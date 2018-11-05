Kinder Morgan: Debt Reduction Secured

A flurry of articles appeared on Seeking Alpha after Kinder Morgan’s (KMI) third quarter earnings report was released on October 17, 2018. Seven articles in total as of this writing with many hundreds of comments from Seeking Alpha members. All seven had generally good things to say about KMI, and to one extent or another, they all considered KMI to be undervalued. A short synopsis of the articles might go something like this:

KMI sports an attractive valuation within the midstream industry at around 8.5 times Distributable Cash Flow ((DCF)) compared to peers in the 9-12 range. Things have been rough since KMI cut the dividend by 75% a few years back. But they raised the dividend 60% for 2018 and will be raising it by 25% it each of the next two years. Debt has been reined in far enough to garner a credit rating upgrade next year. Future cash flow, while consistent, will grow slowly since the backlog is small relative to KMI’s size.

While I think this is a pretty accurate picture of KMI, I think it’s useful to come at KMI’s “story” from a different angle.

Over the last three years KMI has spent around $15.5B on debt reduction and growth projects. Of this money, $8B was used for debt reduction returning a paltry 4-5% by reducing interest expense. The $7.5B that was used for growth projects returned around 10-13%, but since it had to be used without leverage, this return was less than half of industry norms. During the three years, only about $4.5B was returned to shareholders via dividends and buybacks. The last three years were unadulterated business misery as the over levered balance sheet drove most capital allocation decisions. However, over the next three years only $3B will be needed to fund as much as $9B in growth projects using reasonable leverage. That will leave around $12B which can be returned to shareholders via dividends and buybacks. A very dramatic turnaround. Furthermore, the company’s growth will no longer be constrained by limiting growth projects to what can be funded by cash alone.

The reader should not misinterpret the “misery” comment as besmirching management. Nor should it be interpreted as taking sides in the question of how much responsibility, if any, management deserves for the overleveraged situation that prompted the misery. That’s a separate topic from the one this article addresses. The misery comment is meant to simply describe a business situation where large amounts of cash are used, at low rates of return, to shore up a balance sheet.

KMI’s own investor presentation shows how Return on Equity (ROE) and Return on Investment (NYSE:ROI) have suffered dramatically as cash was used in far less productive ways. While some individual investors point to the dividend cut a few years ago as the reason for a weak share price, it’s very likely that declining ROE and ROI have made KMI shares unattractive to institutional investors.

But this article has little to do with the market price of KMI stock. It focuses on Kinder Morgan the business, and how putting the debt debacle behind it will allow KMI to generously reward owners as well as grow at a faster rate. As cash is used more efficiently in the future, ROE and ROI should begin to improve.

A “Pivotal” Time for Kinder Morgan

During KMI’s third quarter conference call the word “pivotal” was used on three separate occasions in the prepared introductory remarks. It was used once by Chairman Richard Kinder, and twice by CEO Steve Kean. Was it really a pivotal quarter?

Neither Kinder nor Kean gave one specific reason why the quarter was pivotal. They both cited lots of things: strong earnings, new projects, debt reduction, etc. While all of these things were very positive for KMI, debt reduction is the one truly pivotal item because KMI reached its leverage goal. And that will have a major impact on how cash is used going forward.

At the end of the third quarter of 2015, KMI had net debt of $42.5B and a sky high debt/EBITDA ratio of 5.8. By the third quarter of 2018, the net debt had shrunk to $34.5B and the debt/EBITDA ratio became a very respectable 4.6, enough to garner positive outlook upgrades from credit rating agencies, and the promise of a credit rating upgrade from BBB- to BBB in the near future.

This $8B debt reduction was a necessary step to restore KMI’s balance sheet and credit metrics, but it was the corporate equivalent of a child being forced to eat their peas and carrots. Over the 3 years, KMI’s contribution toward debt reduction averaged $2.67B, giving shareholders a meager 4-5% return on that chunk of money. It was a far from glamorous use of funds. And shareholders have understandably reacted like vegetable hating 3 year olds, staring idly at the not so savory prospects of the poor returns on billions of their dollars. The $8B used for debt reduction came from cash flow, asset sales (which would reduce future cash flow), Kinder Morgan Canada Limited’s (KML) initial public offering, and the TransMountain Pipeline ((TMP)) sale to the government of Canada. (Note: for simplicity TMP will be used in this article to mean both the existing TransMountain Pipeline as well as the TransMountain Expansion Project).

