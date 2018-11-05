Performance Of Factor Tilts: October 2018

Hopefully, with this series, we can all get smarter about smart beta.

I hope a display of these returns and a brief discussion about why these factor tilts deviated from the broader market can help readers with their asset allocation decisions.

In October 2018, the S&P 500 (SPY) produced its worst monthly return since October 2011. That month seven years ago was in the wake of the U.S. downgrade and sequestration and during a crescendo in the European sovereign debt crisis.

In this October's global sell-off, two factor tilts meaningfully outperformed in this risk-off environment for global stocks. Low volatility (SPLV), produced a -2.9% return, besting the broad market by 3.9%. Dividend growth (NOBL, SDY), produced a -4% to -5% return, also besting the broad market by around 2%, depending on the reference index. Of the five factor tilts I discuss in this article, low volatility and dividend growth tend to outperform in down markets. Value (RPV), size (IJR), and equal-weighting (RSP) tend to outperform in strong markets.

The graph below shows the long-run performance of these five factor tilts versus the broad market index for the longest co-terminus dataset I have for the S&P 500 and the five factor tilts I cover in this series. In descending order, graphed is 1) the S&P 500, 2) the S&P Smallcap 600, 3) the S&P 500 Pure Value, 4) the S&P 500 Low Volatility Index, 5) the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index, 6) the S&P 500 Equal Weighted Index.

Source: Bloomberg

While the graph above has a long-run cumulative time series, readers might find the next table, which has index trailing returns over varying time periods more illustrative.

Below I have also listed the performance of exchange-traded funds that replicate these factor indices. Given the more recent inception dates of these funds, we do not have the full histories that we have for the underlying indices above, which is why I show both in this series. These are certainly not the only ways to get exposure to these factors, and increasing competition in the realm of smart beta is likely to push down expense ratios in the industry going forward.

For these five factors and the S&P 500 (SPY), I have also calculated the standard deviation of monthly returns. In this series, I am using this volatility measure as a risk proxy. While some buy-and-hold investors may counter that they have a long-term view and are not impacted by market volatility, unfortunately, many individual investors all too often can be whipsawed by market swings. Some investors may prefer strategies with less variability of returns like low volatility and dividend growth, October's outperformers. In this series, we also track this measure to ensure that these strategies are delivering on their promise of a smoother return profile.

Discussion Of Recent Performance

In the mess that was October's performance, the graph of these six indices looks much worse than the long-term time series at the beginning of this article.

Source: Bloomberg

Low volatility and dividend growth managed to outperform in October. For much of the year these two strategies have outperformed given their sensitivity to rising rates and underweight to outperforming tech stocks. Low volatility was able to claw back all of its year-to-date underperformance in just this month. This was the largest outperformance for low volatility relative to the broad market since June of 2016. That month had featured a 35bp rally in the 10-year Treasury yield in a risk-off environment that favored low volatility stocks.

Size had been the year-to-date stalwart, but underperformed by 3.6% in October, erasing all of the strategy's year-to-date outperformance relative to large caps. The last two months - September and October - have been the worst relative monthly performance for small cap stocks since September 2014.

October 2018 highlighted the differentiation in performance for these factor tilts in a risk-off environment. Low volatility and dividend growth will tend to outperform in weak environments. If investors expect a bounce back for risky assets, underperforming size or value may provide opportunities.

