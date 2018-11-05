The Many Long-Term Problems With An Investment In Ford Or GM

I also doubt the narrative that the industry cycle is in decline.

I am unconvinced the latest results warrant the recent drops in share price of these to companies.

In February 2016, I penned the article "Why I Will Frequently Trade But Never Invest In Ford And GM." In that piece, I referred to my only other article on Ford (F) and General Motors (GM), in which I wrote:

It has been nearly two years since I wrote my last article on GM and Ford. How did Ford and GM stock fare since the publication of that article? 04/21/14 F opened $16.01 close 02/03/16 $11.46. 04/21/14 GM opened $33.95 close 02/03/16 $28.92.

In both pieces, I opined that Ford and General Motors were subpar investments.

Here we are more than four years after the first article and nearly three years after the second. As I write this piece, Ford trades for $8.98 and GM for $32.65. Ford lost considerable ground while General Motors stock essentially traded sideways.

For over four years.

Of course, there is an old aphorism: A broken clock is right twice a day.

Were those two articles the equivalent of a broken clock? Has the situation changed so that I now favor an investment in one or both companies?

Proposed Tariffs Weigh On Car Manufacturers

US car manufacturers, as well as those associated with the industry, have come out foursquare against tariffs.

A study conducted by the Center for Automotive Research and funded by the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) provides important insights.

Proposed tariffs on Chinese sourced auto parts include literally everything that goes into the construction of an automobile, according to a spokesman for NADA.

What will the effect of the tariffs be on the auto industry? There are those who estimate two years are needed to resource the affected products.

Additionally, the average price of a vehicle sold in the US would increase by $4,400. For imported cars, the price would climb to $6,875. For US assembled vehicles, car buyers would take a $2,270 hit.

The Consumer Impact of Potential U.S. Section 232 Tariffs and Quotas on Imported Automobiles & Automotive Parts study found that a 25 percent tariff would result in 2 million fewer new vehicles sold per year.

There are those that argue the tariffs proposed by the current administration are simply a negotiating tool that will eventually lead to lower tariffs on domestic manufacturers, thereby resulting in greater overseas sales for Ford and GM.

For example, the EU imposes a 10% tariff on US car imports while enjoying a mere 2.5% US tariff on EU manufactured cars. However, the US imposes a 25% tariff on trucks and SUVs. Consequently, a trade agreement could become a two-edged sword.

It is important to note that vehicle prices will not reflect current tariff related cost increases until early next year, therefore, investors should take this into account when perusing quarterly results.

Metals Tariffs Weigh On Ford And GM Profits

In a Reuters article published late last month, Ford’s CEO was quoted as saying steel and aluminum tariffs will cost the company a billion in profits. In the same article, a spokesman for Honda (HMC) claimed that company will face hundreds of millions in additional costs due to steel tariffs.

IHS Markit projects metal tariffs will add $1,800 to $5.700 to a new vehicle’s price. According to their study, full implementation of metal tariffs will result in a decrease of 2.2 million vehicles sold in the US by 2020.

Meanwhile, Americans Are Piling On The Debt

In August of this year, the level of US consumer debt surpassed the previous peak ($12.68 trillion in 3Q of 2008) by $618 billion.

Total auto debt increased nearly 4% from the previous year.

While overall delinquency rates remained stable (the average FICO score has improved from 686 in the wake of the Great Recession to a current average of 704), debt on auto loans is increasing at a rate of 7% annually, and American consumers now owe 26% of their annual income to lenders. That’s an increase from 2010 when debt represented 22% of consumers’ income.

(Chart: Lending Tree)

Subprime Auto Loans Are In A Tailspin

Delinquency rates for subprime auto loans increased to 5.8% from a 5.2% rate last year. This represents a significant deterioration from the 3.8% rate logged in 2014.

Lest you think subprime is largely confined to the used car market, think again (never underestimate the average Joe’s propensity for getting into financial trouble). Roughly 20% of new cars are purchased through subprime loans.

Chart source: Business Insider.

Chart source: Bloomberg.

As a consequence, fewer lenders are willing to offer loans to subprime borrowers, resulting in more cars remaining in showrooms.

The latest data available from Equifax indicates a decrease of loans and leases offered by subprime lenders versus the same time a year ago.

Furthermore, auto loans are growing in length. According to Bloomberg. The average auto loan now stands at 69.3 months, nearly 7% longer than in 2012.

According to Experian, more than a quarter of car loans now stretch from 73 to 84 months. Among new car buyers, over 43% took out loans of 61 to 72 months,

Needless to say, these trends do not bode well for new car sales.

As If That Ain’t Bad Enough!

I’ll provide a quote from a study by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York:

Interest Rates and the Market For New Light Vehicles. A temporary 100 basis point increase in interest rates causes vehicle production to fall 12 percent and sales to fall 3.25 percent at an annual rate in the short run.

'Nuff said?

Manufacturers Debt Levels Are A Cause For Concern

In late August, Moody’s downgraded Ford’s debt to Baa3, one notch above junk. Fitch rates Ford as BBB stable whileS&P rates Ford’s credit at BBB/negative.

At the end of the third quarter, Ford’s total debt/capitalization ratio dropped to 80.3% versus 3Q17’s 81.7%. The five year debt to cap ratio stands at 82%.

