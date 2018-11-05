Eisai Co., Ltd. ADR (ESALF) CEO Haruo Naito on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Eisai Co., Ltd. ADR (OTCPK:ESALF) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2018 2:45 AM ET

Executives

Haruo Naito - CEO

Ivan Cheung - SVP, President Neurology Business Group

Tatsuyuki Yasuno - Vice President Global Partnership Development

Teiji Kimura - Vice President, Chief Discovery Officer, Neurology Business Group

Takashi Owa - VP and Chief Medicine Creation Officer & Chief Discovery Officer of Oncology Business

Analysts

Atsushi Seki - UBS

Kazuaki Hashiguchi - Daiwa Securities

Fumiyoshi Sakai - Credit Suisse

Shinichiro Muraoka - Morgan Stanley

Motoya Kohtani - Nomura Securities

Haruo Naito

Now I’d like to start briefing on the financial results for the first half of FY 2018 and current state of our business. You’ll see the actual results on this page, as well as the main topic for today is that with the partnership model, we were able to achieve increasing revenue and profit. At the same time, we made proactive investments in R&D. Revenue was ¥310.1 billion which was up 9% year-on-year.

Growth in global four brands, particularly Lenvima, Fycompa grew significantly. By region, Japan, Asia, Latin America and China, in these regions we grew, and together with Merck, HCC approval, brought about the milestone payments from them. We received the milestone payment and therefore revenue did grow up 9% year-on-year.

Cost of sales improved by 6.1 percentage point. Of course, key factors for this were -- although there were the -- a revision of drug price in Japan, although it is the factor for increasing the cost of sales but for Fycompa and Lenvima, cost structure for these agents is very good. So growing these sales; as for Aloxi actually generated -- eroded the market for Aloxi but the cost was pretty high for Aloxi, therefore, the product mix in terms of improvement of the cost of sales has been reduced. Of course, the one-time payment received from Merck also contributed to decreasing the cost of sales. As a result, gross profit reached to ¥218 billion up 19% year-on-year. R&D expenses were ¥65 billion accounting for 21% of the sales, down from a year earlier which I would like to explain later.

In our case we have partnership model, our partners Merck, Biogen, Purdue, we have them to share cost of R&D activity, so they bear such burden. And including such sharing, R&D expenses grew over 20% year-on-year. We made such proactive investments, SG&A expenses grew 17% from a year earlier which included cost of sharing of profit of ¥7.9 billion with Merck. And currently, Lenvima is being launched for HCC globally. For this, we have made a proactive expenditure of the budget. In any way overall expenses growth was controlled within the growth of the gross profit, therefore, we have kept a financial discipline. As a result operating profit was ¥48.4 billion which was 74% increase from a year-on-year, significant growth in profit was achieved. Similarly profit for the period and profit attributable to owners of the parent both over 70% year-on-year. ROE 10.7% at the interim result with 10.7% -- if the capital cost is 8%, then we have a positive equity spread of 2.7% bringing about increase in the shareholders’ value.

For your information double-digit ROE has been achieved. First time since the first half of FY2013, free cash flow was generated in amount of ¥45.4 billion. This amount the exceeds the total amount of annual dividend of ¥150 per share. So that means that we have been able to generate a cash covering or over the total amount of annual dividend during the first half. At the Board of Directors meeting, there has been a resolution to pay ¥70 per share of interim dividend and net DER was improved to minus 0.31 and equity ratio is 58%. Therefore robustness and healthiness of the financial structure has been strengthened further.

Here is the breakdown of revenue migration with the waterfall chart. First, ¥8.4 billion has been added by expansion of global brand, ¥6.8 billion from Japan business which includes the one-time payment received by us for return of the marketing right for Lipacreon. China and Asia which are growing markets contributed a ¥5.8 billion and milestone payment of Lenvima’s HCC indication approval contributed ¥22.2 billion in Japan, in US, and China and Europe. Since the beginning of this fiscal year in the US, Europe and China we obtained this milestone payment and the total amount was ¥22.2 billion. There was a decrease in Aloxi revenue because of the erosion of biogenerics in the market. And as a whole, revenue increased by ¥25.1 billion to reach ¥310.1 billion.

