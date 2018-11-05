Royal Caribbean: Room To Grow

Margins have also been on the rise, up several percentage points from their low nearly a decade ago.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) has had a great run over the past few years. With healthy company-specific qualities, we continue to be bullish on Royal’s long-term outlook. On a larger scale, the industry as a whole has much more room to grow.

Shares are trading slightly higher than peers based on earnings, yet we believe this premium is much deserved; Royal’s stock is currently trading at ~14x FY19 EPS – higher than peers which have averaged 13x. When considering the future growth prospects and current valuation, we believe that Royal has ramps for continued growth as they capitalize on a growing industry.

Financial Overview

Royal Caribbean brought in nearly $9 billion in revenue in the past year, and ~$8.8 million in FY17 – up 3.3% year on year. Main drivers in this space continue to be growing demand among consumers, with bookings seeing robust growth year on year.

In the company’s 2Q18 earnings call, management noted that Royal benefited from last-minute bookings. Yet, management also notes the headwinds which have been keeping Royal back; among them include foreign exchange rates and fuel rates. Specific segments which are seeing robust growth include Royal’s Celebrity Cruises and Azamara Club Cruises.

Figure 1: Revenue ($ mlns)

Source: Morningstar

On demand strength, management highlights that:

One of the factors that continues to drive demand is increasing relevance of cruising as a mainstream vacation choice. In the past, cruising was seen by many as somewhat of a niche market. But today the industry has increasingly become a mainstream vacation alternative. Source: 2Q18 Earnings Call

On a global scale, penetration rates remain low. Management notes how Las Vegas – a tourist capital of the world – saw roughly 40 million visitors alone last year. Yet, the entire cruise industry carried 26 million tourists across the globe. With hundreds of millions of tourists traveling to various cities across the world, the upside remains considerable in the long run.

This penetration is what provides Royal with the most upside in the long run. The growing addressable market, combined with market share gains, provides Royal the opportunity to drive top-line growth for years. Top-line growth which translates into earnings and free cash flow growth.

Figure 2: Gross Margin

Source: Morningstar

On the cost side of the business, margins remain healthy. Although rising fuel prices have stirred up some concern among investors, in the long run, Royal’s gross margin has expanded, up more than 10 percentage points from FY08. The company’s gross margin expanded from 33% to 44% in FY08 and FY17, respectively.

Figure 3: Operating Margin

Source: Morningstar

Operating costs have also been handled quite well, with the company’s operating margin trending upwards over the past decade or so. Of course, there are many more sporadic expenses reported within the firm’s OPEX. However, management’s efforts to continue cutting costs where they can be cut has certainly kept the company’s overall costs under control – leading to bottom-line growth and margin expansion.

Looking at Royal’s balance sheet is intriguing. The company boasts some solid metrics, with a debt-to-equity ratio of only ~0.7x, and a financial leverage ratio of just over 2.2x. The company may still have an opportunity to finance more purchases, which could pave the way for further fleet expansion. Although CAPEX would come in high as a result, the company’s track record of robust return on invested capital (“ROIC”) has us confident that such acquisitions would be value drivers over time.

Risks

Of course, as with any investment, there are risks involved. The greatest risks to our bull thesis are macro-driven factors. Fuel prices have the power to pressure margins, hindering the firm's ability to generate healthy free cash flows and earnings. As a result, Royal's share price may take a hit for a significant period of time.

Additionally, any recession or economic downturn would pressure consumer spending on travel and leisure. Bookings for Royal would be impacted, pressuring sales and earnings. Both of these factors may impede Royal's ability to service debt in an extreme case, although such an event is unlikely in our eyes.

These two macroeconomic factors would not only affect Royal Caribbean, but the cruise industry as a whole. Therefore, being able to weather through such events would be beneficial; one may seek to average down, so long as the company's fundamental business model remains intact.

Valuation Update & Takeaway

When comparing Royal Caribbean to peers, the company is slightly undervalued. Peers Carnival Corporation (CCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) trade at 14.5x and 11.4x forward earnings, respectively. Royal comes in slightly higher than peers at 14x FY18 EPS.

Figure 4: Comparable Company Analysis

Source: S&P Capital IQ; Note: [1] Forward P/E

Excluding the firm’s capital structure, the company trades at an enterprise value of ~13x EBITDA – whereas peers average 10.4x EBITDA. Although Royal does trade at a slight premium, we believe this is warranted given superior performance metrics, including margins and a higher return on invested capital.

When comparing ROIC across peers, Royal comes in at the top. Royal’s return on invested capital is 9.8%, slightly higher than Carnival’s 9.6% - and significantly higher than Norwegian’s ROIC of 7%. Analysts are expecting earnings of $8.92 per share by FY19.

Looking further ahead, however, analysts are expecting an EPS of $10.11 (high: $10.64) per share by FY19. Applying a 14x earnings multiple to these forecasts turns up a price target in the range of $141-149.

We maintain our buy rating and increase our PT to $141.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in RCL over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.