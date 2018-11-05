McDermott International: Profit From Sunk Costs!

The 43% drop from the news was an overreaction, and based on 2019 net income, there is 100% upside from the current level.

However, these are now sunk costs and what matters for new shareholders are the financials going forward.

On Wednesday, October 31, McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) plunged 43% from 3Q18 earnings. While the release contained some unwelcome surprises, the exaggerated drop creates 100% upside from here!

When 2Q18 results were announced back on July 31, management disclosed that some legacy projects belonging to Chicago Bridge & Iron (CBI) had to be revalued. The majority of the project portfolio they acquired from CBI did not require material changes to cost estimates, but 3 projects were experiencing higher costs than estimated (for a total of $221M of increased costs).

In the 3Q18 results, management disclosed that their initial review of CBI’s legacy projects had been a bit off. The updated higher costs were now $744M (instead of the $221M previously estimated).

Certainly, this large discrepancy in the cost estimates does not reflect well on MDR management’s due diligence of CBI’s backlog —nevertheless, estimation errors can occur and so, in this respect, we give management a low grade but not a failing grade.

More importantly, these three legacy projects are 80%+ completed. Management also stated that “after five months of ownership, we now believe we have a thorough and definitive understanding of the schedule and cost position on each of the projects – and clear visibility into the operational and financial path to completion.” This translates to: the surprise costs are now over.

This message would have come across more clearly (and with more credibility) if management hadn’t made the questionable (poor) choice to capitalize these costs as part of the acquisition (and amortize them off through future periods). It would have been much clearer and simpler to record them as a non-recurring extraordinary expense and therefore continue from now on with a clean slate.

The good news is that they have realized $319M of annualized cost synergies from the CBI integration so far, and have now raised the targeted run rate annual savings to $475M (up from $350M).

This makes the numbers going forward look good: we calculate 2019 net income of about $300M, so given the current market cap of $1,590M, this gives a forward PE of about 5. Even a conservative forward PE of 8 would imply an expected market cap of 2,400M, which is more than 100% upside from where we are now.

Before we close, we have to talk about an additional piece of bad news (for old investors). MDR has entered into an agreement with Goldman Sachs which provides for the private placement of $300M of redeemable preferred stock, together with warrants to purchase 3.75% of MDR’s common stock. The terms of this deal are abysmal(!) for MDR. We will not go over the details of the deal, but simply rate management’s negotiating abilities very low—and it’s no surprise that Goldman Sachs was able to come away with all the candies!

Certainly, prior investors have much to complain about this deal, but the point now is that from the perspective of new investors (or old investors buying new shares), these are sunk costs. The 3.75%+ dilution “gifted” to Goldman Sachs is of no material impact as far as the upside is concerned.

We therefore reiterate our calculation of 100%+ upside and we note that after the 43% drop, a 100% increase would simply bring the stop price back to where it was 2 days ago, which is still 1/2 or even 1/3 of where it was during the summer.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MDR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The Elle Investments portfolio is managed utilizing a variety of strategies (quantitative, contrarian, event-driven, etc.). The commentary presented here is for research purposes and is not to be taken as investment advice. Readers are expected to perform their own due diligence and/or hire an investment professional prior to entering/exiting positions. Published research ideas are related to the specific market price and publicly available information at the time of article submission. In order to maximize returns for clients, Elle Investments will enter/exit positions without further notice.