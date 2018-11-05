5 Reasons This 6.5% Yielding Blue Chip Has Excellent Market Beating Return Potential

But of course there are still some risks investors need to be aware of.

There are five reasons why Enterprise is one of the best high-yield income growth investments you can make.

Finding undervalued fast-growing, high-yielding blue chips that can offer generous, safe, and growing income, plus long-term market-beating returns is something all income investors dream of. But is that possible now that we're in the longest bull market in US history?

Fortunately, the four-year MLP bear market means that, even with some stocks in a bubble, there are plenty of great fast-growing, high-yield blue chips still trading at attractive prices. That's because even undisputed industry leaders like Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) have been abandoned by many income investors over the past four years.

However, while some might see such remarkable underperformance as proof that Enterprise, the bluest of industry blue chips, is a "value trap" to be avoided, history says otherwise. Since it IPOed in 1998 Enterprise, even factoring in the longest bear market in industry history, has delivered sensational long-term, market-crushing CAGR total returns:

20 Year EPD Annualized Total Return: 15.6%

20 Year S&P 500 Annualized Total Return: 6.5%

Of course, past performance is no guarantee of future results. And the law of large numbers means that Enterprise isn't likely to be capable of about 16% annualized returns going forward. But believe it or not, today there are five reasons why I'm confident that Enterprise Products Partners, from its current price, is likely to come close, delivering about 13.5% to 15.3% long-term CAGR total returns.

That means that this fast growing, 6.5% yielding blue chip is one of the best low-risk investments conservative income investors, including retirees, can make over the next 10 years.

1. Fantastic, Low-Risk, And Recession Resistant Business Model

At 20 years old Enterprise Product Partners is one of America's oldest midstream MLPs. And thanks to nearly $70 billion in growth investments over the decades (including projects currently under construction), its also owns one of the country's largest and best vertically integrated networks for gathering, storing, processing, and exporting oil, gas, and natural gas liquids or NGLs.

Enterprise's midstream network connects to every major shale formation in the country, and it has its hand in nearly every aspect of the energy industry. However, in recent years NGLs and exports have been management's main focus. That's because the NGL export industry is growing so quickly that the MLP is able to lock in 100% of its new fractionation capacity under fixed-fee, and volume committed contracts for 15 years. This ensures extremely stable, recurring, and commodity insensitive distributable cash flow or DCF. DCF is the industry equivalent of free cash flow and what funds the distribution. And today nearly 30% of all US crude exports flow through EPD's pipelines to export facilities on the Texas Gulf Coast.

Enterprise's non-NGL businesses are similarly protected by very long contracts. In fact, 80% of cash flow has an average remaining contract duration of 10+ years, and new pipeline contracts generally range from 15 to 20 years.

Thanks to those long-term contracts, Enterprise's toll booth business model was able to see DCF decline by 6.7% during the worst oil crash in over 50 years. That includes oil prices plunging 76% peak to trough between mid-2014 and early 2016.

As a result, Enterprise has been able to deliver not just generous payouts during all economic, industry, and interest rate environments, but also steadily growing ones. In fact, the MLP just announced its 66th distribution hike since 1998, including 57 consecutive quarterly increases.

Enterprise has now been raising its payout for 20 consecutive years, which means it will become a dividend champion (an aristocrat if the S&P 500 didn't exclude MLPs) in 2023.

What's more, thanks to a record-breaking year of growth Enterprise's distribution continues to get safer over time. That's because so far in 2018 Enterprise has invested $3.3 billion into growth projects while bringing billions of earlier projects (five in total) online.

Metric Q3 2018 Results YTD 2018 Results Revenue Growth 39% 31% Adjusted EBITDA Growth 44% 32% Distributable Cash Flow Growth 48% 36% DCF/Unit Growth 45% 34% Distribution Growth 2.4% 3.1% Distribution Coverage Ratio 1.7 1.6

The result has been incredible growth in both its top and bottom line. In fact, in Q3 Enterprise set no less than 16 separate operational and financial records. Remember that Enterprise is one of the largest midstream operators in the country. In fact, it has the 6th largest market cap of any US energy company, including oil majors like Exxon (XOM). Yet it's growing its DCF/unit at over 30%. Even more impressive? Enterprise is achieving incredible economies of scale, converting a stunning 82% of YTD adjusted EBITDA into DCF. For context Kinder Morgan (KMI) has about a 66% DCF conversion rate and most smaller midstream operators are happy to hit 60%.