Similarly, if we look into the breakdown operating profit migration, similar items are listed here, global brands contributed ¥7.5 billion. If you exclude the impact of the NHI drug price revision, ¥4.4 billion increase was seen in Japan business and China and Asia business ¥4.4 billion and ¥22.2 billion was contributed by the milestone payment for Lenvima and decrease in Aloxi profit of ¥7.7 billion, there were some one-time events and ¥7.9 billion cost of profit sharing with Merck is included in this ¥10 billion. And offsetting all these, operating profit increased by ¥20.6 billion, reaching ¥48.4 billion.

On your right hand side you see the breakdown of R&D expenses, earlier on the P&L ¥65 billion spent but adding ¥24.3 billion, as I said earlier, the cost of R&D borne by partners, we received the reimbursement from them. And then adding them back, actual expenditure in R&D activities was ¥89.3 billion accounting for 29% of sales. Compared to a year earlier, this is up 20% from a year-on-year. Actual expenditure in R&D increased by 20%. So through partnership model, we’ve been able to allocate more -- and significantly more resources into R&D expenses. This amount, ¥89.3 billion, needless to say a spend for BAN2401 elenbecestat and aducanumab next generation candidate in AD, Lemborexant, Lenvima, very rich pipeline candidate. We’ve been able to spend this amount into these candidates.

Regarding the R&D cost for Lenvima, the cost sharing with Merck as well as the actual -- the substantive R&D expenses are zero because of the reimbursement from Merck as well. Topic for first half; in-house global brands were the growth driver. The revenue of four global brands was ¥56.2 billion up 27% year-on-year for Lenvima as well as for Halaven we’ve seen growth, Fycompa grew over 30% year-on-year. Lenvima is approved for HCC globally. And all of the world we’ve started pro commercialization with Merck. Fycompa was approved in the US for pediatric patients and we submitted for partial-onset seizure in China; in Japan as well we aim to submit for monotherapy in Japan in Q4. As well as the data from long term cardiovascular outcomes trio which was obligation for post marketing period and this trial has been completed; it is a larger field trial with over 12,000 patients, Type 2 diabetes. We’ve obtained a new data regarding prevention and emission of Type 2 diabetes, positive data has been published in The Lancet.

Next week we’re going to have opening ceremony for new Suzhou Plant in China. 134,000 square meters as area and with the capacity is approximately 3 billion tablets installation and 5 billion tablets in packaging almost commensurate to the size of the Kawashima Plant capacity and this will become fully operational soon.

Now I want to give you the report on dementia mainly from the presentation at CTAD, I am going to cover these four studies. First, BAN2401 protocol design. We’ve used adaptive designs for the protocol; you may think that you’re not familiar with this design; you may have had various questions about this design; please look at this document which says adaptive designs for clinical trials of drug and biologics guidance for industry by FDA.

FDA published this guidance for adaptive design in September this year. BAN2401 protocol design was already completed and made years before at this was issued but protocol design of BAN2401 satisfy the key principles of guidelines. So this design -- it can be fit that it is a legitimate design and big in approach is legitimate statistical method and enables early decision-making and early evolution for treatment effect by randomizing more treatment groups with higher response. Based on interim analysis it is unconceivable if you’re based upon fixed design. We believe that there is a big advantage, frequently IA interim analysis repeated. So regarding the result of the interim analysis predetermined our control in terms access and itself has no opportunity to know the IA results. By repeating the IA repeatedly Type I error is controlled appropriately, data integrity and the reproducibility can be ensured security in this study. Pre defined set of groups at the end of the double blind treatment period of 18 months, conventional statistical analysis was used to assist the treatment affect by that was a pre determined rule, P value of the study was test was conducted in order to assist the magnitude of treatment effect.

Next as for ADCOMS, you may think that this is something that we coined to exit so that we can come up with this pill which is most convenient for us, we have heard such criticisms from some expand that upset us. For example in the opening study five or six child have been compared and verified. And what Eisai conducted targeted MCI and early AD we have verified against those clinical trials that Eisai has conducted in the past. So this is a scale well verified through such initiatives as a such at early course of the disease. The specific items that are more likely to be impacted in earlier stages of the disease. Those items have been verified such and have been selected to compose a discourse, composite for CDR-SB, MMSE, ADAS-Cog.

Since these items have been fix up to constitute this core from CDR Sum of Box all six items have been included. From MMSE two items and four items from ADAS-Cog. Those items that are more likely to be impacted in early disease have been included in ADCOMS which is used ins studies in other drugs by competitors and it is a scale based on the verification and we made it also items as combined together to make ADCOMS which is our end point.

