Sears: A Vulture's Eye View

Thesis

Sears (OTCPK:SHLDQ) Senior Secured Notes due 10/15/18 are a suitable candidate for the fulcrum security, but caveat emptor: as assets dwindle, recovery becomes increasingly remote.

Background

If you haven't been living under a rock the last few weeks, you've probably heard that American icon Sears and its subsidiaries filed voluntary petitions for relief under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code in the Southern District of New York on Monday, October 15, 2018 (Case No. 18-23538), just in time to put the brakes on a $134M bond maturity.

While its 126-year rise and fall are no doubt compelling, that story continues to be better told in pages elsewhere on the internet. And although there is often substantial uncertainty inherent in any bankruptcy process, those intrepid enough to wade eyes-deep through court filings may discover hidden value.

First, the Capital Structure

Sears is a large corporation, so naturally, I anticipated a couple of weeks' worth of tedium sifting through bond indentures and intercreditor agreements; luckily, Sears did that for us. According to a filing from CFO Robert A. Riecker (Docket 3) pursuant to Local Rule 1007-2 (see 1007-2a(4) and 1007-2a(5)), Sears' secured debt facilities are composed of 1st- and 2nd-lien debt, Stand-Alone Letters of Credit, and Secured Loans, all of which rank senior to, or are structurally separate from, the Unsecured Notes, Intercompany Notes, and the Sparrow Structure Debt.

Source: Docket 3, pg. 20

Note: The above debt equals $8.9038 billion and doesn't include all liabilities listed on the balance sheet.

As of the August 4th 10-Q, Assets totaled ~$6.93B Cash and cash equivalents of $193M Restricted cash of $248M Accounts Receivable of $127M (amended 10/15/18) Inventory of $2.714B Prepaid and Other of $386M Property and equipment (net) of ~$1.44B Goodwill of $269M Trade and other intangibles of ~$1B

Liabilities totaled ~$11.33B. Total current liabilities of $4.277B Long-term debt and capitalized lease obligations of $3.504B Pension benefits of $1.164B Deferred sale-leaseback gain of $305M Sale-leaseback financing of $347M Unearned revenues of $853M Other long-term liabilities of $770M Deferred taxes of $119M



A Brief Remark on the Equity

It should come as no surprise that after having been unprofitable for the last 8 years, and lacking any identifiable asset coverage, not only is the equity value negative, but creditors are typically the primary beneficiaries of any reorganization or liquidation plan.

UPDATE: The recent Reuter's report regarding ESL's Hail-Mary financing package warrants comment. Mention of a possible stalking-horse bid, even under the auspices of ESL, suggests an asset sale under Section §363, which should be noted is not a Plan of Reorganization. If you're still trading the equity in the OTC market, be forewarned: you're playing hot potato.

Likely Nothing Left for Unsecured Notes

Unless the company truly reorganizes and the Unsecured Creditors Committee negotiate their lives to obtain it, unsecured bondholders are unlikely to see much, if any recovery for two reasons: first, all the tangible (or otherwise realizable) assets are pledged as collateral under the secured debt facilities, and second, those assets fall short of the total debt a chasmic ~$4.4B. Historically, unsecured debt sans the requisite bargaining chips, including bonds and trade claims (save "critical vendor" payments), at best receives pennies on the dollar, especially when subordinate to other debt in a middle-market retailer context. If you're holding any Unsecured Notes come reckoning day, don't say I didn't tell you so.

2nd-Lien Notes May Benefit if Expediency Prevails

Of the whopping ~$3B in secured debt†, only the 6.625% notes due 10/15/18 are tradable among retail investors. The Secured PIKs are restricted to Accredited Investors (as defined by CFR Title 17 §230.501), and unless you're the owner of a hedge fund, it's doubtful (nor recommended) that you trade in the revolver, term loans, or letters of credit.

In a liquidation scenario, the 6.625% Notes due 10/15/18 are technically pari passu with the other 2nd-lien debt, including the 6.625% PIKs due 2019, but unless they're subject to equitable subordination (which is unlikely), they're paid after the rest of the 1st-lien, L/C, and 2nd-lien debt is paid in full.

The collateral pledged in the original Indenture and Security Agreement for the 6.625% Notes (left intact through subsequent amendments and restatements) is limited to credit card receivables and inventory. Those book values, stated at $2.792B, is a $286.2M shortfall against secured debt† of $3.0782B, eclipsing our $134M principal. There's still hope, however, lest we forget retail inventory is typically carried at cost, so if we're feeling generous, the inventory alone is potentially worth north of ~$3.4B. Lump in the remaining CC receivables, and we're in earshot of ~$3.5B - still enough room to wiggle your toes, but a wiggle is all you get.

