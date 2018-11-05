Xerox's Substantial Upside Creates A Buying Opportunity

Management was optimistic about the presence of innovative products in adjacent markets. Xerox is a buy.

Taxes were $142 million this quarter up from $18 million due to overestimations of tax cut provisions in 2017.

Chart: Finbox.io

Xerox (XRX) CEO promises a plan in February to re-energize the business and its underutilized technical strengths. His achievements are sufficient to push up the stock price in a difficult technology market. Xerox is a high Beta stock in a declining printer market. Success requires becoming more effective in the printer/copier market and expanding into adjacent markets that utilize similar technology. To date, expense cuts have improved the operating income margin by a percentage point and increased the cash flow. The stock is a buy.

Xerox Iridesse 120 copy per minute color press

Photo: Xerox

Objectives

John Visentin, the new CEO, promotes four objectives:

Drive revenue Optimize operations for simplicity to better service clients and partners Re-energize the innovation engine Focus on cash flow and increase the capital returns

Drive revenue

The drive to increase revenue has not produced results. Xerox sales declined 5.8% year over year. Revenue declined 4.7 % in 2017, so declining revenue is a long-standing problem with inflation-adjusted prices declining approximately 5%. The view of Xerox is that they have good products but that they are expensive.

Xerox raised the margin on equipment sales by 5 percentage points but had to cut margins on post sales, so the total margins remained the same.

Xerox has grown its Managed Document Services to 36% of revenue. Renewal of these accounts is only 79% vs. the plan of 85%. Xerox has made major changes in the sales organization, its compensation, and review sales contract profitability etc. This may have complicated the selling.

The CEO says there will not be a quick fix on revenue. Actions, such as expanded channel presence, take time.

In the quarter, Xerox had several achievements that should increase sales in future periods. The most significant was being the only vendor to receive security clearance for cloud-based managed print services for the U.S. government. It also launched an ecommerce platform to sell apps for Connectkey printers.

Optimize operations

Xerox has not stopped the revenue decline, but it has out-run it with cost reductions. This exceeds the revenue decline. Selling, Administrative, and General costs declined by 0.4 percentage points of revenue, and pre-tax revenue increased $25 million. Management expects continued cuts in the fourth quarter. Its main program the "Own It" assigns responsibility for tasks to individuals and assigns them authority for improving the process.

Xerox is also working to reduce the product cost. Most of the product cost comes from Fuji Xerox. Xerox will no longer automatically buy from Fuji. They are also working to eliminate configurations that are essentially the same and pressing for greater commonality. All of these activities have high payoff in the next generation. At the lower end of the product line, new products are introduced very quickly.

Technology

John Visentin has hinted that Xerox is exploring exciting new products to be revealed in the February presentation. He has discussed the following possibilities.

3D printing - Xerox sells print nozzles to 3D printer OEMs. The company could produce the 3D printers themselves with unique features.

Printing electronic circuits - Some of these circuits could be done on the products for identification.

Software - Systems developed for the Xerox products can be sold to other customers.

Xerox has a very strong position in ink jet that it developed and Xerography. It has not pushed new products to take advantage of their strengths.

Cash

Xerox cash flow for the quarter was $274 million. This led to an increase in the full year projection of $1.0 to $1.1 billion. This led to increasing the full year share repurchases expectation of 700 to 500 million. The GAAP EPS was 34 cents per share down 33 cents per year from prior year. After tax earnings were hit with a $95 million charge for miss estimating the 2017 tax cut law.

Xerox did report adjusted earnings per share of 85 cents, 8 cents per share better than the Zack's consensuses. At $2.35 billion, sales were $68 million below expectation.

In the quarter, Xerox returned $353 million to shareholders in dividends and share buybacks. It pays a 3.3% dividend.

Conclusions

The imagining business has been improved, but it has considerable work to do to stop the revenue slide and generate a reasonable return on assets. Xerox spends $400 million in research and development. It has a deep technology base the can be of value outside its traditional markets. Successful work in adjacent markets will also take time. The launching of these activities with a credible plan will excite investors and lead investors to see upsides and increase the stock price. Xerox is a buy.

