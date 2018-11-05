Wall Street Breakfast: Iran Defiant As U.S. Unleashes Sanctions

Stocks

Amazon is in late-stage negotiations with Dallas, New York, the Crystal City area of northern Virginia and a few other candidates for the location of its second headquarters, WSJ reports. Talks with the leading contenders are in slightly different phases, centering on incentives and real estate. Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) HQ2 would bring as many as 50K jobs and more than $5B in investments over nearly two decades.

Although Apple said it would do away with iPhone projections, estimates are coming in from elsewhere. According to the Nikkei, the tech titan has told its smartphone assemblers Foxconn (OTC:FXCOF) and Pegatron (OTC:PGTRF) to halt plans for additional production lines dedicated to the recently launched iPhone XR. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had also asked Wistron (OTC:WICOF) to stand by for rush orders, but the company will not receive any for the iPhone XR this season.

Taking aim at U.S. tech giants, President Trump said his administration was "looking at" antitrust proceedings against Amazon (AMZN), Google (GOOG, GOOGL) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB). "I think most people surmised that," he told Axios's premiere HBO show on Sunday night. He clarified that previous administrations had discussed breaking up the companies, but the action never materialized.

SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son has condemned the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi security forces, but defended the firm's financial ties with Saudi Arabia, saying the company will continue carrying out its "responsibility" to the country’s citizens but "there may be some impact" on the fund's investments. Son made the comments after presenting SoftBank's (OTCPK:SFTBY) quarterly earnings results. Several Vision Fund investments paid off, with net profits rising to ¥526.4B ($4.6B) vs. ¥97.1B a year earlier.

Piling pressure on Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Target (NYSE:TGT), Amazon (AMZN) is also offering free shipping with no purchase minimum for the first time this holiday season. The U.S.-only promotion waives the $25 minimum needed for customers outside the Prime loyalty club. The deal lasts until Amazon can no longer promise items in time for Christmas, which typically takes five to eight business days.

It's not just fantasy... Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody was box office champion this weekend, with an estimated $50M opening in North America - and another $72.5M internationally - despite production troubles and mediocre reviews. Successes for the film division of 21st Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) will ultimately become wins for Disney (NYSE:DIS). The entertainment giant is buying most of Fox's entertainment assets in a $71B deal expected to close next year.

Sears is in talks with Chairman Eddie Lampert and lenders on a deal to expand a bankruptcy financing package in exchange for key collateral that would help it avoid liquidation, Reuters reports. The negotiations come at a critical time. Sears (OTCPK:SHLDQ) needs enough money to keep its shelves stocked during the holiday shopping season and retain enough support from creditors and vendors to emerge from bankruptcy proceedings.

Once the largest borrower in the market, GE Capital (NYSE:GE) is abandoning its use of commercial paper - debt with a maturity of up to 270 days. The move could add to its cost of financing, which is already under upward pressure after downgrades to the company's credit rating. GE's financial services division is instead becoming more reliant on bank lending and had available net credit facilities of $40.8B at the end of September.

The quarterly operating profit of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) doubled to $6.9B in Q3 as the conglomerate's insurance business dodged hurricanes and benefited from lower taxes. Struggling to find a place to put those earnings to work, Warren Buffett opted for a buyback despite being a well-known bargain-hunting "value" investor, repurchasing $928M in his own company's stock in the latest quarter.

Tesla is planning to produce 3,000 Model 3 sedans per week at its Shanghai plant, meaning nearly one-third of the vehicles could be made in China in the near future. The EV maker said it would need about two years to build the factory and commence production, and already plans to start transferring part of Model 3 production to China - Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) largest overseas market - in 2019.

Indonesian authorities have extended by three days the search for the second black box from the wreckage of a Lion Air passenger jet crash near Jakarta last week, which killed all 189 people on board. The first accident of a Boeing 737 MAX (NYSE:BA) is the focus of the global aviation industry, with preliminary findings of the investigation expected to be made public after 30 days. Representatives from GE, a partner in engine maker CFM International, are also viewing recovered wreckage at a Jakarta port.