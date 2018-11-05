ON Semiconductor: Strong Results On Auto/5G Secular Tailwinds

ON Semiconductor (ON) investors, who might have been experiencing significant pain over the past few months on the whole semiconductor sector weakness, are reacting strongly to the solid ON earnings results.

Shares traded up more than 10% after earnings, as the Arizona-based semiconductor company delivered a higher-than-expected 3Q results and good 4Q guidance. This further supports my view that the stock may have reacted too negatively over the past few weeks on the whole China and semiconductor sector fears.

On the results

First, I was impressed to see ON posting better than expected revenues of $1.54B (+6% q/q and +11% y/y) which were +2.15% above consensus estimates of $1.50bn, largely driven by better-than-expected trends in Communications, which grew 29% q/q and 13% y/y, led by content gains in new smartphone and power products ramp for 5G systems. It was even more interesting to see that gross margins of 38.7% were modestly higher than consensus estimates of 38.6%. The main drivers of this better than expected margins were strong operational execution and improving mix resulting from higher contribution from automotive and industrial businesses.

The stock reaction has been credited to a surprisingly stable 4Q guidance that is higher than estimates in an environment of overall pessimism over future short-term semiconductor earnings. I believe investors liked the fact that management saw healthy demand across most end markets despite noticing some short-term weakness in China. Another positive is that pricing continues to be benign as compared to historic trends. In addition, ON has continued to proactively manage inventory in the distribution channel, which remains at the lower end of the company's target of 11-13 weeks. Specifically, the company has implemented systems to ensure that distributors do not carry more inventory than needed to support 11-13 weeks of resales. ON expects distribution inventories to remain within a normal range of 11-13 weeks.

On the FCF front, ON posted strong cash generation in 2017 at $707M, up 91% y/y and continues to see FCF growth with F18E up ~$100M versus 2017. ON still has ~$500M remaining in its share repurchase program.

Other relevant key metrics from the quarter:

Inventories: Days of Inventory (DOI) is down to 116 days in 3Q from 122 days last quarter. Absolute inventory is $1.20B, flat from last quarter. DSO is 43 days in 3Q, down from 44 days last quarter.

R&D: R&D grew -0.8% in the quarter compared to Q2 and represented ~10% of revenues. This is in-line to historical metrics.

Operating Profit: OP grew 19% y/y on 17.8% margins, definitely a healthy trend.

Cash Position: $950M, increasing $100M from Q2. Credit trends appear healthy at 2.4x current ratio and 1.4x quick ratio.

Leverage: healthy leverage ratio of 1.9x.

Source: Keybank Capital

Segment Results:

I bet that investors have been curious to hear about the company's automotive and industrial sales and how 5G communications exposure growth is ramping up. On that front, ON posted encouraging communication and computing sales. I will comment on each end-market results:

(+) Automotive sales were +2% q/q/+12% y/y in 3Q, driven by ongoing content increases, a new product introduction, and share gains despite some volatility in the automotive supply chain. Auto segment was 30% of company sales in 3Q, down from 31% in 2Q. I am optimistic long term on increased auto semi content and I think this is a positive secular trend for auto semi-related names like ON and NXP Semiconductors (NXPI).

(-) Industrial sales were -1% q/q/+12% y/y in 3Q. This is the main segment that got negatively affected by softness in Chinese market. Industrial revenue is expected to be down q/q in 4Q as opposed to seasonally flat sequential revenue. Industrial segment revenue now represents 26% of company sales in 3Q, down from 28% in 2Q.

(+) Communications sales were +29% q/q/+13% y/y in 3Q, due to a meaningful content increase in new generation smartphones. I am very optimistic on this segment as ON began to see ramp of its high-efficiency, medium-voltage power products for 5G systems and expects to see strong revenue ramp with increased deployment of 5G infrastructure with multiple times of content increased vs. 4G/3G. In other words, ON is very well positioned for growth in 5G telecommunications infrastructure. Communications segment now represents 20% of company sales in 3Q, up q/q from 17%.

(+) Computing sales were +10% q/q/+16% y/y in 3Q, driven by accelerating strength in the cloud power business and the ramp of analog power management solutions for graphics processors. Computing was 11% of company sales in 3Q, up q/q from 10%.

(-) Consumer sales were -3% q/q/-1% y/y in 3Q, due to selective participation in certain areas of consumer electronics market. Consumer revenue is expected to be down q/q in 4Q due to softness in the white-goods market and normal seasonality. Consumer was 13% of company sales in 3Q, down from 14% in 2Q.

It is worth noting that ON will continue to benefit from increasing content growth in auto, industrial, and 5G infrastructure. I continue to believe that despite short-term weakness on tariffs-related stocks, ON is a name to own long term in the semi space.

A few words on potential risks

It is worth noting that despite all the negativity surrounding this industry, ON continued to see healthy demand across most end markets, especially in industrial, automotive, and cloud power markets. But the company is definitely not immune to the overall economy and has noticed some weakness in the greater China region in industrial and white goods segments. This is the first quarter that semiconductor companies started to notice signs of deceleration in the Chinese economy and softness in the global economy. The key question here is whether this softness will be relieved after US and China sign a trade deal by the end of the year or if this is just the start of a much more challenging macroeconomic environment. In this quarter ON has been able to offset these initial signs of macro weakness with strength in other areas but if the slope of the economic cycle continues disappointing investors, there will be a point that even the strongest ON divisions will be affected.

I believe that there will be a positive resolution on the tariffs front and semiconductor companies will significantly outperform the overall market in the next 6 months.

On the stock

ON Semiconductor results support my conviction that this name will keep performing reasonably well if you agree that there will be significant semi content increase in auto, industrial, cloud-server, and 5G infrastructure over the long term. I think that ON trades at a fairly inexpensive multiple of 8.4x P/E and 5.6x EV/EBITDA. My target price for this stock is $25 applying a conservative 12.5x (versus analog peers trading at 14-17x P/E) to FY19 EPS.

If ON is able to continue to grow Automotive and Industrial well above expectations as well as see further server content benefits and a stable PC market, I believe the company could benefit from stronger top-line and GM expansion, resulting in EPS approaching $2.50 and a higher ~13x P/E multiple, implying upside to $33.

Assuming a bear-case scenario of worsening economic conditions and a decline in semiconductor end-market demand, ON may get to $12 or ~8x bear CY19 EPS estimate of $1.50.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ON over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.