Again next, I’m going to review there Pathophysiology of the disease and profile of BAN2401. At CTAD pathophysiology has been discussed. amyloid is effecting tau pathway and leading to nuerodegeneration. This flow of APN to find a clue to the pathophysiology of AD let us take a recent trend. BAN2401 is an antibody with a low affinity for amyloid and higher affinity for aggravated Amyloid beta, species by over 1000 fold. Among the other beta with specifies large that BAN2401 shows preferential activity, so large soluble aggregate amyloid beta protofibrils over fibrils by over 10 fold and BAN2401 neutralizes this amyloid beta protofibril and it clears aggregated Amyloid beta species from the brain by Fc-mediated phagocytosis of the antibody. This is the mechanism of action. With this in mind and what will happen to the pathophysiology and how we took another a factor contributing to the development of the disease? And it in curtail pathway downstream of the pathway nerve cells are damaged, this is something caused by amyloid beta and the phosphorylated tau is one of the scale to assess that damage, phosphorylated tau beta can be measured in CSF.

Furthermore, in neurodegeneration to see whether neurodegeneration is taking place or not then synaptic damage and degeneration of axons has to be looked at and then for synaptic damage neurogranin can be measured for axonal degeneration neurofilament life chain should be measured and then the level of damage can be identified. Design at CTAD we presented data inclusive of all these factors.

Next as for APOE4 status. There are various discussions about APOE4 status in 2401 proportion of APOE4 carriers is 71% in placebo arm and the number in the 70s is consistent with the general ratio reported in amyloid beta positive early AD patients. And what we saw in this was in placebo arm APOE4 carrier and APOE4 non-carriers and overall are compared in the slopes which represent speed of worsening of clinical symptoms. As a result in the second group APOE4 carrier and non-carriers sub groups in terms of clinical decline was consistent with overall placebo group and were not statistically different from each other. Therefore that the conclusion is that APOE4 status is a risk factor for age of concept of disease but has limited effect on disease progression at this stage of disease that is what we can say from this data.

Second point about APOE4 status is about ADCOMS, what factors impact to the worsening. And that data was also presented. The factors that will be examined is whether APOE4 status is positive or negative and whether it is a MCI or mild AD and whether other AD treatments are given concomitant or not and based on ADCOMS, these four factors were considered. And this analysis follows mixed model repeated measures which is a pre-specified in method.

And this MMRM method is such about for example if there is a mixing value if there is a value that is not measured then with the related data model can be constructed, mixing value can be estimated as a result and analyzed. So that is the fantastic feature of MMRM. And in pharmaceuticals statistical analysis MMRM is used widely. So it is not that MMRM is only used specifically for this analysis. And clinical symptoms worsening measured by ADCOMS versus data with MMRM to see what factors the earlier four factors were affected. And P value below 0.05 means that there was an influence. But APOE4 status was not contributing factor at P of 0.68, so APOE4 status is not a contributing factor in driving disease progression but other factors, worse contributing factors.

Based on these two pieces of data, I think we were able to finish to APOE4 status discussions at the highest dose of BAN2401 the progression measured by ADCOMS was not affected by APOE4 status.

Furthermore in addition then in the highest dose group, when we look closely at data on ADCOMS what else can be observed. At the highest dose the randomization based on APOE4 status is 48 APOE4 carrier and 113 APOE4 for non-carriers. And APOE4 carrier they fill each by coincidence by 30%, and in comparison to 71% in placebo group clearly APOE4 carrier randomization ratio was lower. However symptomatic decline in symptom worsening, although out of all group APOE4 carrier was at 30% but this decline was found to be 62% in APOE4 carriers and 70% in APOE4 non-carriers. And the first question we had is that maybe severe APOE4 carriers were smaller in number so maybe another test was done on milder patients but actually it was the reverse providing APOE4 as the treatment effective high and APOE4 group was smaller. And this in balance leads to under estimation of overall BAN2401 treatment effect; based upon regulatory authorities instructions we were not able to continue to enter APOE4 carrier patients but if it is consistent with about 70% APOE4 carrier our percentage of the general population if we were able to randomize at that percentage we may have been able to obtain even more robust data, then there have been a possibility. Furthermore next highest dose 10 milligram monthly group and a highest dose group where we prove the two arms and that data is shown here by pulling these two highest dose arms, APOE4 carrier percentage is 56%; it is not but high of 71% however it is more similar to general APOE4 status. And analyzing these two arms then overall a 21% -- 25% for APOE4 carriers, 6% for APOE4 non carriers, showing similar trends in terms of less decline and you might say that it is only sample size of 10 subjects; so sample size I think varies more. However at 18 months time point partial subgroup analysis was not based only on 10 subjects; there were 48 randomized and of them there were patients only the administration of drug that’s completed and such data was utilized using MMRM and we made analysis based on 18 months data and therefore it is not correct to criticize that the sample size was too small.

