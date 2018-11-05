It's Time To Buy Microsoft - Cramer's Lightning Round (11/2/18)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Friday, November 2.
Bullish Calls
Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT): They reported a good quarter and the stock went down due to a selloff in tech. It's time to buy.
ResMed (NYSE:RMD): CEO Mark Farrell is doing a good job.
Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST): Cramer likes it along with TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) and Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL).
Bearish Calls
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY): Cramer recommended buying Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) as it's down 20 points. His trust owns the stocks too.
Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG): The natural gas situation is too risky. Don't buy.
Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) It's an $8 stock that has not proven itself.
