated this quarter, management actually raised its outlook for full-year billings to $321-322 million, up from $314-315 million. Though the quarter may have been seen as "weaker than expected" in terms of billings growth, the full-year guidance raise should be viewed as a positive catalyst for Q4.

Gross margins remained very strong at 84% from the quarter, which appeared to be ahead of consensus estimates for ~80%. Though gross margins compressed slightly from the year-ago period, they came in ahead of consensus estimates, which drover higher-than-expected operating margins, and ultimately, an EPS beat.

Operating margins also came in ahead of expectations, and though they were flat y/y, this shows the company's stability in terms of margins. While a majority of expenses going into operating margin highly variable (such as S&M and R&D), TENB showed its ability to maintain its level of profitability even as revenues grew over 40%.

Typically, software companies that experience rapid growth are given a pass for lack of profitability and even lack of showing signs of future profitability. This is because as the company scales up and slows down its marketing and R&D expenses, profitability naturally occurs.

EPS for the quarter was a loss of $0.14, which was better than consensus estimates for a $0.19 loss. The majority of this earnings beat was driven by slightly higher revenue than expected, in combination with very strong margins. Over time, I believe TENB will continue to display its beat and raise trends and will continually perform above expectations.

Management guided revenue for F18 to $264.6-265.1 million, which implies ~40% growth for the year. The revenue guidance was also raised from the previous $260-261 million. I still believe management is being slightly conversation, and rightly so, given the current worries of global economies and increased pressures from currency headwinds. Operating loss is now guided to $52-53 million, which is raised from the previous operating loss guidance of $58.7-60.7 million and represents an operating margin of roughly (20%) for the year, an improvement from the previous guidance for operating loss of (23%) for the year.

Valuation

TENB is still relatively new to the public markets and will experience volatility over the coming months as investors look to right-size their positions and get a better grasp on valuation. Over the long term, I believe it will continue to trade at a premium valuation due to its 40%+ revenue growth and mid-80s gross margins. As the company scales and revenue begins to decelerate, it will be able to reduce its operating expenses and generate a more consistent cash flow.

TENB's premium valuation is largely driven by the combination of its way-above-average revenue growth and industry-leading gross margins. Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) is its closest competitor in the vulnerability management space, and it also reported strong Q3 earnings last week.

Other high growth security names that are good for valuation comparison include Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA), Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT), and Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK). Though each of these companies compete in different areas of the security market, they all demonstrate similar growth characteristics and trade at premium revenue valuations compared to the broader market.

As of Friday, TENB had a market cap of $2.66 billion, and based on the company's Q3 earnings report, it had cash/investments of $287 million and $23 million of debt, leading to an enterprise value of $2.39 billion.

Management's 2018 revenue guidance for the year of $264.6-265.1 million seems to be slightly conservative. However, using $265 million as the base - which is within management's guidance range - and utilizing a 35% revenue growth for 2019 (500bps deceleration is quite large) gives us 2019 estimated revenue of ~$360 million. Again, if we assume another 500bps revenue deceleration implying a 30% revenue growth rate for 2020, we get 2020 revenue of ~$470 million.

Management guided to 84.8 million shares outstanding for the end of 2018, and though it is challenging to predict the changes in share count, I will be conservative and use 90 million shares in my analysis, which suggest a ~6% share count dilution.

I believe TENB will continue to trade at a premium revenue multiple for a few more years given the company's large market opportunity in vulnerability management and its continued penetration into larger enterprise deals - management believes only ~33% of enterprises utilize an enterprise-wide vulnerability management solution.

Given the wide range of valuation multiples in the current market, I will assume TENB's valuation contracts from the current ~10x forward revenue to ~9x by the end of 2019. Using my estimated 2020 revenue of ~$470 million, a conservative net cash of ~$200 million (lower than the current ~$260 million) and 90 million shares outstanding, we can back into a ~$50 price target at the end of 2019. With the stock trading at $28.64 as of Friday's close, we could potentially see the stock almost double by the end of 2019.

TENB continues to trade at a relatively expensive multiple compared to other peer SaaS companies. I believe the company should continue to trade at a premium valuation given its strong growth characteristics and industry-leading gross margins. Risks to TENB would include a larger-than-expected deceleration in revenue growth and increased competition from players such as Qualys.

I believe over the long term, TENB will be one of the leaders in vulnerability management, and the company has a very large market opportunity ahead of it. Long-term investors should look to build a position in the name given the 25% correction in the past few months and the company's very strong Q3 earnings report.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.