A New Chapter

During the third quarter conference call Steve Kean said the following about how cash would be used going forward:

“With our leverage target achieved, we would expect to use the additional available cash to fund the equity portion of attractive growth projects that we may add to the backlog or for share repurchases. And I’ll say again that we continue to believe that our current share price is an attractive value for share repurchases.”

In the same way that investors often dissect the wording of the Federal Reserve’s statements, it is useful to note the ones of a CEO. Unlike statements from the past that mention debt repayment or balance sheet strengthening, Kean is strongly implying that debt repayment is no longer a fiscal goal because leverage targets have been “achieved.” Furthermore, he’s saying that cash (the cash available after dividend payments) will be deployed into two things going forward: attractive growth projects and share repurchases. In the same way that the addition or removal of a couple words in a Fed statement can mean a massive shift in policy, this updated change in direction will mean a big change for KMI owners. It’s important to note that he mentions share repurchases twice.

The fiscal implications of this for KMI as a business are truly impressive because the dollars in question are quite substantial. The changes are so large that the dividend, share buyback and growth projections that KMI made in July of 2017 might be revisited because KMI will be gushing money over the next several years at a level not anticipated in 2017.

The July 2017 projections stated that the 2019 and 2020 dividends would be $1.00 and $1.25 respectively. Furthermore, the projections stated that up to $2B would be used for share repurchases through 2020 – of which $1.5B is remaining now. The projections did not assume that the TMP would be sold netting $2B for KMI after tax. Nor did it assume that KMI would be able to reduce its leverage target to 4.6 so that debt reduction efforts would be completed by 2018. KMI’s situation is much better than what it was in July 2017. Massively better. Certainly, KMI will not be able to look forward to the cash flow that the TMP provided, but the proceeds from the TMP sale create a fiscal posture that has great benefits for KMI’s owners one or two years earlier than the July 2017 projections could anticipate. The July 2017 projections regarding dividends and/or share buybacks can easily be upgraded by very meaningful amounts.

Debt is Not a 4 Letter Word

Under the KMI’s internally cash funded growth model of the past 3 years, using $1B in cash for Capital Expansion ((CapEx)) investment at a capital/EBITDA multiple of 6 would generate $165M in EBITDA and about $130M in DCF for a roughly 13% DCF generation from the funds. But what if KMI used prudent leverage? Prudent enough that their debt/EBITDA stayed in the same 4.5 blue chip range. If they fund the $1B project with $350M in cash while borrowing $650M, they will generate $165M in EBITDA and $100M in DCF for a return of 28.5% on the $350M cash invested. Note that the difference in DCF generated on the same $1B sample project is due to the interest savings that accrue to the fully cash funded example. Yet, the leveraged example generates more than twice the level of return: 13% versus 28.5%.

But will KMI end up over-leveraged again? No. Absolutely not. For example, in the above illustration, KMI borrowed $650M to generate $165M in EBITDA, so their debt/EBITDA is intact at 650/165 or 3.94 which actually improves their credit metrics. Just as a side note, while a multiple of 6 was used for this example, KMI reported that they project a 5.4 capital/EBITDA multiple for the non-CO2 projects in their backlog. So rather than a 16.5% EBITDA return, they will be receiving an even better 18.5%. The bottom line is that if KMI can achieve a capital to EBITDA multiple of 6 or lower on their projects, then they can easily fund growth CapEx with 1/3 cash and 2/3 debt while continuing to improve their debt/EBITDA credit metric.

Will KMI really use leverage in this way? It’s impossible to know what the 2019 budget will hold. KMI has to be careful when talking about debt – especially with an impending credit rating upgrade. KMI talking about increasing net debt is like a recovering gambler talking about visiting Vegas for a convention. Even if the recovering gambler is going strictly for non-gambling purposes, eyebrows will still get raised. The previously mentioned quote from Kean gets specific about funding projects. Here is part of the previous quote again:

“With our leverage target achieved, we would expect to use the additional available cash to fund the equity portion of attractive growth projects that we may add to the backlog or for share repurchases.”

