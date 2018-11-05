Masimo: Q3 Confirms Business Quality, Shares Still Pricey

Masimo (MASI), one of the most consistent top-line growers in the medical device industry, posted excellent Q3 results buoyed by terrific gross margin expansion and yet another quarter of double-digit product revenue growth. I am increasing the midpoint of my fair value range to $90, though I see upside to $95 if growth spills over into 2019. Overall, this still means the company is expensive. However, some of CEO Joe Kianni’s commentary leaves me more confident in the long-term trajectory of the company, and I would add shares at a discount to fair value. Let’s take a look at quarterly performance, as well as the commentary on M&A that increases my confidence in leadership.

Q3 Results – Product Revenue and Gross Margin Growth

Masimo’s top-line number is always slightly misleading because the company enjoyed several years of revenue from Medtronic’s (MDT) Nellcor pulse oximetry business as a result of IP infringement. Total revenue for the quarter was up roughly 9% y/y to $210.6 million, but the more important metric, product revenue, was up 12.4% (12.8% ex-fx) y/y to $202.1 million. Masimo continues to execute on new product development, creating more non-invasive measurements that hospitals are willing to pay for.

In fact, on the earnings call, the Masimo management team called out a particularly interesting innovation in hyperoxia. Hyperoxia, as you may have guessed, is the name for what occurs when tissues and organs are exposed to too much oxygen. In order to monitor the moderate form of this condition, Masimo has devised the ORi, or, the Oxygen Reserve Index. In order to drive physician acceptance and tangible clinical benefit, Masimo has worked with clinicians to publish research indicating that the ORi might better predict oxygen desaturation. Oxygen desaturation is a biomarker for sleep apnea and reduced sleep quality, and it also tends to lead to issues over the long term including high blood pressure, heart attack, and various other cardiovascular issues. Masimo clearly demonstrates that they understand the importance of generating strong evidence to drive sales growth.

In addition to revenue growth, Masimo experienced a significant jump in product gross margin, which jumped 160 basis points y/y to 65.6%. Masimo is experiencing a two-fold benefit from increasing utilization as well as the rollout of better sensors that carry a superior cost position.

R&D in Q3 jumped sharply, up 130 basis points y/y to 9.2% of sales. I am not critical of Masimo’s R&D spend because it has clearly yielded results. If Masimo continues to use R&D spending to drive sales growth, then I am happy to see this line item grow.

SG&A was also up 40 basis points y/y to 34.2% of sales, driven largely by an increase in share-based compensation, which oddly enough was a function of the increasing share price. I’m always very skeptical of this explanation, but I looked at the cash flow statements, and it appears stock-based comp jumped 51% y/y to $7.6 million, and without the increase, SG&A growth would have been much more modest.

All told, non-GAAP EPS was up 26.8% y/y to $0.71. The combination of excellent revenue growth and stronger earnings led Masimo to increase its revenue guidance by $4 million and its EPS guidance by $0.02 to $854 million and $2.92 per share, respectively. This is likely a conservative guide, especially with new products gaining traction. However, there is little worse for management credibility than mismanaging expectations, so I think Masimo’s conservative increase is perfectly acceptable.

Kianni on Acquisitions

Historically, Masimo has focused on “tuck-in” acquisitions that are highly synergistic with the existing business and do not radically alter the character of the business. McKinsey’s valuation bible and years of evidence suggest that is the best way to create value via M&A. Large acquisitions seldom deliver on the types of promises that accompany them at consummation, and the true beneficiaries are typically management teams at both companies that either are rewarded with higher compensation or generous severance packages.

That being said, I have learned to appreciate the value of diversification in the healthcare space. With companies relentlessly innovating and with the healthcare payment paradigm consistently at-risk for exogenous change from government actors, specifically in the US, it is easy to see the benefits of acquiring multiple business lines that lead to more diverse revenue streams.

Kianni noted as much on the latest earnings call:

“Mike Matson - Needham & Co. LLC Okay. I understand. I guess just more specifically though with regard to acquisitions, can you just talk a little bit about kind of what you would be looking for in a prospective deal? And if you have any kind of financial hurdles or anything like that? Joseph Kiani - Masimo Corp. Well, yes, of course. I think as we had articulated before, we're looking for two types of potential acquisitions. One type is one that we've always done, which is tuck-in. That helps reinforce our current solution for the markets we're addressing. That's something we're always looking at. But we're looking also opportunistically at acquisitions that might help diversify Masimo. But given that these will be different from synergistic acquisition, we're looking for opportunities that are – markets that are billion-dollar plus, growing double-digits that we think we have strengths that we could bring forward to the acquired company to make them become a stronger player in the marketplace. So that's roughly what we're looking at. I know it's not being very helpful to you, but at least you get the process. And maybe the last piece of it, products that are more closer to either the consumer or the person making decisions about what gets purchased in hospitals.”

All markets are slightly different, but there are certain best practices (clinical evidence generation, innovation process, etc.) that are probably repeatable for Masimo in different product lines. I would be very fascinated to see what sort of target this would be. I won’t waste time speculating on potential targets, but if a deal eventually surfaces, it will be interesting to see if there are parallels from a market development perspective to Masimo in pulse oximetry.

Increasing Fair Value Mid-Point to $90

It is very easy to get excited about Masimo – the company is driving superb revenue growth, the innovation pipeline continues to deliver, and investors have been rewarded with a growing share price. That said, even with optimistic projections, it is challenging to see a company worth more than $100 per share at this time. This is absolutely not a knock on Masimo, but I believe the market is pricing in absolute perfection. It is absolutely reasonable for Masimo to receive a premium multiple to competitors, but I believe the current price is simply too high to ensure an adequate margin of safety and thus above average return.

As I noted, I think the company is fantastic, and I am optimistic about its future. However, I will remain on the sidelines until the share price provides a more reasonable margin of safety. This may not occur any time soon, especially if Masimo blows away its conservative Q4 guidance. Yet, I will remain patient.