Absent a schedule of assets, liabilities, contracts, and leases, which the Court granted an extension to file until December 13th (Docket 103), it's difficult to parse out just how much the '18 2nd-Lien Notes are worth, but as of this publication, could still be par.

But under the Interim Order approving Postpetition Financing (Docket 101), a final hearing for which is scheduled November 15th (Docket 428), the Court granted adequate protection to all secured debt, so it's probably safe to assume we can count the current assets of ~$3.8B for the coverage, and my conjecture about inventory values may be moot. If that's the case, we're looking at nearly $.8B of assets in excess of the secured debt† (again, as of August 4th); however, it's important to remember Sears' cash burn is a blistering $125M per month, and that value could erode quickly if a decision to fully liquidate or reorganize isn't made in the next couple of months.

You might be wondering why I didn't include Property and Equipment (~$1.4B) in the asset coverage for the 1st- and 2nd-liens, but unfortunately, that collateral is pledged under the Secured Loan Debt and Sparrow Term Loan.

Lastly, without any currently pending or proposed Plan of Reorganization, and without an Ad Hoc group‡- usually one or more distressed hedge funds controlling more than 2/3 of the outstanding principal amount - championing the rights of the 2nd-Lien Notes, meaningful recoveries aren't impossible, but the value of the assets and, hence, the enterprise itself, is ultimately derived at the negotiating table or the auction block.

The lenders under our existing senior secured revolving credit facility and the other holders of our first lien obligations will control substantially all matters related to the collateral pursuant to the terms of the intercreditor agreement upon the occurrence of an event of default under our existing senior secured revolving credit facility, irrespective of whether a default has occurred under the indenture governing the notes. Pursuant to the intercreditor agreement governing the priority of the liens securing the notes, the holders of first lien obligations, or their agent, may dispose of, release, or foreclose on, or take other actions with respect to, the collateral with which holders of the notes may disagree or that may be contrary to the interests of holders of the notes, even after a default under the notes. To the extent collateral is released from securing the first lien obligations, the liens securing the notes will also be released. The intercreditor agreement prohibits junior lienholders from foreclosing on the collateral until payment in full of the first lien obligations. We cannot assure you that in the event of a foreclosure by the holders of the senior lien obligations, the proceeds from the sale of collateral would be sufficient to satisfy all or any of the amounts outstanding under the notes after payment in full of the obligations secured by senior liens on the collateral.❞ (Emphasis mine)

Source: Prospectus

†Excludes the Secured Loan Debt

‡Ad Hoc groups generally aren't required to maintain fiduciary obligations to other creditors of their class

A Quick Look at ESL Investments

Despite the controversy surrounding Eddie Lampert's tenure at the helm of Sears, it doesn't hurt to look at what his hedge fund's economic interests in the company are, not just because they're Sears' largest shareholder, but also because they're Sears' largest creditor.

A telling look can be found in their Capital and Corporate Organization Structure Chart provided in their bankruptcy filings, which outlines just how tight ESL's grasp is.

Of the debt we're primarily concerned with, the banks hold most of Sears' 1st-lien debt. Par for the course, but ESL managed to take a 4% bite.

I'll have what the banks are having.

ESL also managed to eke out a 39% stake in the L/C facility, and they took the lion's share (92%) of the 2nd-Lien Credit Agreement.

What about the Secured Loan Debt, of which Property and Equipment are pledged as collateral? ESL controls that, too. About 87% of the Real Estate Notes A & B, along with 66% of the IP/Ground Leases.

If you cared to bet (and who's to say every decision in life isn't a "bet"?), what economic stake would you hazard a guess they have in the 2nd-Lien Notes due 10/15/18? If you're drawing a blank, that'll suffice. The answer is zero.

Note: Sears claims only $89M outstanding of the 6.625% Notes due 2018, instead of $134M, which conflicts with FINRA, the 03/20 supplemental indenture, the 5/31 10-Q, and the 08/04 10-Q. Payments, if made, to any creditors within 90 days of a bankruptcy petition may be considered a voidable preference.

Now, I'm not saying it can't be profitable or fun to bet against hedge funds, but the sand in the hourglass is piling up, and rummaging through the discards of an insider whose roots in the business run deep should at least give some, if albeit momentary, pause.

Conclusion

There are a lot of vultures circling Sears overhead, and it seems virtually all the choicest meat has been picked to the bone. If you're willing to exercise restraint and monitor the latest developments, there just may be some scraps left over at the end. Otherwise, keep scouting for other attractive opportunities.