It’s common practice in the midstream business to fund projects with a combination of equity and debt. He doesn’t specifically mention using debt, but in a single sentence he mentions that leverage goals have been achieved, and cash will be used for the “equity portion” of growth projects. This certainly seems to imply that there would be a corresponding “debt portion” to match the equity portion at some ratio. While one cannot be absolutely certain what KMI might do with debt moving forward, one can make a very reasonable interpretation that this will be KMI’s modus operandi moving forward on funding growth projects. And among midstream companies with acceptable levels of leverage, use of reasonable debt is the normal way to fund projects. While there might be policy or public relations reasons not to use debt, there are no fiscal reasons for avoiding it.

How 2019 Budget Might Look

It’s impossible to predict what KMI will do with their 2019 budget, but it’s interesting to explore what might happen in a “post debt reduction mode” of operation. Here is one scenario:

Growth CapEx of $2.5B (same as 2018) funded with $1B cash and $1.5B debt (Debt/EBITDA = 3.6 assuming CapEx/EBITDA multiple of 6).

Dividend of $1.00 per share as projected ($2,265M in payments).

$80M interest savings vs 2018 from use of TMP sale proceeds to pay down debt.

$160M interest savings as KMI-PA preferred shares convert to common.

2,265M shares outstanding vs 2,205M previously due to KMI-PA shares converting to common.

EBITDA grows by 5.5% to $7,913M vs $7,500 in 2018.

63% of EBITDA will convert into Distributable Cash Flow ( DCF ) vs 61% in 2018. Interest savings above support this improvement.

DCF of $4,985M or $2.20 per share (7.3% increase versus 2018).

After funding growth CapEx and dividend, $1.7B will be available for share repurchases or other uses.

The purpose of this exercise it not to make a precise prediction of KMI’s 2019 budget. It’s to show how things might look without debt reduction being a necessity. In very round numbers, KMI will generate DCF of $5B. Of this money, only $1B will be needed to fund growth. The remaining $4B can be used to reward shareholders. KMI has already projected a dividend of $2.3B ($1.00 per share) for next year. If they stick with this projection, another $1.7B ($0.75 per share) could be used for share repurchases.

Of course, it’s unlikely that KMI will use every last cent of this $1.7B for share repurchases. And if these numbers are off somewhat, the predicted $1.7B might turn out to be only $1.5B, or $1.2B or some other number. Again, precision is not the point of this exercise. The point is simply to show that a big chunk of money will be available for shareholders if KMI no longer has to reduce debt or pay for growth projects in an unlevered fashion.

The change in fiscal profile is different by several orders of magnitude. Over the past 3 years, around $15B has been spent on debt reduction and growth projects. As stated earlier, about half of the $15B returned about 4-5% while the other half returned 10-13%. These are appalling numbers. But it’s conceivable that over the next three years, absolutely nothing will need to go toward debt reduction while only $3B will be needed to fund as much as $9B in growth projects – with a return rate in the mid 20’s. KMI will be making much more efficient use of its funds. This leaves as much as $12B ($5.50 per share) over the next three years for KMI’s owners.

Regardless of how the money gets sliced, there is going to be plenty of it. The July 2017 projections will need to be updated to the upside. It is predicted that the 2019 budget will include at least one, perhaps more, of the following improvements over current projections:

The share buyback program is increased beyond the $1.5B remaining through 2020. Perhaps it is increased to $2.25-2.5B through 2020. Shares repurchased at $18-20 per share would represent a DCF yield of 11-12%.

Dividend increases are accelerated beyond the $1.00 and $1.25 annually for 2019 and 2020 respectively.

The Debt/EBITDA ratio target is lowered a second time. This time below the current 4.5 level.