Total debt in 2Q18 increased by nearly $7 billion from 2Q17.

It should be noted that Ford’s cash and cash equivalents increased to $16.8 billion versus $16.2 billion a year ago. The debt to cap ratio rose to 71.8% from 66.1%.

GM’s debt is rated Baa3/stable by Moody's, BBB/stable by Standard & Poor's and BBB/stable by Fitch.

Total debt at the end of 2Q18, increased by over 10% to $98.26 billion. The total debt/cap ratio was 71.8%, up from 66.1% at the end of 2Q17.

Cash and equivalents totaled $15.1 billion at the end of 2Q18, a drop of over 10% compared to a year earlier.

When conducting due diligence, investors need to take into account the lending arms of both companies.

(Debt metrics from Argus)

There Is A Marked Decline In The Percentage Of Americans With A Driver’s License

In 2014, only 24.5 percent of 16 year-olds held a license. That is a hair above half the percentage of 16 year-olds with a license in 1984. Among those aged nineteen, 69% owned a license in 2014, down from 87.3% in 1983.

Here is (for me at least) astonishing data from the Federal Highway Administration.

For Americans ages 16 through 44, there has been a steady, marked decrease in those holding a driver’s license over the last four decades.

For example, a study of those 20 to 24 years-old provide the following statistics: In 1983, 2008, 2011 and 2014 the percentage of persons in that age cohort that held licenses stood at 91.8%, 82%, 79.7% and 76.7%, respectively.

The Average Age Of Vehicles Is Increasing

Some of the factors listed above fuel the following stats, but the improvement in vehicle reliability is also a contributing factor.

The average age of a vehicle in the US now stands at 10.5 years, an increase from 9.3 years in 2009. (I am aware that other studies claim the average age is well over eleven years. I am choosing the more conservative figure so as not to be accused of attempting to buttress a bear argument.)

The average age of pickup trucks has risen to 13.6 years, an increase of 2.4 years since 2009. The average age of SUVs has risen to 8.5 years from 7.1 years in the same time period.

A few years ago, I saw this stat as a positive. I believed aging vehicle would result in a pent up demand. Unfortunately, the number continues to climb.

Analysts See A Dividend Cut In Ford’s Future

German bank Berenberg described Ford’s dividend as “fragile” and their analysts forecast a cut in the dividend to $0.10 per quarter to $0.15.

Morgan Stanley agrees with the Berenberg’s assessment, but forecasts a 50% cut in the dividend.

I will state that I believe a dividend cut is unlikely. However, I do believe that special dividends are a thing of the past, and I doubt investors will witness an increase in the dividend for the foreseeable future.

Auto Sales In China Are Plummeting

According to data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, September auto sales dropped 11.6%. This is the third straight month of sales declines and is the largest drop in car sales since 2011.

In August, Ford announced the company experienced a YoY decline in China of 27%.

Considering that China represented 18.4% of Ford's total vehicle sales in 2017 and 42.1% of GM's, that is a cause for concern.

A Word On EVs, Ride Sharing And Autonomous Cars

Be it Ford, GM or practically any other major car manufacturer, there are many who will point to investments in EV’s, ride sharing platforms and autonomous car research projects as a positive for their favored stock.

My position is that there is no clear cut leader in these technologies; however, the efforts consume tremendous resources. Consequently, to speculate on the outcome of this race to the future is somewhat pointless. Some companies will profit, others will suffer. The results of this contest are uncertain and should not be used to tout a particular company, in my estimation.

Concerning Recent Results

Considering the bleak picture the above paints, one might be surprised that recent results are not a major concern for me. I am not convinced that car manufacturers are facing an imminent apocalypse or that we are at the end of the cycle. My concerns are that the long term prospects for car manufacturers indicate Ford and GM represent second class investments.

Take A Look At This Chart!

When those running the industry have a negative outlook towards the future that gives me a reason to tap the brakes on a potential investment.

The Biggest Bright Spot: Valuations

Morningstar provides $12 as Ford’s Fair Value.

Argus see FV as $9.00 and CFRA gives the company’s FV as $12.82.

Morningstar FV on GM is $45.00. Argus simply ranks GM as a hold at $38 while CFRA provides no FV.

My personal survey of Ford’s valuation notes the company trades at a discount relative to PE, price/projected earnings, price/book, price/sales and price/cash flow.

I view Ford as the better of the two in terms of fundamentals and valuation.

How I’m Playing Ford And GM

I acknowledge there are reasonable bull arguments for investments in Ford and/or GM; however, that was not the focus of this article.

My conclusion is the same as my last two assessments of the two companies: better investments are available.

As stated above, I see Ford as the stronger of the two companies.

I’ll admit the current valuations of the two companies caused me to ponder the question for some time. Ford’s current yield is certainly seductive; however, I believe the company may go for years without a significant increase in the dividend. When I view the cost basis yields for many of my buy and hold investments, I realize I can do better long term with other DGI stocks.

Nonetheless, I view Ford and GM as solid targets for trades. With that in mind, on 10/01/18 I sold cash secured puts on Ford. With an expiry of 11/16 and a strike price of $9.00, I received nearly 2.5% in income (approximately 18% annualized).

If the contracts expire worthless, I will likely repeat the process, perhaps with a lower strike price. If the contracts are exercised, I’ll sell call contracts at or above $9.00.