More importantly, the distribution coverage ratio (DCF/distribution) continues to soar well above management's earlier self-funding targets (more on this later). In the first three-quarters of 2018 EPD was able to achieve a 1.6 distribution coverage ratio or DCR. That meant it retained $1.6 billion in DCF to further invest in its business. In Q3 the DCR rose even higher (1.7) resulting in $632 million in retained DCF.

For context in the MLP industry, a coverage ratio of 1.1 is considered sustainable and capable of supporting long-term payout growth. Self-funding MLPs and c-Corps have DCRs of 1.2 to 2.0. Enterprise's DCR hit 1.7 in the last quarter and is likely to continue rising as more of its growth projects come online. That means that this 6.5% yield is one of the safest in the industry, and as I'll explain shortly, also one of the lowest-risk on Wall Street.

However, strong short-term growth, even as impressive as this, is hardly reason enough to invest in a high-yield stock. Which brings us to the second reason to own Enterprise, which is the massive long-term growth potential.

2. Massive Long-Term Growth Runway

Enterprise's strong growth rate of 2018 may not be sustainable every year, but the MLP's growth rate is likely to remain strong for the foreseeable future. That's thanks to a large backlog of growth projects management has lined up, with most capacity already under long-term contract.

In Q3 management raised its CapEx guidance, for the third time this year, to $4.2 billion for 2018. Over 85% of those projects are set to support the NGL and petrochemical industry which is booming and expecting growth to continue accelerating well into the mid-2020s. But wait it gets better. Here's what CEO Jim Teague told analysts at the most recent conference call:

We announced two additional growth projects this morning: a 150,000 BPD [barrel per day] expansion of our NGL fractionation capacity at Mont Belvieu and our Mentone natural gas processing plant serving the Permian Basin. Including these projects, we currently have $6.6 billion of growth capital projects under construction that are scheduled to be completed and begin generating new sources of cash flow between now and 2020." - Jim Teague (emphasis added)

Not only is Enterprise completing billions of projects on time and on budget (not always easy to do in this industry), but the backlog continues to grow despite its accelerating growth spending. And Teague further added that Enterprise is currently seeing:

the strongest business climate we have seen in recent memory. Our goal is to position Enterprise to capitalize on these opportunities, while self-funding our equity needs to drive continued growth in distributable cash flow per unit." - Jim Teague (emphasis added)

Why is management so bullish on Enterprise's future growth potential? Because, despite what the stock's performance over the last four years might lead you to believe, the future has never been brighter for the midstream industry.

US energy production is expected to keep growing at impressive rates over the next six years:

natural gas production growth through 2025: 39%

oil & condensate production growth: 60%

NGL production growth: 69%

US gas growth is expected to support not just the continuing switch from coal to gas-fired power plants in the US, but also major exports to Mexico (via pipeline) and overseas (via liquified natural gas or LNG). Large scale LNG export growth is a secular trend expected to last well beyond 2030.

Meanwhile, US oil production growth will similarly be fueled by impressive growth in US oil exports. These are expected to rise from about 1.8 million barrels per day or bpd in 2018, to about 7 million bpd by 2025.

Enterprise was one of the first MLPs to get a license for exporting oil and has been steadily building out its capacity ever since. Today that export capacity stands at 5 million bpd but management plans to take that up to 8 million (60% growth) within five years. Enterprise is already in the regulatory approval process for a new offshore export facility that would be capable of loading one Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) with 2 million barrels per day. This export project is expected to receive regulatory approval in 2020 or 2021.

Much of America's growth in oil and condensates is coming from the Permian super basin. This West Texas/New Mexico shale formation has some of the world's best drilling economics, thanks to multiple layers of oil-bearing shale stacked on top of each other. New fracking 3.0 technology allows producers to tap multiple layers of shale from a single drill site and thus achieve very low cash flow break-even prices per barrel. Estimates for the size of the Permian's recoverable reserves range from as small as 60 billion barrels, to as much as 248 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

That would make the Permian nearly as large, or equal in size to Saudi Arabia's Ghawar superfield, the largest oil deposit ever discovered. And roughly half of that oil is estimated to be profitable to drill at less than $40 per barrel.

