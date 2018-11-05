Ladder Capital Firing On All Cylinders

It’s awfully satisfying when we get a 'Strong Buy pick' right and LADR has exceeded beyond our expectations.

I favor internal management versus external management in the REIT sector, and LADR has proven that it can out-perform peers by maintaining a nimble and disciplined strategy.

LADR has delivered strong results in 2018 and today I will take a closer look at the latest earnings results, and provide all shareholders with a much-needed victory lap.

Last December I wrote an article titled, Management Does Matter, Here’s Why I Love Ladder. Of course, I was referring to the commercial mortgage REIT, Ladder Capital (LADR). If you read the article, you may recall that I upgraded LADR to a Strong Buy, as I explained:

LADR's cost of capital is as good as or better than most of the peers and this validates the fact that LADR has great flexibility and match‐funding that positions the company well to seize on opportunities that arise (regardless of market conditions), and high inside ownership fosters a strong alignment of interests with shareholders.

Since that article shares in LADR have grown by over 25%.

Source: Yahoo Finance

I find it interesting that a few days after my Strong Buy upgrade on LADR, the company received an unsolicited non-binding proposal letter from Related Fund Management, LLC, proposing to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Ladder for $15 per share through a two-step tender offer and merger process, subject to certain conditions.

Related already owned around $80 million of LADR stock, but the privately-owned Related was hoping to extend its reach by owning 100% of the prized commercial mREIT known as LADR. It’s been almost a year since I made the Strong Buy upgrade, and it’s obvious that Related and I are both elated with the overall performance of the REIT.

Source: Yahoo Finance

In February 2018 I explained that “the true value of LADR, based on my analysis, is $19.91 per share.” And I explained that:

...it’s important to assign a control premium to LADR. Remember that it is the only internally managed commercial mortgage REIT with over 14% insider ownership. Credit management is essential to the control premium thesis, and as evidenced by the strong earnings and dividend growth record, LADR is deemed a best-in-class management team.

LADR has delivered strong results in 2018 and today I will take a closer look at the latest earnings results, and provide all shareholders with a much-needed victory lap.

Photo Source

Inside Ladder

Ladder Capital is a diversified commercial real estate company that was formed in 2008 and went public in 2014 (as a C-Corp). The company's primary business strategy is to originate and securitize first mortgage loans on stabilized, income-producing, commercial real estate properties. LADR is one of the largest non-bank contributors of loans to CMBS securitizations in the U.S.

However, LADR has a unique model in which the company does not rely exclusively on securitization for its revenue and has other diversified sources of revenue, including earning a significant portion of its revenue from first mortgage balance sheet loans and property rentals as well as expanding its market share in the commercial mortgage loan origination market.

In 2014, LADR commenced the necessary steps to convert from a C-Corp into a REIT structure, and during the first quarter of 2015, the company received shareholder approval to convert to a REIT (On March 2, 2015, LADR said that shareholders had approved the plan to restructure as a REIT).

LADR has maintained a disciplined credit culture throughout the organization with zero credit losses since inception. The company operates as an internally-managed REIT (the other peers referenced are externally managed) that originated first mortgages secured by commercial real estate and invests in commercial properties and highly-rated CMBS (commercial mortgage-backed securities).

Source: LADR Investor Presentation

LADR has stable and diverse income streams from Commercial Real Estate. The company's tactical approach to the mREIT sector is rooted in the flexible manner in which it can interact in periods of change.

The company has three main business lines - lending, investment‐grade rated securities, and real estate equity (mostly net lease) - adding up to over $6 billion of assets. This multi‐cylinder approach is inherently safer than a mono‐line approach and better able to produce profits through cycles and a wide range of market conditions.

Source: LADR Q3 supplemental

As you can see, LADR has 65% invested in LOANS and 16% invested in REAL ESTATE properties (4% in other and cash). Let’s examine these segments:

The Lending Portfolio

LADR's Senior Secured Balance Sheet business represents a majority of revenue and this business is similar to Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) and Starwood Property Trust (STWD). Generally, LADR's loans are for 2- to 5-year terms. As you can see below, LADR has $3.648 billion invested in first mortgage loans and $375 million in conduit loans and $158 million in other loans.

Source: LADR Q3 Supplemental

During Q3-18 LADR originated a total of $677.7 million of loans and the portfolio of balance sheet loans increased to $3.8 billion, up almost $1 billion over the past four quarters.

Ladder's conduit loan balance increased to $375.2 million in Q3-18 as the company originated almost $150 million more new conduit loans than what contributed to the securitization transaction during the quarter. Also in Q3-18 LADR originated $350.3 million of loans targeted for securitization.

LADR took an impairment charge of $10 million in connection with the restructuring and extension of a $45 million secured loan by an approximately 500,000 square foot office building in Wilmington, Delaware. In the restructuring, LADR extended the loan for up to one year, and split the $45 million loan into a $36 million senior loan and a $10 million B note, and took a 19% equity interest in the property.

Although the loan was performing, as of September 30th, the sponsor failed to pay off the loan on the October 6, 2018 maturity date due primarily to the addition of a few large blocks of office space becoming available in the Wilmington, Delaware office market, concurrently with lease maturities at the building and resulting vacancies.