And 10 milligram biweekly and 10 milligram monthly PK modeling suggests it’s at C -- not -- is not the key driver but C average is a key driver of dose response between 10 milligram per kilogram biweekly and monthly. So this analysis supported the results that highest dose arm showed higher treatment effect than 10 milligram per kilogram monthly arm. And this shows the class or subgroup analysis results, that changed from the baseline and slowing down of decline of ADCOMS or improvement in clinical symptom decline on ADCOMS are shown and there’s consistently improvement in APOE4 non-carrier, 29% clinically meaningful -- improvement in clinical symptom decline was shown and therefore in BAN2401 the mechanism to slow the symptom worsening is not only shown in APOE4 carriers but also from APOE4 non-carriers. To summarize APOE4 status APOE4 status is not a contributing factor for treatment effect evaluation of BAN2401 the effective cognitive decline observed in the highest dose arm is supposed to be the treatment effect of BAN2401.

Next at CTAD BAN2401 possibility of disease modifying effect that was shown through the data and the first registered disease modifying effect is coloration of Correlation of ADCOMS and PET SUVr, amyloid clearance in the brain and this is a PET SUVr are changed are shown and this shows the slowing of the decline and this correlation coefficient is 0.838. According to statistician about 0.6 means that there is a strong correlation. So there is a correlation between ADCOMS, PET SUVr in BAN2401 amyloid clearance in the brain and improvement in clinical symptom showed a correlation.

And next is Slope analysis of ADCOMS what we look up from this analysis BAN2401 highest dost in that group, this shows the disease progression in highest dose from base line comparison to placebo significant slowdown of disease progression was shown. This P value is 0.001 shows statistically significant difference were shown, throughout the whole treatment period. This is at the worst percent and people also suggest that this treatment effect is potentially expanding overtime. So this data is very important, the disease modifying drug is different from systematic relief drug, if we remove the cause of the symptoms, so the effective sustained and effect that grows overtime that is a condition to be a disease modifier. So the possibility to satisfy that definition was shown through this data. That is how I look at this data.

Earlier about pathophysiology I discussed APN, and please recall that APN and the P part, in P part there is phosphorylated tau, this is CSF marker, what this is that phosphorylated tau is related to tau pathology and in downstream of tau, neurodegeneration is shown by the CSF marker and in early Alzheimers disease patients high level of P tau is deducted in CSF. And in relation to tau, neurodegeneration is measured with the P tau and in BAN2401 in 18 month. There was a decline in 13 CSF p-Tau level, so in a p-Tau there is a suggestion that this has a positive effect on part and as for end part Neurogranin is an uptick for and it is a synaptic damage marker in CSF and synaptic communication, if there is an synaptic damage neurogranin is increased. So with BAN2401 after 18 months neurogranin level in CSF was lowered by 11%.

And as per neurofilament light chain, it is a neuronal structural scaffold protein and it is a CSF marker of axonal degeneration in neurons, axon growth becomes stronger in neurons and if there axonal degeneration, neurofilament light chain will increase. And in AD for CSF NfL level is elevated but BAN2401 showed increase of neurofilament light chain in CSF by 48%, so this expresses A and P and N so the actions about disease modifier should have -- were exhibited. To summarize, amyloid neurodegeneration regarding amyloid overall significant amyloid clearance confirmed through PET overall and over 80% of subjects at highest dose converted from positive to negative confirmed through a Amyloid PET, with PET detection in these patients will no longer be diagnosed as Alzheimer’s disease since they are amyloid negative. This is epoch-making and amongst the subgroups amyloid clearance was observed in all of the subgroups.

