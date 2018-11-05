Gold Resources - Key Takeaways From Third Quarter 2018 Results

Production for the third quarter was 10,404 Au Eq. Oz, down 10.6% for the same quarter a year ago and down 17.2% sequentially at an AISC of 1,338 per ounce.

Gold Resources reported earnings diluted of -$0.01 per share on revenue of $24.26 million, compared with earnings per share of $0.08 on revenue of $31.12 million last year.

Image: The Aguila mill, Mexico

Investment Thesis

Gold Resource (GORO) holds a 100% interest in a significant property consisting of six distinct locations in Oaxaca, Mexico, including the producing Arista Mine and Aguila Mill at the El Aguila Project.

The Aguila mine is the flagship operation including the Arista underground deposit - gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc - which provided for ~90% of the production in 3Q'18, while the open-pit mine at Aguila contributed about 6% of the total output.

The further production increase is now coming from the Switchback vein system (which is not included in the 2017 reserves).

Gold Resource also has a second underground mine in operation in Mexico called the Mirador mine at the Alta Gracia deposit, which accounted for 2% of the gold equivalent production last quarter.

Also, Gold Resource owns a near-term gold production in Nevada called the Isabella Pearl project, which has the potential to increase the company production by 120% (targeted output ranges 20k to 30k oz of gold for the first year and 30k to 40k oz of gold after that).

The future growth is enormous with the new Isabella Pearl project which will be completed in less than a year (the company indicated in its second-quarter results that it received the final permit and began construction). The Isabella Pearl should return more positive cash flow than Arista because it is an open-pit heap leach shallow, with consequently a lower all-in sustaining cost (AISC).

Note: The initial CapEx estimated for Nevada is about $25-30 million and has been mostly spent using cash flow.

Hence, the company has an excellent balance sheet with no net debt and is run by prudent management, which is consistent with a long-term investment profile. I recommend accumulating the stock now for the long term. However, trading about 30% of your position is highly recommended due to high volatility in metals prices.

Jason Reid, the CEO, said in the third-quarter conference call about the Isabella Pearl project:

We are fortunate to be able to create and build a mine to produce gold and silver which is real money and a long-term store of value. We continue to be engulfed in this exciting build and growth phase of Gold Resource Corporation.

Production Overview

Gold Resource reached its annual production targets last year, producing 28,117 gold ounces and 1,773,263 silver ounces in the 12 months ended December 31, 2017.

In the most recent company press release, it is indicated that the production targets for 2018 have been maintained and are as follow:

...The Company maintains its 2018 Annual Outlook of 27,000 gold ounces and 1,700,000 silver ounces, plus or minus 10%

Gold and Silver Production snapshot.

Source: Presentation with new indications for the first nine months production added by Fun Trading

As we can see in the presentation above, Gold Resource is also a strong silver miner, at least until Nevada starts to produce next year.

Silver production represented 45.9% of the total output in the last nine month of 2019. Therefore, it is essential to consider the price of silver as an important indicator.

GORO - Balance Sheet and Production in 3Q'2018. The raw numbers

Gold Resource 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 Total Revenues in $ Million 23.27 19.44 21.62 17.40 26.20 21.37 18.26 24.34 21.39 31.12 33.31 32.15 30.77 24.258 Net Income in $ Million 0.81 −0.47 −2.33 0.80 5.61 1.59 −3.61 4.38 0.86 4.58 −6.84 5.46 3.75 -0.781 EBITDA $ Million 3.42 2.30 4.74 3.63 13.25 5.77 −1.48 10.45 6.48 11.67 16.05 13.03 9.78 3.559 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 3.5% 0 0 4.6% 21.4% 7.5% 0 18.0% 4.0% 14.7% 0 17.0% 17.0% 17.0% EPS diluted in $/share 0.01 −0.01 −0.04 0.01 0.10 0.03 −0.07 0.08 0.02 0.08 −0.10 0.09 0.06 -0.01 Cash from operations in $ Million 8.60 5.03 5.67 3.73 7.82 5.94 0.41 9.00 5.02 9.48 12.13 13.96 5.50 1.359 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 7.01 9.89 4.85 5.69 4.59 2.36 2.50 6.06 4.76 9.56 5.05 7.33 7.78 10.977 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 1.59 −4.86 0.83 −1.96 3.23 3.58 −2.10 2.94 0.26 −0.08 7.08 6.63 -2.27 -9.618 Cash and short-term investments $ Million 24.38 17.27 12.82 10.95 13.74 17.07 14.17 16.64 16.41 15.83 22.39 28.62 26.65 16.601 Long-term Debt in $ Million - - - - - - - - - 0.56 1.79 1.69 1.93 2.315 Dividend per share in $ 0.03 0.03 0.0217 0.005 0.005 0.005 0.005 0.005 0.005 0.005 0.005 0.005 0.005 0.005 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 54.18 54.18 54.43 54.27 54.67 57.60 56.13 57.99 57.38 57.46 57.53 57.94 58.31 57.643

Source: Company filings and Morningstar.

Balance sheet and Production discussion

1 - Gold and Silver Production details The entire production came again from Gold Resource's Oaxaca Mining Unit - a group of six properties in the southern state of Oaxaca in Mexico.

