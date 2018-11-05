Equity Multiples & Interest Rates

If part of the recent stock market pressure is a negative response to higher rates, an historical examination of the relationship between rates and equity multiples is warranted.

Since the value of a stock today is its future earnings or shareholder dividends discounted back to the present, then price-to-earnings ratios should be in part a function of changes in the interest rate. Looking at the last fifty years of the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) index's closing monthly price to its trailing 12-month earnings ratio relative to the prevailing yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note produces interesting observations. Examining the linear relationship of the P/E ratio and the 10-year Treasury yield would signal where equity multiples should be in relation to interest rates based on historical trends.

There are many different ways to look at earnings multiples. One can use trailing or estimated forward earnings over various time periods. The popular Shiller Cyclically Adjusted P/E Ratio (NYSEARCA:CAPE) is based on inflation-adjusted earnings multiples over the past ten years. For purposes of this article, I am using the S&P 500 index price divided by trailing 12-month earnings per share before extraordinary items as derived by Bloomberg.

The graph below plots these average monthly P/E ratios versus the average monthly 10-year Treasury yield over the last 50 years. This dataset gives us 600 data points to estimate the relationship between equity multiples and interest rates.

At Friday's close, we sat at a trailing P/E ratio of 18.94x and a 10-year Treasury yield of 3.22%. From the graph above, one can see that we are currently sitting just below the historical trend line (black diamond). For those scoring at home, the slope of that dotted line is y=-0.9408x + 22.757. The current level of the 10-year Treasury yield would equate to an S&P 500 earnings multiple of 19.73x using the historical relationship, which would suggest that the S&P 500 is currently about 4% undervalued after the recent sell-off.

When I wrote a version of this article in March 2012, the 10-year Treasury yield stood right around 2%, but the S&P 500 P/E ratio was just 14.2x. The relationship suggested that the S&P 500 was nearly 48% undervalued. Over the next 2 years from the publication of that article, the S&P 500 would climb by 42%.

This linear extrapolation of the relationship between interest rates and equity multiples is based on a 50-year dataset that contained very different market environments. The point furthest above the linear trendline occurred in December 1999 when the equity multiple stood at 29.3x and the 10-year Treasury yield of 6.27% would have suggested a multiple closer to 16.9x. That was of course near the height of the tech bubble. From the end of 1999 to the end of 3Q 2002, the S&P 500 would produce a -42% total return.

The point on this gauge that would have signaled the cheapest market conditions occurred in December 1974, when the prevailing 10-year Treasury yield of 7.43% would have suggested a 15.8x multiple, but the market traded at only 7.7x trailing earnings. In that stagflationary environment, wrought by the OPEC oil embargo in 1973, both interest rates and equity multiples were too low. Over the next decade, the S&P 500 would produce annual returns of nearly 15%, and the 10-year Treasury yield would crest at 15.8% in September 1981 before it was driven lower by the Volcker-led disinflation.

In the current market environment, we are far from either of these extremes. There are signs that equity multiples are historically elevated. The aforementioned Shiller CAPE is above all previous readings except those preceding the Great Depression and the collapse of the Tech Bubble. My own work on comparing the S&P 500 index level to average hourly earnings suggests the stock market is quite expensive.

In a global context, U.S. equity multiples are above average. Interest rates are also elevated relative to the government bond rates in other developed nations. Those looking for attractive equity risk premiums (the different between earnings yields on stocks and bond yields) would look abroad despite the fact that this measure indicates U.S. stocks are now marginally cheap.

The relationship between interest rates and equity multiples is not a simple two-factor linear relationship. Differences in equity multiples may be a function of different forward growth projections. Differences in interest rates may be a function of differing inflation expectations or the market's view of future monetary policy. There are not many datapoints with a combination of the current level of interest rates and equity multiple. This is a unique market environment. Domestic valuations have cheapened in the recent sell-off, but are not overly compelling given my forward view of tightening monetary policy, the likely decelaration of earnings growth, and weakening of profit margins from high levels.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore, inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.