In terms of tau, in tau pathway a downstream there is neurodegeneration but the P tau decrease was observed, this is suggesting improvement in pathophysiology and synaptic protection was also suggested because of reduction of neurogranin and a slowdown of increase in NfL suggesting additional axonal degeneration, so [APNN] by lowering amyloid we see a positive chain reaction and what is most important is clinical outcome and observe the effect to slow cognitive decline in each evaluation items in highest dose 30% less cognitive decline in ADCOMS was observed and less cognitive decline was observed across all sectors. And the expansion of treatment effect is also observed throughout the treatment period.

To summarize on BAN2401 is such that disease modifying agent will help reduce the cognitive decline by potentially clearing amyloid beta in the brain which is believed to be a factor in the development of Alzheimer’s disease. In this study observed effect of reduced amyloid beta aggregates in the brain, along with improvement of CSF biomarkers and slow clinical symptom declines suggest potential disease modifying effect of BAN2401.

Regarding BAN2401 we have initiated interactions with major health authorities. In October this year we had meeting with FDA in the United States, we had productive collaborative meeting as I was informed. Regarding Study 201 data to review that data index additional interactions with FDA will be pursued since that was clearly outlined by FDA, so preparations for such meetings scheduling are underway and we also had recently a meeting with EMA, which was also held in productive collaborative environment, and we certainly expect to receive advice on future development. As for meeting with domestic Japan PMDA it is planned in December 2018. And in order to collect the further clinical data we have initiated open-label expansion of study 201, OLE of study 201 was initiated and additional confirmatory study to start early we have started preparations.

Next I would like to turn to elenbecestat starting with the profile. Elenbecestat has relative selectivity to BACE1 and the ratio is 0.28. And substrate selectivity of BACE1/2 may be important for neuronal/synaptic maintenance and brain immunity. In this area there are many development discontinuations, however we are able to continue development of BACE inhibitor elenbecestat. And that BACE1 development that is still continuing also has BACE1 selectivity. In preclinical studies, studies did not demonstrate serious adverse reactions, such as synaptic dysfunction, hypopigmentation, and motor dysfunction. In study 202 a dose of 50 ml per day, that dose is used and this is a dose that will have more than 50% reduction of CSF A-beta but not higher than 75%.

So there is a reasonable reduction of CSF A-beta but not exceptionally high reduction. Why are we using this dose? Icelandic mutation you might have read in the paper on the Icelandic mutation APP A673T variant or so called Icelandic mutation amongst those who carry this mutation. If A-beta production is reduced by 40% A-beta off a Alzheimer’s disease onset risk is reduced by 75%. So if we can achieve this then we believe that BACE inhibitor even fulfills its objective and that is how the dose effects. It is not excessively high, it is not excessively low. But it’s how this dose was selected.

In this clinical assessment brain amyloid beta reduction was significant. Amyloid accumulation reduction was clearly shown and that’s for clinical symptoms CDR-SB and ADCOMS, both were used in similar way, over 30% less decline was shown because of sample size there is no P test but amyloid beta reduction was observed under PET and increase of delta was significant.

To summarize, risk benefit balance was considered in this elenbecestat which is a really instructive BACE1 inhibitor and therefore there is a differentiation from other BACE inhibitors. Because for careful examination to balance risk and benefit and the study results have already been exploratory endpoints by showing significant difference of brain A-beta and trend of less decline on clinical symptoms. And initial impact on cognitive function in other BACE inhibitors clinical study was not observed. I take 50 milligram per day, this was selected optimal dose setting by confirming balance of expected effect to inhibit A-beta production and safety. And this is the only dose that is used in Phase III study MISSION AD study.

In MISSION AD there is Data Safety Monitoring Board and this will start without our involvement at all and in terms of analysis is done and safety is evaluated and some cognitive functions on a case level if there’s significant deviation Data Safety Monitoring Board will be watching that and already six times Data Safety Monitoring Board meeting was held and there were no signals in terms of safety concerns but about cognitive function effect the Board will continue to monitor and MISSION AD is ongoing and into a full enrollment completion in fiscal 2018.

Next aducanumab, 36 months titration data was disclosed and that both 36 months and 48 months A-beta reduction in dose dependent and time dependent fashion was shown and it was also suggested that there was less decline and so we were able to confirm data that was consistent from past findings and our ENGAGE and EMERGE two Phase III studies of aducanumab and we’ve achieved full enrollment in July 2018.

