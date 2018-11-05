50 Worst Performing S&P 500 Stocks In October

Seeking Alpha readers could potentially screen this list for value or assess themes that have led to recent security-level underperformance.

The average monthly loss on these stocks puts this list in bear market territory in just one calendar month.

October 2018 was a bloodbath for the domestic large cap stock index. The S&P 500 (SPY) produced its worst monthly return in 7 years and the third worst monthly return since stocks bottomed in March 2009.

This article takes a look at the worst performing decile for the S&P 500 constituents in October and discusses some observations from this list of laggards.

These fifty companies produced a -21% cap-weighted return last month, a bear market in a calendar month. On the year, these stocks have produced a cap-weighted return of 11.6%, besting the S&P 500. However, that number is skewed by the presence of Amazon (AMZN), which was up 36.6% on the year through the end of October, but was down 20% on the month. The equal-weighted return of this decile of stocks is lagging the market. This list would have been collectively outperforming through September (even excluding Amazon), and includes a large number of companies who have seen their valuation premium reduced in this sell-off.

From an industry perspective, consumer discretionary was the laggard, but this is largely due to a nefarious type of "Amazon Effect". No consumer staples companies, utilities, or REITs were on the laggards list. As I illustrated in "Performance of Factor Tilts: October 2018", low volatility stocks outperformed in October, a factor tilt that tends to be overweight these lower risk businesses.

There is also some interesting observations from the M&A front on this list. Newfield Exploration (NFX) was a top laggard, but has seen a little bounce after the announcement of its acquisition by Encana. IBM (IBM) is another large cap company on the laggards list given its pricey acquisition of Red Hat (NYSE:RHT), the top performing S&P 500 stock in October. Moderating valuations could potentially spur an uptick in M&A.

Value and growth, mega-cap and more mid-cap, domestic-focused and global, an expansive subset of large cap stocks produced very negative total returns in October. I hope this article helps Seeking Alpha readers filter through the rapidly changing market environment to zero in on interesting opportunities.