And according to Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), one of the top producers in the Permian, actual breakeven production prices are even lower at about $25 per barrel. The bottom line is that the Permian's vast size and super low production costs are why it's expected to roughly double daily oil production over the next five years (to over 6 million bpd).

Enterprise has been a leading investor in Permian infrastructure, both in terms of oil takeaway capacity (including to export terminals), as well as NGL projects. That's because, in addition to massive oil production, the Permian is cranking out enormous amounts of NGLs.

And what about beyond 2025? Well the boom times for midstream in general and EPD in particular, aren't expected to end then. The US Energy Information Administration, or EIA, expects US oil production to peak in 2030 and remain stable well into the 2040's. Gas production is expected to keep rising through at least 2050.

According to the Interstate Natural Gas Association of America or INGAA, that means that about $800 billion in new midstream infrastructure will be needed to support America's energy boom by 2035.

This means that Enterprise is likely to continue finding profitable new growth opportunities to keep its growth backlog well stocked, and its DCF/unit growing at a rapid clip.

But of course, growth potential on its own isn't enough of a reason to own a high-yield stock. You also need quality management that is able to execute on that growth potential. Fortunately, Enterprise has one of the industry's best management teams that will be able to make the most of this incredibly long growth runway.

3. World Class Management Team And Even Lower-Risk Self Funding Business Model Makes For A Grade A, High-Yield Income Investment

Ultimately quality management is the key to great long-term total returns. And when it comes to quality management I agree with Morningstar that Enterprise is one of the best-run MLPs in the country.

"While many other midstream operators are playing checkers, Enterprise Products Partners is a chess master... Its executives are some of the best and brightest in the industry " - Morningstar's Stephen Ellis (emphasis added)

That management is led by CEO Jim Teague, who became CEO in 2016. Prior to that he was COO for four years and has over 40 years of experience in the oil & petrochemical industry. The board of directors is led by Chairwomen Randa Duncan Williams, the daughter of the MLP's founder. The Duncan family owns EPCO, the MLP's general partner. Over the years the Duncans have supported Enterprise' growth via taking nearly $2 billion in distributions via DRIP, and thus allowing that cash to go to fund future growth.

Enterprise was also one of the first MLPs to first cut, and then entirely eliminate its incentive distribution rights or IDRs. These sent up to 50% of marginal cash flow to the general partner (EPCO) and greatly increased the MLP's cost of capital. But note that thanks to 32% management ownership in the MLP (some of the highest in the industry) the IDR buyout was done in a non-taxable event that didn't result in a distribution cut (payout kept growing quickly).

The elimination of IDRs, combined with management's naturally long-term and conservative capital allocation, meant that Enterprise has always retained far more DCF than most of its peers.

Note that while Enterprise has historically retained 20% of DCF to invest in growth, in Q3 that figure hit 41% and is likely to grow even further in the coming quarters. Large amounts of retained cash flow is why Enterprise has never been at high risk of a distribution cut, not even during the Financial Crisis or the great Oil Crash of 2014 to 2016.

More importantly, that retained cash flow was put to great use. No matter what oil prices or interest rates are doing, Enterprise's world-class management has been able to consistently achieve double-digit returns on invested capital.

This shows that Enterprise investors can trust their hard earned money to some of the best capital allocators in the industry. Going forward the already conservative and low-risk EPD wants to become even safer.

That includes a self-funding business model in which it will fund all organic growth purely with retained DCF and modest amounts of low-cost debt. Other than the DRIP program (that Duncans still use), Enterprise doesn't ever plan to issue new equity to fund its growing backlog.

Enterprise's self-funding goal for the end of 2019 was to retain about $1.5 billion per year in DCF, which would have allowed it to fund 50% of its growth projects with retained cash flow. Currently annualized retained DCF is at $2.528 billion meaning that EPD is on track to fund about 84% of next year's growth with retained DCF. That means two things. First management has the flexibility to increase growth CapEx next year. It also means that the already industry-leading safe balance sheet is going to continue getting safer, and potentially allow Enterprise to reward investors with faster distribution growth and or buybacks next year.

One of the best things about EPD's management is that they have always been among the most conservative with their use of long-term debt. Even when the average MLP sported a debt/Adjusted EBITDA ratio of 6.5, EPD's never went above a very safe 4.4. For context credit rating agencies consider a leverage ratio of 5.0 or less to be safe in this industry.