The occupancy rate at the building is expected to go from 92% this August, to about 64% in the first quarter of 2019. To provide capital needed to re-lease available space, the sponsor agreed to fund additional equity of $1.5 million, and LADR agreed to increase its senior loan an additional $500,000.



Source: Q3 Supplemental

Securities Segment

While LADR expects its balance sheet lending business to be the primary driver of core earnings in the year, the company also expects securitization activities, along with rents from and sales of select real estate assets, to supplement quarterly earnings.

In Q3-18 LADR originated $350.3 million of loans targeted for securitization and contributed $102 million of loans into one securitization with a profit margin of 2.53% for a core earnings contribution of $2.6 million. Looking into October, LADR also contributed $196 million of loans into one securitization and in that fourth quarter transaction.

Real Estate Segment

LADR’s equity platform represent around 15% of assets. As I explained in a recent article, this part of Ladder’s business is the most misunderstood:

LADR has over $378 million of equity invested in this segment, and the company continues to believe this is an underappreciated component of holdings with embedded value in excess of book.

During Q3-18 LADR sold a four-building office campus in Minnesota. The sale contributed $29.1 million to core earnings. LADR owned the buildings for four years, during which time the company acquired additional land for parking, extended 100% of the leases, and lowered expenses. Over those four years, these assets contributed a total of $49 million to core earnings, resulting in an annualized ROE of 40.4%.

With the sale of the Minnesota assets, combined with earlier sales of a mobile home park in California, and an office building in Virginia, and ongoing sales of condominiums in Nevada and Florida, real estate sales have accounted for almost $49 million of core earnings in the first nine months of 2018. As LADR’s CEO remarked:

The gains from the sale of these assets are impressive. And please note, that we still own $670 million of net leased assets, along with office buildings and warehouses in Michigan and Georgia, student housing in California, apartments in Florida, and other office buildings in Virginia.

Source: Q3 Supplemental

The Balance Sheet

As of Q3-18 around 96.7% of LADR’s debt investment assets were senior secured, including first mortgage loans and commercial mortgage backed securities secured by first mortgage launch which is consistent with the senior secured focus of the company. Senior secured assets plus cash comprise 78.96% of the total asset base.

Total assets stood at $6.43 billion and total equity was $1.55 billion, resulting in an adjusted debt to equity ratio of 2.6301. Total unencumbered investments including cash was $1.7 billion at quarter end and unsecured debt stood at $1.2 billion, reflecting unencumbered assets to unsecured debt ratio of 1.44 times.

The weighted average loan to value ratio of the commercial real estate loans on the balance sheet was approximately 67.6% in line with prior quarters. LADR had $4.1 billion of adjusted debt outstanding and committed financing availability of $2.2 billion for additional investments. At quarter end LADR had $1.2 billion of FHLB borrowings with 2.34 a year weighted average maturity and an average cost of 2.22%. Source: Q3 Supplemental

Moving the Needle

In Q3-18 LADR generated $63.4 million of core earnings, $0.59 per share of core EPS, resulting in a core after-tax return on average equity of 17.1%, bringing year-to-date core earnings to $177.6 million.

LADR paid a $0.325 per share cash dividend in which core EPS was $0.59 per share and the company increased the quarterly dividend rate by $0.015 a share to $0.34 (starting in the fourth quarter) and also announced a $0.23 per share stock dividend (as a true up). Source: Q3 Supplemental

With regard to the stock dividend, LADR’s CEO commented on the earnings call:

… we always think about the right way to distribute income to our shareholders. Running at a mid-to-high teens ROE at this point in one quarter admittedly with the sale impacting it mostly, with the dividend rate where we are, we, as you know, are internally managed. And a hell of a lot of our stock is owned internally also. So we try not to issue shares. And we have never issued additional shares since going public. And so what that stock dividend does, it allows us to conserve cash at the parent level. And however, it is a bit of a backdoor dividend increase, because of course we'll be paying dividends on those share when they get out into the market. But the cash flow going out on to those shares is only about $1.3 million per year, but it allows us to conserve close to $23 million or $24 million a year. So that's the purpose for it. The other thing we could have done was made a special dividend for $0.23 a share or we could have hiked the dividend further. But given the amount of volatility right now I think that we're being a little bit cautiously optimistic. And I said, I think we're going to get some opportunities here to invest in more liquid and safe instruments at reasonably high yields that we haven't seen in years.

Here's Why I Love Ladder

Now let’s take a look at LADR’s dividend yield:

As you can see, the yield remains attractive, compared to the peers, and LADR is forecasted to grow earnings from a P/E metric: Source: Rhino Real Estate Advisors

As I have often said, I favor internal management versus external management in the REIT sector, and LADR has proven that it can outperform peers by maintaining a nimble and disciplined strategy.

It’s awfully satisfying when we get a Strong Buy pick right and LADR has exceeded beyond our expectations. Although we have removed the 'Strong' tagline and calling this one a Buy, we are by no means selling shares. We believe 15% annualized returns are possible, even though we scored double that with our Strong Buy upgrade last December. Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors, if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LADR, HASI, KREF, TRTX, JCAP, GPMT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.