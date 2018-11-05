Thoughts On A Handful Of mREITs And The State Of The Industry

On average, we should still expect residential mortgage REIT dividends to be reduced and commercial mortgage REIT dividends to be increased.

The residential mortgage REITs look materially more attractive now than they did a couple months ago. Prices are much lower, but dividend sustainability isn't much worse.

Book value is under pressure for residential mortgage REITs because of a spread widening between agency RMBS and Treasuries.

The yield curve remains very flat, but it has been that way since the end of Q2 2018.

This research report was produced by The REIT Forum with assistance from Big Dog Investments.

A flattening yield curve is a major threat to residential mortgage REITs. The Federal Reserve has been hiking rates and driving the yield curve to a much flatter level. However, the flattening has been less of a factor since the end of Q2 2018. Commercial mortgage REITs are not impacted much by a flattening of the yield curve.

Let’s run through the list and then we’ll get deeper into the analysis:

The mREITs (and two ETFs)

The table is demonstrated below:

(AGNC) American Capital Agency Corp. (AI) Arlington Asset Investment Corporation Not a REIT (ANH) Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ARR) ARMOUR Residential REIT (CHMI) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CIM) Chimera Investment Corporation (CMO) Capstead Mortgage Corporation (TRTX) TPG RE Finance Trust (DX) Dynex Capital (EARN) Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (IVR) Invesco Mortgage Capital (MFA) MFA Financial (MITT) AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MTGE) MTGE Investment Corp. (NLY) Annaly Capital Management (NYMT) New York Mortgage Trust (HCFT) Hunt Companies (ORC) Orchid Island Capital (TWO) Two Harbors Investment Corp. (WMC) Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. (ARI) Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (BXMT) Blackstone Mortgage Trust (GPMT) Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:XAN) Exantas Capital Corp. (RC) Ready Capital (REM) iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (MORT) VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORL) UBS ETRACKS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN

Spreads

The 10-2 Treasury spread is pretty small. It runs around 28 basis points currently, which is roughly in line with where it has ran since the end of June 2018:

Compared to August, the curve is a little bit steeper, but the increase in the 10-year yield is going to drive significant decreases in book value for most of the mortgage REITs.

Flat Yield Curve Impact

The flat yield curve is terrible for residential mortgage REITs. It puts significant pressure on the amount of net interest income the mortgage REITs are able to create. We would love to see this spread around 75 to 125 basis points for the residential mortgage REITs.

Investors might think that the recent pressure on mortgage REIT prices reflects the flattening of the yield curve, but they would be wrong. The pressure on share prices has been dramatically stronger since 9/30/2018 than it was in the months prior.

If the flattening of the curve drove this impact, then prices should've begun dipping sooner.

Dividend Impact

The next option might be to assume that upcoming dividend cuts are being priced in. That’s a possibility, except the price declines don’t match up well enough with the most unsustainable dividends.

Declining Book Value

The decline in book value looks like the biggest cause. However, there are two factors creating a decline in book value. The first is that interest rates moved higher. When interest rates move higher, the residential mortgage REITs generally see a decline in book value per share. The rising rates bringing down book value is an issue, but it isn’t the biggest one.

The bigger factor is a substantial widening of spreads between agency RMBS and Treasuries. This is a trend that got underway early in October and it is driving a significant decline in book value per share for several mortgage REITs.

We model book value for the mortgage REITs and the projected declines throughout the sector will vary by a significant margin.

The appealing aspect of this widening is that book value loss from spread widening doesn’t reduce dividend sustainability. It is also book value that might be recovered quickly if the spreads narrow again.

Ratings

We see a few opportunities in the space. One we’ve highlighted recent is Capstead Mortgage Corporation. We continue to be long CMO and bullish on the company. The increasing rates isn’t a positive factor for them, but the widening of spreads between agency RMBS and Treasury rates could reduce refinancing activity.

That would be a very positive factor for forward earnings. We suspect the Q3 2018 earnings results were the lowest we can expect for some time. However, we are not joining the rest of the market in assuming that an inversion is inevitable. Investors who are certain the yield curve will invert won’t find this play appealing.

We will release an updated earnings review publicly soon. Management appears to agree with our outlook, as they were active buyers of CMO during the latest massive dip.

Outlook

The residential mortgage REIT sector looks materially more appealing now than it did two months ago. Share prices are materially lower in many cases. Book value has declined as well, but the spread widening is less of a concern.

The commercial mortgage REITs are likely to benefit from increasing dividends over the next 4 quarters. That is a significant appealing factor, but prices are trending towards the upper end of their valuation ranges. We have a position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust and expect their upcoming earnings release will be positive. The market liked reports for BXMT and ARI, so it appears investors have been underestimating the fundamental performance for Q3 2018 among the commercial mortgage REITs.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GPMT, DX, CMO, MFA, BMNM, AND SEVERAL PREFERRED SHARES.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.