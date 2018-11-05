Advantage Oil & Gas: Less Gas, More NGL

A bonus section that provides an investment idea in the oil and gas industry.

If the company executes according to the three year guidance, the valuation is low.

Management announced a three year plan to increase the part of NGL.

With the Q3 results, Advantage Oil & Gas (OTC:AAVVF) reported losses despite its low-cost structure.

Considering the difficulties to generate a profit in the current Canadian gas price environment, the company announced a three years plan to increase the part of NGL.

At this occasion, management provided a thorough guidance for the next three years. The guidance suggests the company will generate C$75 million of free cash flow in 2021.

Considering the current stock price, the market does not believe the company will deliver according to the plan. The reason may be linked to the current WTI/Canadian condensate differential way above the assumptions listed in the plan.

But before getting into the valuation and the bonus section, let's dive into the Q3 results.

All the numbers in the article (including slides) are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Low costs but no profits

With the completion of the Glacier gas plant, the company ramped up the production to a record 45,611 boe/d.

Source: Q3 2018 MD&A

Liquids still represent only 4% of the production. And - spoiler alert - the company plans to raise the liquids production to 22% of the total production by 2021.

The company realized the prices listed below.

Source: Q3 2018 MD&A

With the lower gas prices compared to last year, revenue grew by only 12% while the production increased by 20%.

Source: Q3 2018 MD&A

We can see in the table above liquids actually generated most of the revenue growth despite the small volume.

And despite the low-cost structure and higher revenue, adjusted funds flow decreased to C$32 million against C$36.7 million last year.

Source: Q3 2018 MD&A

As you can see in the table below, the cash costs increased. But the company is still operating at comparable costs with Peyto (OTCPK:PEYUF), the regional low-cost gas producer.

Source: author, based on company reports

The most important part of the higher costs is due to the transport of the gas to the U.S. market to avoid the AECO (Canadian gas hub) prices.

And with capex at C$48.4 million compared to adjusted funds flow of C$32 million, the company funded the growth with extra debt.

As a result, the debt increased to C$259.2 million and now represent 1.8x the TTM adjusted funds flow.

Source: Q3 2018 MD&A

Despite the low-cost structure, the company can't generate any free cash flow at Q3 gas prices. When adding capex of about C$1/mcfe to replace the depleted reserves, the company needs to realize prices above C$2/mcfe to generate profits.

And considering the lack of export infrastructure that is causing depressed gas prices, especially during summer, the company hedged one-third of its production at a gas price that will not generate profits during summer 2019. AECO hedges covering Q2 2019 and Q3 2019 amount to C$2/mcfe.

Source: Q3 2018 presentation

For this reason, management announced a three years plan to produce a bigger part of liquids and improve the netbacks.

Three years plan for more NGL

As shown in the graph below, management plans to grow the liquids production while keeping the gas volumes stable.

Source: Q3 2018 presentation

This strategy actually confirms a plan that the company had communicated during the previous quarters. In my previous article, I wrote that the management expected to increase the NGL production to 15% by 2020.

Most of the liquids production will consist of C5+, which is exposed to the Edmonton condensate prices.

Source: Q3 2018 presentation

Producing more liquids involve higher costs. But management forecast a tight control of costs thanks to the extra capacity available at the Glacier gas plant.

Source: Q3 2018 presentation

Management plans to fund this growth with internal resources according to the capital program presented below.

Source: Q3 2018 presentation

The company will need to increase the debt again in 2019 by about C$40 million before generating increasing free cash flow as from 2020.

About the prices assumptions to support this plan, management indicated:

Advantage’s Plan is based on current annual average 2019 through 2021 strip prices for natural gas of $1.78/mcf AECO and oil of WTI $65.50 U.S./bbl and the Corporation’s hedging and market diversification positions

The presentation also mentioned the assumption of an "estimated C5+/Light Oil differential to WTI of $7.00/bbl Cdn 2019, $6.00/bbl Cdn 2020 & 2021".

With the current volatility in oil prices, especially in Canada, these assumptions are important. As shown in the graph below, the WTI price now amounts to about US$63/bbl. And the WTI/Canadian condensate differential recently widened to US$20/bbl.

Source: oilprice.com

I expect the differential to decrease with the end of the turnaround of some refineries and with the increase of transport by rail. But if I am wrong, the three years plan will not produce the expected cash flow at current oil prices.

With these assumptions, management provided a thorough guidance for the next three years.

Source: Q3 2018 MD&A

With an estimation of adjusted funds flow of C$315 million and capex at C$240 in 2021, the company would generate C$75 million of free cash flow while growing the production.

Valuation

If the company executes according to the guidance, the current stock price is cheap. At C$2.85/share, the market capitalization represents 7x the 2021 expected free cash flow after growth capex.

With a 10% discount rate, the market cap represents 9.5x the present value of the C$75 million expected in 2021 (present value of C$56 million).

Let's see the flowing barrel valuation for the 2019 production. I assume the mid-point of the 2019 production guidance. I estimate an increase of the net debt by C$40 million due to the capex above the adjusted funds flow in 2019.

The table below compares the Advantage's flowing barrel valuation with Peyto's.

Source: author

A lower flowing barrel valuation for Advantage compared to Peyto makes sense. Advantage realizes lower netbacks because Peyto is producing a bigger part of NGL and is still operating at lower costs. But a valuation of C$18,606/boe/d is low.

Due to the drop in WTI prices and the widening WTI/Canadian condensate differential, the market does not believe the company will realize the three years plans according to the guidance.

Conclusion

As the company is struggling to generate profits at the current Canadian gas prices, management announced a three years plan. The goal of this plan is to develop the NGL production to take advantage of higher netbacks.

But due to the widening WTI/Canadian oil prices, the plan assumes prices way above the current oil prices.

Thus, the market does not believe the company can execute the plan according to the guidance. The stock price values the company at less than 10x the present value of the expected free cash flow in 2021 after growth capex.

Bonus

I often use a trick to get investment ideas in the oil and gas industry. Most of the time, the corporate presentations include a graph that shows the area where the company performs the best.

These marketing slides may not tell the whole story, though. They don't disclose the risks or the areas of improvements. But I pay attention to the details of these graphs to detect some potential investment ideas.

In its Q3 presentation, Advantage included a graph to highlight the low cash costs compared to other producers.

Source: Q3 2018 presentation

Yes, it says Advantage is one of the lowest cost producers. But the graph doesn't highlight that the company generates lower netbacks than other companies listed in this graph. Although operating at higher cash costs, some producers realize higher netbacks thanks to the liquids production.

Anyway, in this graph, I see two interesting producers for an investment idea: company A and company L.

The graph shows that company A operates at the lowest costs, but with a higher part of Oil & NGL. Thus, company A generates a higher cash netback than Advantage.

Company L operates at similar costs as companies E to N. But L produces a bigger portion of Oil & NGL. So, company L must also generate higher cash netbacks than these 9 other companies.

The problem is Advantage does not disclose the name of the producers in this graph. But we can try to guess. For company A, it's easy. The lowest cost producer in Canada is Peyto with cash costs below C$6/boe. And Peyto produces about 10% of NGL. So, it matches with the information on the graph.

But can you guess the name of the producer L? If you have an idea, please write it in the comments. It must be a company that produces about 40% of gas and 60% of a mix of oil and NGL. And cash costs must amount to about C$17/boe. My answer is Yangarra Resources.

