New Interim Captain, Same Smooth Sailing For CBS

Quarterly Recap

CBS posted another solid quarter as revenue of $3.26 billion topped Street estimates by $10 million. Non-GAAP EPS of $1.24 also exceeded consensus by $0.02, buoyed by higher revenue. The revenue beat was augmented by Entertainment, with strong growth across advertising and content licensing, and affiliate and subscription fee revenue. Total advertising sales increased 14% y/y, driven by the Network Ten acquisition, with CBS Television Network remaining on track to generate $4 billion in network advertising, consistent with the last few years.

With CBS testing the market for a possible buyer post Les Moonves, given the value of CBS content, it would not be surprising to see offers arise, in my opinion. While overhang may linger from Moonves’ exit as Joe Ianniello steps in as Acting CEO, I believe he’s more than capable of steering the ship until a permanent replacement is found. I would not rule it out, nor view it as a negative for CBS if he were named as Moonves’ permanent replacement.

CBS trades at just 9.5x my 2018E Adjusted Operating Income, and the valuation represents a compelling opportunity to acquire shares in a best-of-breed media operator. I maintain my Buy rating, with a 12-month price target of $77. Management reiterated its combined subscriber goal for All Access and Showtime, forecasting 8 million domestic subs by 2019, a year ahead of their original expectation. Further attractive opportunity remains internationally for CBS, in my view, as it expands both platforms worldwide, noting All Access’ upcoming Q4 Australia launch and positive results from All Access Canada.

The CBSN news-based direct to consumer service is averaging over 1 million streams a day, and CBS has launched a deal with Hulu to provide CBSN as a standalone channel on the platform. In Q4, CBSN will be rolling out local versions of the service starting with New York, and followed by L.A. in early 2019. CBS Sports HQ streams are up 25% from the comparable point with CBSN. With these two offerings, plus the Entertainment Tonight Live direct to consumer service which just launched days ago, CBS should be poised to capture incremental OTT subs, further diversifying away from advertising-based revenue. Having NFL coverage available on All Access and mobile devices for the full season should also drive sub growth in addition to having rights to next year’s AFC title game and Super Bowl. CBS estimates retrans and reverse comp revenues will exceed $1.6 billion in 2018. With more than 30% of its subscriber footprint up for renewal in 2019 and with the rest coming the following year, it remain well-positioned to achieve higher retrans share and meet the target of $2.5 billion in retrans and reverse revenue by 2020. Longer term, CBS introducing its own Data and Audience targeted advertising platform could be a boon to Entertainment revenue.

CBS is also producing 76 shows in 2018, across cable, broadcasting and streaming outlets with multiple high-potential shows in the pipeline, including a new season of Star Trek Discovery, two other upcoming Star Trek-based shows, Black Monday, a 1980s Wall Street comedy, and others. The company also repurchased $100 million of stock in the quarter, in line with its plans to repurchase $800 million of stock in 2018. Entertainment revenue in the quarter was $2.1 billion, up 18.5% y/y, surpassing my expectations of $1.9 billion. Growth was driven primarily by advertising and content licensing revenue, both up 16% y/y, affiliate and subscription fee revenue up 32%, augmented by growth in reverse comp, All Access and virtual MVPDs. Entertainment operating income was $377 million, higher than my estimate of $362 million. Scatter pricing for CBS is up 20-30% across dayparts, a positive tailwind for ad revenue.

CBS owns 80% of its primetime schedule, which could boost content licensing, including five of six new shows, such as FBI which it’s licensed to more than 150 territories. Entertainment revenue in Q4 could be $3.2 billion, with segment operating income of $514 million. Cable Networks revenue was $569 million, down 32.3% y/y, impacted by a tough y/y comparable stemming from the Mayweather-McGregor fight. Cable Networks operating income was $248 million due to higher programming investment and the timing of licensing revenue. These were lower than my revenue estimate of $899 million and operating income of $342 million. Showtime has four of the top six shows on premium cable and 26 million plus total subscribers. This was the biggest year ever for OTT signups, and management noted on the call that Showtime reaches only a ~20% U.S. household penetration, boding well for domestic market share gain. Cable Networks revenue could be $583 million in Q4, with operating income of $210 million.

