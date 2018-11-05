Seven Generations Q3 Earnings: Growth And Free Cash Flow

I compare the company with Yangarra Resources and I provide my updated valuation.

Management commented on the recent widening WTI/Canadian condensate prices. There are some consequences.

With Q3 earnings, Seven Generations (OTC:OTC:SVRGF) reported growing adjusted funds flow by 20% compared to last quarter. And with reduced capex, the company generated important free cash flow.

But the earnings were also the opportunity to update on the main post Q3 development for the company: the widening WTI/Canadian condensate differential. Because of the volatility around Canadian oil prices, management delayed the release of the 2019 capital to January. And the company initiated a share buyback program as management estimates the stock price is low.

I agree with management as the market values the company at a discount to my estimation of fair value.

Image source: DrillingEngineer via Pixabay

All the numbers in the article (including slides) are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Update on Q3 results

The company improved the adjusted funds flow by 84% YoY and 20% QoQ.

Source: Q3 2018 MD&A

Compared to last quarter, this increase is due to growing production, as the adjusted funds flow per boe grew by only 1%.

As shown in the table below, the production grew by 17% QoQ to reach 219.8 mboe/d.

Source: Q3 2018 MD&A

Management confirmed the production range of 200 mboe/d to 210 mboe/d for the FY 2018.

Liquids and gas prices stayed stable during Q3 2018.

Source: Q3 2018 MD&A

But of course, the most expected updates relate to the widening WTI/Canadian condensate price differential that took place in September and October. This development deserves its own section (see below).

For Q3 2018, the benchmark prices stayed stable compared to the previous quarter.

Source: Q3 2018 MD&A

Despite the low gas prices in Canada (AECO), the company realized natural gas prices of C$3.65/mcfe. To reach these prices, the company is selling approximately 70% of the natural gas production in the United States.

But with high condensate and NGL prices, gas revenue amounted to only 7% of revenue while representing about 38% of the total production.

Source: Q3 2018 MD&A

Management indicated the capital investments for FY 2018 would reach the high end of C$1.675 billion to $C1.775 billion guidance range.

In line with this update, the capex program for Q3 2018 amounted to C$358.2 million.

Source: Q3 2018 MD&A

With adjusted funds flow at C$522 million, the company generated about C$164 million of free cash flow during this quarter. As a result, the net debt decreased to C$2.059 billion, which represents about 0.93x the annualized Q3 adjusted funds flow.

The recent WTI/Canadian condensate volatility

The company details the prices it receives for its liquids production:

The majority of Seven Generations' condensate and natural gas liquids production is delivered and sold in Edmonton. The price that Seven Generations receives for its condensate production is primarily driven by the price of WTI, adjusted for changes in foreign exchange rates, transportation costs and quality differentials. During the nine months ended September 30, 2018, Seven Generations' realized condensate price was 91% of the Canadian dollar equivalent WTI benchmark price

Source: Q3 2018 MD&A

The recent stock price drop is due to the widening WTI/Canadian condensate differential during September and October.

Source: oilprice.com

As a result, the company could report Q4 earnings with realized oil prices at a higher discount to the WTI compared to the previous quarters.

During the last days of October, the Canadian condensate prices increased. Management explains these oil price variations are related to the temporary storage situation and refineries turnarounds.

In any case, management postponed the release of the 2019 budget to January 2019 because of the oil prices volatility.

The free cash flow generation and the low stock price motivated management to start a share buyback program:

7G believes that its shares are trading at a substantial discount to the company’s underlying value and has received Board of Directors’ approval to initiate a normal course issuer bid, which is subject to the approval of the TSX. The share repurchase program will be funded through available funding and internally generated cash flow.

Source: Q3 2018 MD&A

I like the decision of buying back shares because of the stock price below the estimated intrinsic value of the company. It shows the intelligence in the capital allocation. The decision contrasts with some other producers that would allocate the capital to grow the production for the sake of growing.

An attractive valuation

I compare the company with Yangarra Resources (OTCPK:YGRAF) because of the similar production mix.

Source: author, based on company reports

With an estimated mid-range production for 2018 at 205 mboe/d, Seven Generations operates at a much bigger scale compared to the expected 9.5 mboe/d for Yangarra. But the different scale doesn't impact the comparison of the production costs and flowing barrel valuations.

The table below summarizes the costs and the netbacks these companies realized (Yangarra did not release the Q3 results yet).

Source: author, based on company reports

Due to an important transport cost advantage, Yangarra generated better netbacks. But Seven Generations still generate a total netback before hedges above C$15/boe.

But for both companies, the DD&A is well below the three years average PDP FD&A costs reported on the reserves reports.

The Seven Generation's reserve report indicates a three years average PDP FD&A at C$19.64/boe.

Source: Seven Generations reserves report 2017

For Yangarra, the three years average PDP FD&A amounts to C$15.34/boe.

Source: Yangarra reserves report 2017

Thus, I replace the C$11.3/boe DD&A costs for Seven Generations by an average replacement cost at about C$15/boe.

As a result, I estimate the total netback before hedges at C$15.69/boe + C$11.3/boe - C$15/boe = C$11.99/boe.

As I am valuing only Seven Generations, I don't update the netbacks for Yangarra. The outcome of this comparison is that Seven Generations generated slightly lower netbacks than Yangarra.

The table below presents my estimation of the intrinsic value of Seven Generations. My assumptions are highlighted in yellow.

The total netback represents the profits the company generates while keeping a flat production. The total netback includes all the costs, including interests, G&A, maintenance capex, royalties, and production.

To estimate the value of an oil and gas producer, I apply a multiple to the total netback. This method is equivalent to applying a P/E ratio to the profits of a company with no growth to assess its value.

Considering the low level of debt at 0.93x the annualized adjusted funds flow, I apply a conservative multiple of 12x to the total netback.

The current stock price of C$14.19 represents a discount of 51% to my estimation of fair value if we assume the Q3 netbacks stay constant.

In my previous article, I had estimated a fair value of C$16.45/share, assuming a WTI price at US$60.

The discount the market offers is due to the negative sentiment around the high WTI/WCS differential due to structural issues. But Seven Generations produces condensate oil. And the market does not take into account the temporary nature of the widening WTI/Canadian condensate differential.

The table below compares the flowing barrel valuation for both companies.

Considering the part of liquids production and the total netback above C$10/boe, the flowing barrel valuation at C$35,883/boe/d is low. A part of the discount compared to Yangarra is due to the higher netbacks Yangarra realized.

Yet, I will not be buying Seven Generation shares for the moment. I estimate the discount the market offers for Crescent Point is more important. But Seven Generations stays a good investment opportunity at these prices.

Conclusion

The company generated important adjusted funds flow during Q3 2018. The increased production and the liquids prices contributed to this development.

Management believes the widening WTI/Canadian condensate differential in September/October is temporary. But considering the volatility, management delayed the release of the 2019 budget by one month. In the meantime, the company is initiating a share buyback program to take advantage of the low stock price.

With the Q3 total netback above C$10/boe, the stock price at C$14.19 values Seven Generations at an important discount to my estimation of the fair value of C$29.24.

Note: To receive real-time alerts about my articles, click on the "Follow" link at the top of this page next to my name.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTE, CPG, BNEFF, PEYUF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.