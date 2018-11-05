GoPro: Fears Realized

GoPro (GPRO) is a prime example of a stock that trades cheap for a reason. Part of my investment philosophy is to attempt to identify such ignored stocks in a prime position for a breakout. My previous research looked at the action camera company as a potential target for a breakout, but my fears were realized via the weak Q3 results making the stock still uninvestable for now.

Some Positives

Following earnings, the stock was down an incredible 24% and far exceeded the market losses. Despite actually beating estimates, the market pushed GoPro back to near the all-time lows around $5.

Oppenheimer remaining bullish on the stock with a $9 target caught my attention that maybe the market got the report wrong. The company has a lot of negatives that make a major turnaround and breakout very difficult to predict: low margins and limited cash.

The initial positive is that GoPro beat analyst estimates. Revenues at $286 million beat estimates by nearly $14 million. Somehow the company beat both revenues and EPS estimates, but the market didn't supposedly like the gross margins. The company hit gross margins of 33.2%, down substantially from last year but up from the prior three quarters.

Probably, the best news is that the new HERO7 Black had the highest one-month sell through in company history. This impressive number included GoPro.com registering record camera unit sales in the first month of a release.

These other stats were impressive and suggestive of long-term demand for their products whether reflected in the financials now or not:

Source: GoPro Q3'18 earnings release

The company continues growing the GoPro Plus subscriptions, though, only 185,000 subscribers at $4.99 per month doesn't add up to a lot. The annual revenue stream only amounts to $12 million and the limited units volume (5 million in 2018) isn't likely to generate a huge business from subscriptions at this price point.

Possibly, the best news is that GoPro still plans to exit the year with low inventory.

Big Hiccup

GoPro just doesn't want to reward shareholders. After all the positive spin, the company gave shareholders a punch to the cut with Q4 guidance.

GoPro reduced the Q4 revenue target to between $360 million to $380 million due in part to the higher sell-in during Q3. So in essence, the bullish Q3 numbers just pulled forward expected revenues. The worse part of the commentary is the suggested need to still promote a hot camera for the holidays. Per CFO Brian McGee on the earnings call:

We have observed an industry trend of retail promotions increasing in both frequency and scale during the holiday season to compete for consumer's share of wallet. This year, we plan to initiate more promotions during the fourth quarter, which will have a negative impact on both Q4 revenue and margin.

EPS will fall to ~$0.26 based on company estimates, well below analyst estimates up at $0.34. GoPro just doesn't have the services stream or the competition when outlining the geographic market shares to justify the company pushing volume sales.

Even more bizarre, GoPro still expects low inventories as the year ends setting up a solid Q1 and full-year 2019. The market just isn't going to see beyond the promotional holidays.

The company is actually getting operations in order with cost reductions placing quarterly operating expenses in the $100 million range. Using my favorite multiple for beaten down stocks, GoPro only trades at an incredibly low forward EV/S of 0.7x.

GPRO EV to Revenues (Forward) data by YCharts

The opportunity exists as the calendar turns to 2019 and the investor shifts to Q1 numbers. GoPro provided a possibly very bullish nugget for the quarter.

Looking at the first quarter of 2019, we expect sell-in and sell-through to be at least 1 million units, while exiting Q1 with low channel inventory. We believe that our camera mix will continue to ship to the high end, and that's a combination of ASPs, margins and operating expenses should result in an approximate breakeven to slightly profitable first quarter.

Analysts are expecting a $0.14 loss in Q1 so a breakeven quarter is a huge guide up. The market isn't likely to get over the promotional holiday sales, but the recommendation is to not get too negative.

The issue is that the company really needs a catalyst besides the now mundane action cameras.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that our biggest fears were realized despite the company actually executing generally as planned. The lack of a major catalyst beyond selling cameras has the results influenced by promotional activity. The potential exists for a bounce assuming a good holiday period does indeed leave GoPro with low inventories heading into Q1. In that scenario, the Oppenheimer price target would be in play for 2019.

