It's Time To Buy Microsoft - Cramer's Lightning Round (11/2/18)

Ross Stores, TJX and Burlington are good picks in the retail group.

Buy Amgen instead of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Friday, November 2.

Bullish Calls

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT): They reported a good quarter and the stock went down due to a selloff in tech. It's time to buy.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD): CEO Mark Farrell is doing a good job.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST): Cramer likes it along with TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) and Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL).

Bearish Calls

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY): Cramer recommended buying Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) as it's down 20 points. His trust owns the stocks too.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG): The natural gas situation is too risky. Don't buy.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) It's an $8 stock that has not proven itself.