Enterprises' self-funding business model has meant its low leverage ratio has been steadily falling, and in Q3 2018 it hit 3.6, the lowest level in five years. As a result of being tied for the highest credit rating in the industry (BBB+), Enterprise today enjoys total liquidity of $3.3 billion. And that's on top of the approximately $2.5 billion in annualized retained DCF it's now generating.

And lest you worry that Enterprise is exposed to rising interest rate risk, don't be. Management has been refinancing its long-term debt (89.3% fixed-rate) for several years now. That's why 50% of its bonds have 30-year maturities and the weighted average maturity on its debt is nearly 20 years. That locks in the profitability of its growth projects for the foreseeable future, even in a rising rate environment. And let's not forget that EPD has been able to grow strongly even when 10 year yields were as high as 6.5%, double their current level.

That being said, according to CFO Randy Fowler, EPD doesn't plan to fund its accelerating growth with debt for at least a year. "Absent an acquisition, we do not currently expect to have the need to be back in the debt capital markets until 2020."

The bottom line is that thanks to its world-class management team, Enterprise has not just the right executives in place to execute on its growth potential, but access to enough low-cost capital to completely fund its backlog or even expand it substantially in the future.

That bodes very well for both the safety and long-term growth prospects of one of the industry's most dependable payouts. In fact, Morningstar expects annualized DCF/unit (and distribution growth) of 8% over the next five years. Ultimately generous, safe, and fast-growing payouts mean future total returns are likely to be in line with the MLP's impressive long-term historical norms.

4. Excellent Payout Profile And Market Beating Return Potential

The most important component of an income investment is the payout profile which consists of three parts: yield, safety, and long-term growth potential. Combined with valuation this is what ultimately drives total returns.

MLP Yield Distribution Coverage Ratio Projected 10 Year DCF/Unit Growth Potential Annual Total Return (From Fair Value) Valuation Adjusted Total Return Potential Enterprise Products Partners 6.5% 1.7 5.9% 12.4% 13.5% to 15.3% S&P 500 1.9% 2.6 6.4% 8.3% 0% to 5%

(Sources: earnings release, Morningstar, Fast Graphs, Gurufocus, Simply Safe Dividends, BlackRock, Vanguard, Yardeni Research, Gordon Dividend Growth Model, Dividend Yield Theory, Moneychimp)

Enterprise is currently offering a mouth-watering yield of 6.5%, more than triple that of the S&P 500. More importantly that distribution is rock solid, thanks to recession resistant, long-term contracted DCF and one of the industry's highest coverage ratios.

The other half of the safe payout equation is the balance sheet. Again, Enterprise leads the industry with a fortress-like balance sheet that makes it one of the best sleep well at night or SWAN stocks in the midstream space.

MLP Debt/Adjusted EBITDA Interest Coverage Ratio Debt/Capital S&P Credit Rating Average Interest Rate Enterprise Products Partners 3.6 6.6 45% BBB+ 4.5% Industry Average 4.4 4.5 55% NA NA

(Sources: earnings release, conference call, Gurufocus, Fast Graphs, CSImarketing)

The entire midstream industry has aggressively deleveraged since the oil crash, bringing down the average leverage ratio from 6.5 to just 4.4. But Enterprise has gone even further, lowering its ratio to 3.6 in Q3 thanks to its self-funding business model. Management's long-term leverage target is 3.75 to 4.0, but it's already surpassed that. And thanks to its sky-high amounts of retained DCF, it's likely that EPD's leverage ratio will continue to fall steadily over time. That might potentially earn it the first "A-" credit rating in the industry. This not just means that Enterprise investors enjoy one of the safest payouts on Wall Street, but also that Enterprise has the dry powder to aggressively grow in the future (possibly via large-scale acquisition).

What kind of long-term distribution growth can investors expect? Well purely from organic growth analysts currently expect about 8% CAGR DCF/unit growth over the coming five years, and 5.9% over the next 10. The payout is likely to grow in line with cash flow, and thus about 6% long-term distribution growth is a reasonable expectation. Combined with its current yield that means EPD is likely capable of delivering about 12.5% long-term total returns, even if the valuation never improves. For context, the S&P 500 has historically (since 1871) delivered 9.2% CAGR total returns.