As for lemborexant this time ISWRD POC was achieved; that is what was reported at CTAD; this is not just simple insomnia; there’s a circadian rhythm that is involved and circadian rhythm is out of control and that will be rectified. So this is a first-in-class drug. On mild to moderate AD62 patients double-blind placebo-controlled parallel-group study was conducted with actigraph which is durable; parameters related to the circadian rhythm night time sleep and day time wake were evaluated over four weeks of treatment and statistically significant improvement in 24 hours circadian rhythm pattern was confirmed, so POC was achieved. This may become the first ever in the world of ISWRD treatment drug; as for insomnia disorder development that is ahead of ISWRD development. The 304 study the second study also resulted in a good result. So we were successful in two clinical studies based on these studies. In the third quarter this fiscal year we plan to submit in the United States and in the fourth quarter in Japan and we’d like to submit in other countries in fiscal 2019.

As for oncology I’d like to focus mostly on Lenvima. First Lenvima, in the past six months achieved a 24.5 billion sales, increase of 66% year-on-year, China will be about the future but in all regions except China we were able to achieve better results than the previous year; in all of the regions we are collaborating with Merck and the United States collaboration is ready and in Japan it is just starting and in Asia and Latin America and Europe collaboration is about to -- will begin. As for China as you know HCC indication received the designation of priority review in approximately 10 months after submission.

Type B hepatitis is said to be a very important disease in China, almost a national disease as there’s a very large number of patients who have Type B hepatitis, 50% of hepatic cancer patients are in China and basically due to hepatitis which is quite intractable it is said to be responding well to Lenvima so Lenvima is a much hopeful drug in China and so we’re preparing for launch of first in-house anti-cancer agent in the biggest market of its 50% of world’s HCC patients with Merck.

As for regulatory status, in Japan we filed submission ahead of other countries and in the United States and in Europe and in other Asian countries. This is simultaneous submission and approval achieved in Japan, US, Europe, China and Asia for the first time. Simultaneous submission and approval means that in the same fiscal year submission was done and approval was obtained. So from Japan we’re sending out Lenvima for HCC therapy so this is a drug from Japan. And we now have -- it's been seven months after approval or launch in Japan and there is a huge significance of this.

In HCC treatment, Japan is number one in diagnosis, treatment and prognosis management or outcome management Japan leads other counties in HCC. So prognosis survival by far Japan is best for HCC and we’re able to accumulate experience in Japan ahead of other counties and after launch in seven months over 5,000 prescriptions were achieved. And as noted here, there is a REFLECT study and ORR, please recall ORR it was about 40% in REFLECT study, tumor shrinkage was observed in about 40% of the patients. A real world data this was replicated as presented in academic societies, similar to the Phase III REFLECT study in real world we are seeing similar results. So this is yielding huge impact.

As for tumor markers, A-beta protein for prescribed data in tumor markers and immediately after administration decline is observed and in image to much shrinkage can be observed by patient together with the patients’ physician. So this helps motivate patient to continue treatment and it gives a joy that the condition is improving and patient will be more motivated to continue with the treatment.

And for first line, LENVIMA is given at the early phase in terms of test. And so after too much shrinkage it is possible to local-conditional treatment. The treatment algorithm itself may be changing as a result of LENVIMA and the biggest point about LENVIMA is AE management, adverse event management at first event is decreased appetite of fatigue and malaise and if there are such mild symptoms dose modification maybe conducted so that LENVIMA administration can continue. And in case of hepatic encephalopathy this is a transient phenomenon as result of shunt-induced cirrhosis. So it is possible to continue LENVIMA administration with appropriate symptom management and dose modification. These are findings obtained in Japan which we’re sharing with other countries.

Now as for R&D collaboration in LENVIMA, in addition to current three indications we are pursuing five additional indications total of eight indications and all of these are combination therapies using LENVIMA and everolimus. These are the lines of therapies and what is showing in green is designation of breakthrough therapy by FDA. First line RCC and second line endometrial cancer these are high designated as breakthrough therapies. In addition basket trials is conducted as pursue exploratory possibilities. And by the first half of 2019 we will have a prospect that we can start these studies and especially for breakthrough therapy designation part we would like to start as early as possible -- as soon as possible to obtain approval as soon as possible. And this shows our collaboration in commercial and medical aspect and probably for first these countries are shown here. These are major -- part of the major market, sales force, medical and digital marketing in all of these areas, we have started collaboration. Before the end of fiscal 2018 in all of these countries we would like to start a commercial and medical collaboration.

