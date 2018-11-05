How Brookfield Imagines The Future Of Retail Real Estate

Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) has become much more widely known over the last year, thanks to its series of attempts to acquire GGP, a sizeable retail REIT. The acquisition has finally closed in August, but the story is just beginning: out of 125 acquired malls, BPY plans to keep about 100 of the highest quality and redevelop them into mixed use. This redevelopment would not be achievable without bringing in Brookfield's non-retail and place-making expertise, and this lack of GGP's capability was the main rationale for the transaction. There is another important point mentioned during 3Q18 conference call:

I do think our objective and certainly a big part of what Sandeep Mathrani's [former CEO of GGP, now Global Head of Retail Real Estate in BPY] role is going to be going forward is to globalize our retail business much in the same way that we've globalized the office business over the last decade, moving into a number of the markets where we do have businesses around the world.

From an outside investor's point of view, Brookfield has achieved significant progress over the last five years:

spun off BPY in 2013 as its main real estate platform holding permanent capital to seed future funds;

meaningfully improved business information disclosure by listening to the needs of investors and analysts;

extensively simplified its real estate assets by gathering them under the BPY umbrella (it took several large acquisitions of publicly traded companies);

created BPR as a U.S. REIT security economically equivalent to BPY units.

I would like to keep this writing short, but I want to suggest to the reader to go through the presentations available at the company website to learn more about BPY. There are also a couple of informative articles on SA, for instance, the most recent one. One thing I find missing in that article is the following slide from the last month's Investor Day presentation.

This slide is extensively discussed (see the transcript) because it summarizes BPY's retail real estate strategy for decades to come:

So, when ... we look at all malls really in America, they fit into one of these four boxes. And so, if you start on the top left, in that situation, these are high productivity malls that are in low-land value markets. This is a great mall. And the approach here is to increase your retail offering and further expand the retail offering and continue to make it a best in class shopping center. On the top right, this is a high productivity mall, in a market where land values are very high. And so, what that means is in addition to expanding the retail offering, there's opportunities for us to introduce other asset classes at very high rates of return. The bottom right, a lower productivity mall in a high barrier to entry market where there are other uses where the returns might be higher. This is where we start to talk about redevelopment or actually shrinking retail square footage, and bringing other uses onto, what are generally well-located sites in supply-constrained markets. And so, the only types of assets you really want to avoid are the ones that are in the bottom left. And so, we think that's why we think when people say retail's in trouble and you should just avoid all shopping centers, it's really an oversimplification. There are certainly some shopping centers that you should avoid, but they're really those ones that are low productivity malls in low-land value markets. GGP doesn't own any of those.

Note that BPY is not going to squeeze out every ounce of possible return from the acquired assets. They are focusing on the highest-returning ones:

If there's 125 malls in GGP, we'd like to be over some reasonable time period down to maybe 100 of them that we think have the best long-term outlook. And in each case or all of those 100, we think that some element of mixed use is in their future. And it's really just a question of timing. But we do think within that 100-or-so core portfolio of assets on a longer-term basis, introducing other uses and effectively turning them into mini-cities is really how to future-proof all of these assets. So I think that the [redevelopment] intensity will vary ... But I think virtually all 100 of them will have that. And the other 25 may involve some repositioning in order to make them more marketable as an ultimate sale. And so you may see us do some development in that 25 bucket as well. But ideally, that's sort of how the portfolio splits out and those 100 assets would be roughly 90% of the value of GGP.

The suggested modifications not only give a direct return on investment but can improve the overall attractiveness and performance of the mall. The GGP's experience confirms this; I will paraphrase S. Mathrani:

First, we're seeing that the tenant demand from the retailers has increased [after redevelopment]; they view residential and hotel components to be a source of incremental shoppers. ... We're seeing sales uplift where we are putting in the condominiums or the residential. Ala Moana has seen an incremental increase more than the rest of our portfolio as we've added 200 very high-net-worth individuals to our shopping patterns. And as you know, in luxury, it doesn't take that many people to move the needle, and they are moving the needle dramatically. Second, the retail infrastructure in the base of a building is increasing the sales value or the rental value of the residential projects. Thus we're working it in both ways. And we're definitely seeing an uptick on residential rental pricing ... because you have a base of highly successful retail. Now we're seeing an uplift on the retail based upon the fact that they're becoming mixed-use developments.

The quality of BPY's retail assets is also demonstrated by the fact that their retail sales are growing in line with the national averages (about 5% LTM). Those averages include e-commerce (about 10% of the total) which is growing at about 15%, thus BPY's assets are beating brick-and-mortar averages by a significant margin. This will get even better over time as less-performing malls are redeveloped.

A key question about the redevelopment to be undertaken is how to finance it. GGP was spending about $500M a year. BPY anticipates that it will first speed it up to about $800M a year, and from 2020 on, it will be about a billion a year. This is one area that I am not entirely satisfied with: despite BPY aims to retain a portion of its FFO, distributions are so high that it would not be possible without gains realized on asset sales. Since the beginning of time, they have emphasized that recycling assets is their modus operandi, but I still have a dislike for business models that somehow rely on market prices (cf. KMI before its crash). Fortunately, BPY is in a very good position in this regard: they are diversified both regionally and by asset type, so barring a major global recession, they will always have something to sell when they need it. And during major downturns, they can rely on the parent Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) which has plenty of liquidity, including both its own money and funds committed by third parties, with capital typically locked in for a decade.

Valuation

Finally, it is time to discuss what BPY is worth. Thanks to their use of IFRS, it is easy to compute per-share NAV: at the end of the third quarter, it stood at $28.60 per unit. The present market price below $19 thus offers a discount of almost 35%. Of course, there is always the question of how the IFRS values are calculated, but BPY's management is rather credible in this regard: all the assets acquired from GGP have been evaluated by independent third parties; the prices obtained by BAM when selling assets are slightly higher than IFRS carrying values on average; and less than a month ago, BPY sold two 100% leased Canadian office assets at a 20% premium to their IFRS values.

According to the discussion during the last Investor Day, one can expect 5-year returns of 15% p. a. if the discounts do not close at all, or 25% p. a. if it does close. Brookfield has been unsuccessfully trying to close the discount for years, but they have been doing it mostly by talking and not by acting. That is quite understandable since they have not had much money to act with: BPY was in an almost constant need to issue (undervalued) new shares for its acquisitions of (even more undervalued) public securities, and BAM had too little free cash flow. This is turning now, though: albeit BPY will have to spend some time digesting the GGP acquisition and repaying the acquisition debt, BAM has already started to purchase BPY units in the open market. This is something quite notable: BAM claims that its own shares are likely to return 24% over the next 5 years, but despite this, they chose to buy BPY units instead (as far as I know, they are not repurchasing their own shares yet, though they hint they are interested in them, too).

Addendum: From the taxation standpoint, BPY is a Bermuda-registered partnership, which many investors find annoying; another option is to buy BPR, which is a U.S. REIT supposed to be economically equivalent to BPY (and convertible into it). BPR currently trades in line with BPY and yields 6.7%, too.