However, currently, Morningstar, BlackRock, and Vanguard founder Jack Bogle expect the S&P 500 to deliver just 0% to 5% CAGR total returns over the next five to 10 years. And when we adjust EPD's expected total returns for its low valuation, we find it's likely capable of about 13.5% to 15.3% CAGR total returns. That's in line with its historical returns over the past 20 years.

5. Valuation: A Wonderful MLP At A Good To Great Price

Enterprise has managed to not just crush most MLPs over the past year, but even beat the S&P 500 (first time in years). But that great one-year performance doesn't mean it's not a strong buy today.

There are dozens of ways to value a stock but for MLPs two have historically been the most useful. The first is to look at price/DCF, which is the industry equivalent of a PE ratio.

P/Forward DCF 5 Year Average Forward P/DCF Implied 10 Year DCF/Unit Growth Rate Analyst 10 Year DCF/Unit Growth Consensus 9.9 13.4 0.7% 5.9%

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, Fast Graphs, Benjamin Graham)

Today the average MLP trades at just 8.5 times forward DCF. This prices in literally zero long-term cash flow growth, and shows the extent of the bearishness that Wall Street has for the industry. Enterprise is trading at 9.9 times forward DCF, but that's still well below its five year average of 13.4. It also bakes in just a 0.7% long-term DCF/unit growth rate, less than one eighth what analysts expect it to actually achieve. This basically confirms that Enterprise is highly undervalued. But by how much? And what does that mean for total returns going forward? To answer that I first turn to my favorite valuation method of income stocks, dividend yield theory or DYT.

DYT has been proven effective since 1966. That's when asset manager/newsletter publisher investment quality trends started using it exclusively to generate market-beating returns (with 10% lower volatility to boot).

DYT says that as long as a stock's business model doesn't change much (thus long-term growth rates are relatively constant), the yield will tend to cycle around a fixed point that approximates fair value. Buy when the stock's yield is above its fair value yield and you'll get a nice return boost when the yield returns to its historical norm.

Yield 5 Year Average Yield 13 Year Median Yield Estimated Fair Value Yield 6.5% 5.9% 5.8% 5.85%

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, Gurufocus)

EPD's five-year average and 13-year median yields are 5.9% and 5.8%, respectively. Thus I estimate its fair value yield to be about 5.85%. This is the yield I expect the stock to eventually return to when the market can no longer ignore the objectively excellent fundamentals.

Discount To Fair Value Upside To Fair Value Annualized (10 Year) Valuation Boost Expected Total Return Valuation Adjusted Total Return 10% 11% 1.1% 12.4% 13.5%

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, Gurufocus, Dividend Yield Theory, MoneyChimp, Gordon Dividend Growth Model)

That implies the stock is about 10% undervalued and would need to rise 11% just to get back to fair value. My valuation adjusted Gordon Dividend Growth Model (effective for income stocks since 1956), uses a 10-year time frame. This means that assuming EPD returns to fair value by 2028, investors will enjoy unit price appreciation of about 1.1% CAGR above the growth rate of its cash flow and distributions. Combine that with the current yield and it's how I estimate a 13.5% annualized total return potential over the next decade.

Under the Buffett principle that it's "better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price, than a fair company at a wonderful price", I'm happy to recommend Enterprise at fair value or better. So a 10% margin of safety makes it a strong buy in my book. But there's yet another way to value this stock, which says it might actually be a screaming buy.

That would be Morningstar's conservative, three-stage discounted cash flow or DCF model. This estimates the MLP's fair value based on the net present value of all future cash flow. Now technically you can make any assumption you want in a DCF model, and thus massage the fair value to any level desired. But Morningstar's analysts are some of the most conservative in the industry and tend to use growth assumptions I consider reasonable.

Morningstar Estimated Fair Value Discount To Fair Value Annual Valuation Total Return Boost Valuation Adjusted Total Return Potential $35.5 25% 2.9% 15.3%

(Sources: Morningstar, Fast Graphs, Gordon Dividend Growth Model, Moneychimp)

Today Morningstar estimates Enterprise is worth $35.5, meaning a 25% discount to fair value. If Morningstar is right it means that Enterprise investors are likely to see a 10-year valuation return boost of nearly 3% CAGR over the next 10 years. That would push the CAGR total return potential all the way to 15.3%, which is right in line with the MLP's 20-year historical return.