This is my last slide. This is a full-year forecast. Revenue was revised upward by 4.5 billion and the cost is continuing to be on declining trend and expenses will be expended as scheduled. And therefore total expense will be within the gross profit graph. So we have a strong financial discipline, operating profit was revised you upward by 4 billion to 90 billion and profit for the year attributable to owners of the parent was revised upward by 3 billion. As a result, EPS ¥211.4, ROE is 10% and dividend per share is expected to be ¥150. ROEs are of 10% is financial target for fiscal 2020 and so we are achieving this two years ahead of schedule. Thank you very much.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Atsushi Seki

My name is Seki, I am from UBS Securities. Thank you very much for presentation. I have only one question because of the time constraint. BAN2401 your meeting with FDA which was held in October that was about the Type B end of the Phase II, is this is the type of the meeting? And in the next meeting what kind of meeting is it going to be ADC with which title at FDA, do you think that they will accept the accelerated approval?

Ivan Cheung

Thank you for the question. The October meeting is the end of Phase II meeting. At the conclusion of the end of the Phase II meeting the FDA outlined series of meetings of additional information they would like to call in-depth of BAN2401 as you would imagine the end of Phase II meeting was only one hour meeting. And it is fairly collaborative effort with the FDA for the sponsor Eisai and the FDA to go in-depth of the study 201 data. And those are not specifically as you mentioned APC, we’re not specifically need to follow those procedures, so that’s what we will be doing throughout the rest of this fiscal year. And to your last question, of course depending on how the additional meetings, I wouldn’t say meetings, I think a better way to describe those will be interactions. In parallel with those additional interactions of course we will also discuss about the next steps for BAN2401 going forward. At this moment again, as you heard we are -- the FDA and Eisai, we are a very collaborative relationship right now. And we will be pursuing all the possibilities going forward. I hope we can provide you more update going forward. Thank you.

Haruo Naito

Are there any questions. Yes, first one seated in the middle of the room please.

Kazuaki Hashiguchi

I'm Kazuaki Hashiguchi from Daiwa Securities. About Lenvima development timeline and including Lenvima overall structural as shown on Page 30 I think one box represents one study and timeline is more or less fixed. And what is the impact on PL? Right now Lenvima R&D reimbursement was received by Eisai and I think at Eisai R&D expenses for Lenvima is zero because of the reimbursement received. And how long this continues where your R&D expense is zero?

Tatsuyuki Yasuno

I'm responsible for alliance group with Merck. My name is Yasuno. Thank you for your questions. This is the development plan and some of the studies are moving ahead of the schedule. Other studies are moving according to the schedule. In terms of impact on PL it is moving almost according to the time that was decided at the time the contract was concluded. And us for when there will be an impact after all of the reimbursement expense we believe that that will be beyond 2020.

Fumiyoshi Sakai

My name is Sakai, I'm from Credit Suisse. BAN-2401. I have only one question. At CTAD you have disclosed this information on the side APOE4 carrier and the non-carrier were compared in the data in graphs and non-carrier symptoms were shown to the -- on the reasoning trend and I think how should we interpret this?

Haruo Naito

APOE4 existence itself may affect the result of the study so it may be confusing in terms of how to interpret the result. Thank you very much for the input. From the neurology this is Group I would like to have Mr. Kimura to respond.

Teiji Kimura

I'm in charge of clinical development, my name is Kimura. I think you are pointing out ADCOMS CDR and ADAS-Cog is separated in the data and 21 in APOE4 non-carriers there was a reverse trend. First of all this is a Phase II study but based on the adaptive design and more patients are randomized to the most effective dosage but sample size is limited, so in subset analysis we cannot deny the fact that there’ll be some bumpy data of fluctuation in data. As regards to placebo arm overall APOE4 status is negative status account for less than one-third of the population. So APOE4 non-carrier population to be yet analyzed, placebo arm is only 70 -- have 70, therefore their sample size is very limited and then APOE4 non-carriers active data is increasing, however the placebo arm data is decreased. Therefore relatively speaking there’ll be some imbalance. So please look at the data from the whole study and what is mostly important is the high dose and at the high frequency responders were observed. We analyzed the data, the clinical stage of AD and concomitant drug use and the baseline values, these were founded to be very important factors, all related to the results and these were also factored in our APOE4 status. Status itself that did not show impacts on the results so considering that and aducanumab’s PRIME study data there was analysis on the subset of APOE4 status and there was no difference either and there was no impact on the disease progression in placebo arm; that was explained by Biogen. Inclusive of all these factors APOE would have been able to say that it is very effective for APOE4 carriers but irrespective of APOE4 status, our position is that this is a safe application.