Publishing revenue in Q3 was $240 million, up 5.3% y/y, in line with my estimate. Publishing growth was augmented by strength in digital audio revenue, up 17% y/y, and Bob Woodward’s title, Fear. As digital audio continues to grow, this should lead to higher operating income due to lower production costs than print. Publishing Operating Income of $51 million was in line with my estimate. In Q4, I estimate Publishing revenue will be $263 million, with operating income of $45 million. Local Media revenue was $434 million, up 9.3% y/y, in line with my estimate. Local Media is benefiting from a strong political season with the segment seeing its highest political spending for any election season, up more than 25% compared to the 2014 midterms. This should continue into Q4, with areas of strength in California, Texas, New Jersey and Florida benefiting CBS. I estimate Local Media revenue in Q4 will be $531 million, up 18% y/y with operating income of $170 million. Corporate revenue was a loss of $131 million, falling short of my estimate of a loss of $109 million, with an operating income loss of $64 million, better than my estimated $81 million loss. I estimate Corporate revenue will be a loss of $129 million, with an operating loss of $125 million in Q4.

Total Q4 revenue could be $4.4 billion, up 13.8% y/y, with Adjusted Operating Income of $813 million, up 10% y/y. In spite of management changes occurring, CBS keeps producing growth across business lines, and it’s certainly likely that a bidder steps up and makes an attractive offer to buy the company before the two-year standstill expires between CBS and Viacom (VIA, VIAB), with National Amusements possibly seeking to combine Viacom with CBS.

Investment Thesis

CBS is one of the "Big Four" television broadcasters, with more than 200 television stations and affiliates reaching nearly every home in the U.S. I believe the opportunities for the company to drive its revenues and cash flow are multiple. 1) Higher ad pricing received by CBS for its programming; 2) A shift in ratings measurement which began last year, allowing CBS to be paid for ad viewing up to 35 days, in addition to developing a proprietary targeted ad platform; 3) Less dependence on linear advertising as CBS shifts to higher-margin OTT platforms, primarily via CBS All Access and Showtime; 4) Increased content production and licensing as CBS monetizes its programming for its own OTT platforms and competing skinny bundles; 5) Continual growth in retransmission and reverse fees; and 6) An ad-driven political cycle in 2018 buoyed by increased political spending both on the national and local levels.

As the media industry gears toward a more consolidatory business, as evident with M&A involving Time Warner and AT&T (NYSE:T), Disney (NYSE:DIS) and Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA), Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)/Sky (OTCQX:SKYAY), CBS could be a prime takeout candidate to complement a telecom business such as Verizon (NYSE:VZ) or AT&T, or another media company such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) to gain more firepower to compete with Netflix’s (NASDAQ:NFLX) original content spend. With the Disney / Fox deal being valued at ~12x EBITDA, a similar valuation for CBS on my 2018E Adjusted Operating Income would result in a takeout price of ~$76.15. If a bidding war between two or more parties were to occur for CBS assets, 12-14x 2018E Adjusted Operating Income would certainly seem achievable, which would result in a takeout price of ~$84 at the midpoint. In an altering media landscape where original content is gaining importance, CBS is too small in financial resources to remain a standalone player, in my opinion, and the company's broadcast and OTT assets make it an attractive acquisition candidate.

Risks

CBS faces economic risks associated with overall advertising spending. In the event of an economic downturn, advertising and marketing budgets may be cut to align expenses with weaker business prospects. A slower-than-anticipated economic recovery could hinder revenue growth. Failure to develop original programming that resonates with viewers, and a decline in interest in the NFL, may lead to lower ad revenue.

As the company moves away from a majority exposure to advertising revenue and transitions to OTT, failure to maintain subscriber growth with its All Access and Showtime platforms may dampen business. A failure to renew network affiliations with local broadcasters and retrans agreements with MVPDs may give CBS less exposure in the television marketplace. CBS is also majority-owned by National Amusements via the Redstone family, and can exercise controlling influence over the company's affairs, which may present a conflict of interest with the shareholder base. When a permanent CEO is found, if shareholders are not confident in their managerial ability, the stock could sell off. Should CBS not be purchased by an outside acquirer in two years, the company possibly faces acquisition risk with a re-merger of Viacom being majority-owned by National Amusements. This could result in payment and legal risk for CBS shareholders.

Valuation

I forecast CBS will generate $14.9 billion in revenue for 2018, up 9.2% y/y, augmented by higher OTT subs, growing retrans fees, content licensing and political revenue. I estimate Adjusted Operating Income of $3.0 billion, up 4.8% y/y, primarily driven by higher revenue. Shares trade at 10.7x 2018 EPS, 14.8x 2018E Free Cash Flow and 9.5x 2018E Adjusted Operating Income. Assigning a multiple of 15x 2018E EPS, 18x 2018E Free Cash Flow and 13x 2018E Adjusted Operating Income results in a blended price target of $77, implying 37.1% upside.