The bottom line is that Enterprise is likely between 10% and 25% undervalued, which makes it a great time to add it to your diversified income portfolio. But no stock is without risk, and anyone interested in owning Enterprise Products Partners needs to be comfortable with its risk profile.

Risks To Consider

Even the bluest of industry blue chips has risks to be aware of. For Enterprise Products Partners those can be broken down into short, medium, and long-term challenges it might face.

In the short-term, all MLPs (and midstream corporations) face execution risk in terms of bringing their growth backlogs and shadow backlogs into service, on time, and on budget. Enterprise's world-class management team has a great track record of avoiding the kind of regulatory/project delays that major peers have faced in recent years. However, just be aware that even great management isn't infallible, and at some point, EPD might face the kind of delays or cost overruns (including due to steel tariffs) that have bedeviled other industry giants.

In the medium-term, there's the risk that slowing growth in emerging markets, most notably China, might reduce demand for NGL exports, which is the cornerstone of the MLP's future growth efforts (over 85% of its growth budget. The good news is that NGL projects coming online today have 100% of capacity contracted for 15 years. However, in terms of EPD's future NGL growth potential, weaker global growth in key energy import markets could result in a shorter growth runway than investors and analysts currently expect.

Another medium-term risk to consider is that the massive growth potential for the MLP industry might serve as a double-edged sword. That's because if management keeps finding new profitable growth opportunities, then it may decide to continue the current slow distribution growth rate beyond this year. Enterprise has said that it will re-evaluate its capital allocation strategy in 2019 once it achieves self-funding status. And while it's already hit its long-term distribution coverage target (nine months early in fact), there is a chance that management may decide that hyper-aggressive growth CapEx investment is the best long-term strategy. Thus income investors might have to wait a few years before payout growth accelerates.

Finally, we can't forget that as wonderful as EPD is, it's not likely a "buy and hold forever" stock. At some point, the age of oil & gas will end, and Enterprise is might not be able to transition its business model to a future dominated by renewable energy.

When will the golden age of midstream actually end? Well, it's impossible to say because global energy markets are comprised of billions of consumers, and there are hundreds of factors to consider. Long-term government agency, analyst, and industry forecasts can offer a rough guide, but those are not fixed, but change over time as new data comes in.

For example, in 2017 analyst firm McKinsey estimated that global oil demand might peak as soon as 2030, due to fast adoption of electric vehicles in key markets like the US, EU, and China. This year's estimate pushes that date back to 2036. While that may seem like great news for MLPs (if true), the point is that a six-year fluctuation in such an important industry metric shows the kind of wide error bars all energy investors need to be comfortable with.

The good news is that Enterprise likely faces at least 10 years of large growth ahead of it. And even when the MLP industry's growth phase is over, management will be able to use the retained DCF that previously funded growth projects to buy back units. That will keep DCF/unit growing steadily, using the same formula that tobacco blue chips have used for over 50 years. This likely means that MLPs like EPD will remain great high-yield income growth investors for the next 20 to 30 years. For many this is effectively "forever", but for younger investors just be aware that at some point in the there will come a time when it's time to cash in and redeploy your capital elsewhere.

Bottom Line: The Ultimate MLP Blue Chip Keeps Getting Better And Today Is A Good Price To Buy

It may be hard to believe, but the long MLP bear market is likely over, or at the very least the industry's top names have probably bottomed. That's because the massive challenges imposed on MLPs by the oil crash have resulted in much more sustainable and conservative business models throughout the industry.

That's even true for Enterprise Products Partners, which was always the bluest of blue chips in the space. With EPD's transition to a self-funding business model now completed, the MLP has all the low-cost capital it needs to cash in on the $800 billion growth opportunity represented by America's long-term energy boom.

Combine Enterprise's: fortress-like balance sheet, excellent cash rich, wide moat asset base, and its industry-leading management team, and you get a safe and fast growing 6.5% yielding blue chip with very strong long-term CAGR total return potential.

That's because today Enterprise is anywhere from 10% to 25% undervalued, courtesy of our most recent market pullback. This makes it a great time to add EPD to your portfolio, or build on existing positions. Over the next 10 years the combination of generous, safe and growing income, combined with multiple expansion, should realistically generate market-beating CAGR total returns of between 13.5% and 15.3%.