And as we’ve shown you the slide the PET sample preparation analysis was also conducted; we were monitoring the PET results over long time at 18 months, clinical data also accompanied these patients. Therefore for those patients who withdrew the data for such patients were not corrected. So that means that this data is trustworthy and then so such data consistently 30% effect size was observed in the -- even in the APOE4 non-carriers as has been shown this year this -- today, combined data 10 milligram monthly data.

In APOE4 carriers there are so many total number of patients were 270 out of which about 220 were from 10 milligram monthly of course half the does means that the application may have been reduced however even adding them 170 people and active arm 270 patients and then we still had 25% effect size. With half of those that means that means 80% of the patients were from the lower dose but still such a high effect size was observed, 10 milligram monthly and bimonthly I believe that the effect size would have been much higher.

So in response to your original question because such data analysis which depends on the smaller sample size and the data factors has been included therefore there has been some bumpiness in the data set. Thank you very much.

Haruo Naito

I’m afraid that we’re not able to entertain further question but maybe we can entertain one or two, ask the questions.

Shinichiro Muraoka

I’m Muraoka from Morgan Stanley I have question about BAN2401, you’re preparing additional validation study, what will be study design, how long will it take and when do you discuss this what was the reaction from FDA?

Haruo Naito

Thank you for your question, this question Mr. Ivan Cheung will address.

Ivan Cheung

Thank you for the question. The design is now under discussion with the health authorities. We will of course pursue a design quite similar to the 201 study because we have very, very high confidence of replicating the positive results in the Phase II study once we finalize the design we will update everyone. Thank you. Of course like this disease modifier we would need to show longer-term data. But again we expect the design -- we will update everyone once we conclude the conversation with health authorities. Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

I am [Nebero] from Tokio Marine Asset Management. Lenvima about HCC, I don’t know when this is going to be but a checkpoint inhibitor is approved as a first sign, can it be positioned as a second line in that case you have obtain separate approval or get can it be used without additional approval?

Haruo Naito

Thank you for the question. Of course, the responsible person Dr. Owa will respond.

Takashi Owa

Thank you for your question. Let me repeat the question to make sure that I understand, checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab or pembrolizumab -- let’s say nivolumab is approved as first line, will be it used for second line therapy drugs, I understand your question. In this way first nivolumab after it is used for the first line, don’t be used as the second line. We have to collect real world data and how drugs will be -- implications will have to be served. And to do that in initiated study or cooperative group study maybe, not a company-led sponsored-led study. And if data is collected -- and if robust data is collected, it will be included in the national guideline. I think that will be process. As for Lenvima checkpoint inhibitor or after check point inhibitor it is effective according to the data so far.

Motoya Kohtani

Kohtani from Nomura Securities. Going back to Page 12, I think you didn’t have to include this slide, patient even can survive and I think the APOE4 carriers and non-carriers, I think that area is developing. Our APOE4 carrier positive or negative, you cannot tell whether there is any difference between the two only based on this data. What we can say is that the imaging analysis for sure, what is the outcome of difference between BAN2401 and aducanumab, the only difference is the area, a systematic area and the 34% Aducanumab and 10% for BAN2401, so where this difference drives from?

Teiji Kimura

I'm in charge of the clinical development, my name is Kimura. As you pointed out, yes there is a very big difference if you look at that point carrier in aducanumab I think it's about the 50% but in our case it's only 14% so why is it called PET amyloid beta deposition aggregation, the accumulation is the same. So that means that there must be difference somewhere else and a difference between aducanumab and this drug is affinity both antibodies from [aducanumab] drug both of them have affinity, what our drug is relative high affinity to profitable by over 10 folds and how the area is affected by this profitable onset if not clear yet. I think this is a very big factor for this. Thank you very much.

Haruo Naito

With this, we would like to conclude the financial results briefing for Eisai Company Limited. Thank you very much. We would appreciate your continued support.