The Aguila mine is the flagship operation including the Arista underground deposit - gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc - which provided for ~90+% of the production in 3Q'18, while the open-pit mine at Aguila contributed about 6% of the total output. From the 10Q filing:

The overall decrease in precious metal production was due to the expected lower grade ore, which was almost offset by the historically high average milled tonnage of 1,796 tonnes per day or 34% increase when compared to the same period in 2017. The additional mill throughput resulted from efficiencies gained by producing from multiple work areas within the upper and lower areas of Arista and Switchback.

Production for the third quarter was 10,404 Au Eq. Oz, down 10.6% for the same quarter a year ago and down 17.2% sequentially.

It was an exceptionally weak quarter in production, especially for the silver contribution. Below is the metal mined repartition from last year.

Source GORO Presentation

Gold Resource also has a second underground mine in operation - the Mirador mine at the Alta Gracia deposit, which accounted for the remaining 2% of production.

Proven and probable reserves at Oaxaca stand now at a total of 2.42 million tons grading 1.77 grams per ton (g/t) gold and 136 g/t silver.

Three essential topics this quarter.

The Switchback vein system (Which is not included in the 2017 reserve.)

The company expects higher grades in the next few quarters from the Switchback vein system. Jason Reid said in the conference call:

This and future additional throughput could have positive impacts on milling operations and production as we mine upwards and latterly at Switchback into higher grade areas and ore shoots over time. Remember that we entered the Switchback in a deep base metal rich area and have been developing the mine upwards. Exploration drilling indicates increased precious metal grades at higher elevations than where we are currently mining.

The Isabella Pearl gold project

The company has a total of 2,695 Million tons grading 2.22 g/t and 13 g/t silver (P&P reserves). That likens to 192,600 gold ounces and 1.1291 million silver ounces.

The Isabella Pearl project will boost company production by 100-120%. Targeted output ranges 20K to 30K oz. Au, the first year and 30K to 40K oz. Au, the following years. Jason Reid noted:

Infrastructure construction, including electrical and water lines and heap pad piping continue. We are currently pouring the concrete for the ADR facility and the ADR plant is being prepared to be shipped to site for installation. Mining is commenced at the open pit, first ore stockpiles are at the crusher, and first ore for the project has been placed on the heap leach pad. The office building is operational and the lab building has been installed. We still target June 2019 for the first gold pour for the project.

All-in sustaining costs [AISC] reached $1,338 per Oz this quarter compared to $714 per Oz the same quarter last year. The increase in the AISC for the quarter was driven by over $10 million in CapEx spent at Oaxaca mining unit during the quarter. These CapEx projects included the power line, Paceville system, and the tailings facility.

2 - Gold Resource revenues

The gold and silver producer reported earnings diluted of -$0.01 per share on revenue of $24.26 million, compared with earnings per share of $0.08 on revenue of $31.12 million in the last year's third quarter.

The company has $16.601 million in total cash (plus $3.4 million in gold and silver bullion). Gold price realized was 1,189 per Au ounce and silver price realized was $14.69 per Ag ounce which is down substantially from the third quarter 2017 with respectively $1,289 Au Oz and 17.0 Ag Oz. Jason Reid said:

The primary driver of the $0.01 loss was the impact of lower overall metal prices as well as a $3.2 million negative adjustment on final settlements during the quarter of provisionally priced concentrate sales. This price adjustment took what would have been a profitable quarter to a small loss.

This setback in revenues and production seems only circumstantial.

3 - Gold Resources free cash flow The company had a negative Free Cash Flow or FCF this quarter of $9.62 million and $1.82 million on a yearly basis. GORO is paying $1.2 million in dividend annually.

GORO passed the FCF test in 3Q'18.

4 - Cash and Long-term Debt Gold Resource has an excellent cash position and a small $2.32 million long-term debt which gives extra security from a long-term investment perspective. Total cash was $16.601 million (plus $3.4 million in bullion) in 3Q'18.

5 - Commentary and Technical analysis (short-term)

GORO presents an unusual opportunity at the moment, especially considering the sharp retracement experienced recently. The balance sheet is excellent, management is dedicated, and the future growth is tremendous with the new project in Nevada called the Isabella Pearl which will be completed at the end of the second quarter of 2019.

GORO had a tremendous run-up since April from about $4.50 to $7.25. However, the chart was showing some "fatigue," and the stock began to consolidate with a sudden weakness in the gold and silver prices. Then, It was the perfect setting for the "sell on the news" experienced the precedent quarter and despite an attempt to regain footing, the stock recent results triggered another sell-off.

The question is what to do now? Looking at the balance sheet and Nevada, I would be inclined to buy back around $4 - $4.15 and accumulate on any weakness. I consider the stock price as an excellent opportunity for the long-term now, and it will pay off in 2019.

Technical Analysis

GORO is forming a descending channel pattern with line resistance at around $6.20 (I recommend selling about 20% of your position between $6.10 and $6.30) and line support at $4.20 (I recommend buying GORO at or below support). My target for next year is still $7.50.

