BP: Buy The Drop

BP (BP) makes a compelling value proposition on the drop. The energy company produces high, recurring dividend income and has upside potential in a rising oil environment. BP has maintained its dividend payout during the last energy market downturn, and a dividend adjustment to the downside, at this point, is unlikely. Shares are attractively valued and have an appealing risk/reward-combination. An investment in BP at today's price point yields 5.9 percent.

BP's shares dropped off in October as vicious selling in the stock market surprised income investors. BP, through no fault of its own, also slumped in lockstep with the broader market. Hence, I think the drop is a good opportunity to gobble up BP at a cheaper valuation, a higher entry yield, and a better risk/reward-ratio.

Source: StockCharts

Strong Quarterly Results

BP released a convincing deck of financials for the third quarter, a quarter that saw strongly rising crude oil prices on the back of a roaring U.S. economy and rising uncertainty in the energy markets with respect to new U.S. sanctions on Iranian crude oil production.

In Q3-2018, BP pulled in $5.8 billion in replacement cost profit before interest and tax - the company's proxy for earnings -, which reflected a 65 percent improvement over the prior year when the energy company earned "just" $3.5 billion. BP's upstream business did really well in the last quarter, too, thanks largely to improving price realizations: BP's upstream profits totaled $4.0 billion compared to just $1.6 billion a year ago.

Here's an earnings snapshot for BP's third quarter.

Source: BP Investor Presentation

BP's operating cash flow hit $6.6 billion in the quarter ending September, unchanged from the year ago quarter. Nonetheless, BP is in a strong cash flow position as it covers its capital expenditures, dividends and share buybacks with organic cash flow, which greatly improves BP's margin of dividend safety as well as the investment proposition as a whole.

Source: BP

BP has maintained its dividend payout during the last energy market downturn, which was good news for shareholders. Given that the company now covers its payout with cash flow, there is no reason for the company to adjust its dividend.

Oil Prices Can Climb Higher

U.S. sanctions on Iranian oil exports will kick into effect this week, and the U.S. economy is in the best shape in more than a decade, seeing strong gains in employment and wage growth, all of which is supportive of oil demand and rising oil prices. Crude oil prices have dipped a bit lately, but the recovery trend is still intact.

WTI Crude Oil Spot Price data by YCharts

A rising oil environment, in my opinion, is the single biggest potential catalyst for BP to grow its free cash flow. The higher oil prices climb, the bigger the free cash flow impact, especially driven by BP's price-sensitive upstream business.

Source: BP

BP Is Cheap

BP is attractively valued on a forward P/E-basis. Energy investors seeking access to BP's almost 6 percent dividend yield currently pay just ~10.6x next year's estimated profits, which places BP mid-field in its peer group.

Here's how BP stacks up against other major international oil companies in terms of forward P/E-ratio.

BP PE Ratio (Forward 1y) data by YCharts

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

BP is, first and foremost, a directional bet on higher energy prices. New sanctions on Iran, which will go into effect this week, have the potential to increase the fear premium in energy markets. Strong economic growth in the U.S. paired with growing consumer confidence further boosts the oil price outlook. On the other hand, a softening economic trajectory would be a major negative for the investment thesis here.

Your Takeaway

BP makes a decent value proposition on the drop. The energy company covers its capital expenditures and dividends with organic cash flow, and has considerable free cash flow upside in a rising oil environment. Despite the dip, oil prices are still in a bullish recovery scenario, and have potential to edge higher as long as the U.S. economy is roaring ahead. Further, BP maintained its dividend during the last energy market downturn, which makes it unlikely that the dividend will get slashed now. Buy the drop for income and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BP, XOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.