It’s important to mention one caveat. During the latest conference call, KMI noted that acquiring the 30% of Kinder Morgan Canada Limited (KML) that they do not own is a possibility. While it seems KMI is more interested in selling their 70% ownership stake than buying the 30% they don’t own, they might include funds for a KML purchase in their 2019 budget if a sale does not occur by the end of 2018. One estimate pegged the value of KML at $1.8B. If that is the case, KMI would need to budget around $540M to purchase the outstanding portion. Even in this unlikely case, there is still substantial funding for share repurchases in 2019. Furthermore, the KML purchase would add to KMI’s EBITDA and DCF. Of course, if KMI is able to sell their KML stake, it would provide proceeds of $1.2B before taxes and fees. When Kean was asked about how these proceeds could be used during the conference call, his response reiterated his previous points on their debt goals and use of cash:

First of all, what we were talking about with respect to use of proceeds would apply kind of wherever the proceeds came from. We’d make sure that we maintain that same leverage ratio, but then we would use them. If there were available projects, we’d use them for projects, but otherwise they would go to share buybacks.

Even in the case where additional cash might be available from the sale of KML, he is indicating that KMI would maintain the same leverage ratio. Unlike the proceeds from the sale of the TMP which were used for debt reduction and resulted in a new leverage goal, these proceeds would go toward project funding or share buybacks.

What about Growth?

For the past three years, KMI has essentially been fighting with one hand tied behind its back. The backlog that it carried before the sale of the TMP struck a very delicate balance. There was enough work to grow DCF at a reasonable level, but the backlog was small enough to allow KMI to repay debt. KMI wasn’t hungry to add substantially to the backlog. In fact, during the 3 year debt reduction period, KMI needed to remove projects from the backlog because self-funding all of the projects would prevent them from simultaneously reducing debt. They referred to this project winnowing process as “high grading” because it resulted in a higher margin backlog. With debt at a reasonably level, it is likely that KMI resumes growth within the norms of the industry at some point in the future. It doesn’t have to hold a delicate balance between growth and debt repayment.

What about the argument that it’s hard to grow at meaningful rates because KMI is already so big? While there might be some truth to that, it’s important to keep in mind that size also brings substantial advantages because of the “network effect” that the existing infrastructure provides to KMI’s customer base.

It is not the point of this article to argue that KMI will once again be a fast grower. Growth rates are hard to predict. But there are lots of things in KMI’s favor as far as growth is concerned.

The midstream industry as a whole is seeing substantial growth. KMI can now fund growth with reasonable leverage so growth no longer has to compete with their previous goal of debt reduction. KMI’s existing infrastructure provides a network effect which provides a competitive advantage. KMI can once again acquire assets from other firms to support growth.

Even if growth is limited to just 4% per year - representing the low end of their forecast for adding between $2B and $3B in growth projects per year - KMI can easily buy back 2-3% of outstanding shares each year. Thus, 6% is probably the floor for DCF growth with 7-8% a more likely possibility. Furthermore, while the dividend is not likely to grow beyond 2020 at 25%, there is still room for the dividend payout rate to growth faster than DCF. If KMI has DCF of $2.35 in 2020, the $1.25 dividend will have a coverage ratio of 1.88. The dividend would need to be raised fairly substantially for KMI to get within industry norms of a still very conservative 1.3-1.5 coverage ratio.

For example, in 2020 KMI would have to pay $1. 56 in dividends on the $2.35 DCF to achieve a 1.5 coverage ratio. Even at that high of a payout rate, over $700M is available for share buybacks after dividends and growth funding. This is not to suggest that KMI will, or should, change their planned payout of $1.25 for 2020, but it’s very likely that 2021 will include a dividend of $1.50.

Take Away and Conclusion

KMI is starting to embark on a new mode of operating which will once again allow it to fund growth projects in a manner similar to its peers while earning a better return than in the recent past. In addition, KMI will very likely increase the amount that is returned to shareholders over the coming years by a substantial amount.

Next year’s dividend of $1.00 represents a yield of almost 6% based upon the current share price of $16.75, and it’s possible that up to $0.75 could be returned to owners via share buybacks. At the current share price that represents an additional 4.5% for a total cash return of over 10%. Few companies offer this level of combined dividend and buyback in today’s market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KMI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.