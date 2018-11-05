Diamondback Energy Earnings Preview: Impressive Fundamentals And An Upwardly-Sloped Trend Channel

The sentiment indicators are all showing extreme readings, but not in the same direction.

Oil and gas company Diamondback Energy (FANG) is set to release earnings on Wednesday at 8:00 AM CST. Diamondback has some of the best fundamental metrics in the industry, but the stock has lagged the industry over the last six months. At this point, the company is outperforming the stock price.

Diamondback has experienced earnings growth of 70% per year over the last three years. Sales have grown by 60% during this same timeframe. In the second-quarter earnings report, earnings grew by 27% while sales grew by 95% over the second quarter of 2017. Analysts expect earnings to grow by 30% for the year as a whole with sales growth of 75.5%.

For the third quarter, the consensus estimate is for earnings of $1.57 per share and that is 18% above the third quarter of 2017. Sales are expected to grow by 71.2% on a year over year basis. The EPS estimate has been ratcheted down from $1.59 over the last 30 days. The revenue estimate for the third quarter is $515.84 million.

Diamondback sports a profit margin of 47.6% and an operating margin of 39.4%. Both of those figures are very strong compared to the industry averages. The return on equity is at 11.3% and that is in line with the industry average.

The Sentiment Indicators are All at Extreme Levels, but in Opposite Ways

The sentiment toward Diamondback is one of the oddest overall sentiment pictures I have seen. The short interest indicates extreme pessimism. While analysts are extremely optimistic and so are option traders.

The short interest ratio is at 7.58 and it has jumped from 2.48 in the last two months. The number of shares sold short doubled in two months while the average daily trading volume declined slightly. And that is how you get a short interest ratio to triple in two months.

Settlement Date Short Interest Avg Daily Share Volume Days To Cover 10/15/2018 11,105,419 1,464,973 7.58063 9/28/2018 11,324,025 1,845,642 6.135548 9/14/2018 8,525,801 1,939,010 4.396987 8/31/2018 7,656,979 1,946,272 3.934177 8/15/2018 5,074,366 2,040,808 2.486449 7/31/2018 4,437,386 780,067 5.688468 7/13/2018 4,298,473 1,078,828 3.984391

As far as the analysts ratings, they are just the opposite of the short interest ratio has they are collectively very bullish. There are a total of 30 analysts following the stock and 28 have the stock rated as a “buy” while two have it rated as a “hold”. Those ratings haven’t changed much in the last few months. In August, when the company reported second quarter earnings, 26 out of 29 analysts had the stock rated as a “buy”.

Option traders are also very optimistic based on the put/call ratio being at 0.32. That is sharply lower from the 0.78 reading on August 8 when Diamondback last reported earnings. The odd thing is the put open interest is at 14,423. That is slightly higher than the 11,158 reading in August. The call open interest has really jumped in the last three months with 44,704 contracts open. That is significantly higher than the 14,254 contracts open on August 8.

The put/call ratio on Diamondback is one of the lowest I have seen recently. That being said, I also have to downplay its significance based on the number of days of average trading volume the open interest represents. Based on the 44,704 calls representing 4.47 million shares of stock, it only represents a little over three days of average trading volume.

Diamondback Just Hit Potential Support on its Weekly Chart

The weekly chart shows that Diamondback has been moving higher since the beginning of 2016 and that an upwardly-sloped trend channel has formed that defines the move higher. The decline in the stock price in October brought the stock down to the lower rail of the channel. The lower rail appears to have acted as support as the stock bounced off of its low reading last week.

The overbought/oversold indicators aren’t in oversold territory after the price decline in October. However, they are approaching levels that have marked lows for Diamondback in the last few years. The 10-week RSI is under 40 and it has only been under that level on three other occasions since the beginning of the rally.

The weekly stochastic readings are below the midway point and that hasn’t been very common over the last few years either. The stochastic readings were at a similar level before the stock rallied from the $85 area to the $130 area. That rally occurred from August ’17 through January ’18. That was also the last time the stock hit the lower rail of the channel.

One last thing that caught my eye about the chart was how the $110 area acted as resistance back in late 2016 and early 2017. That same area has been acting as support in 2018. While the stock has dipped below $110 on three occasions, the stock hasn’t closed a week below that price since last November.

The Overall Picture

Looking at the overall picture for Diamondback, I can’t help but be bullish on the stock. The fundamentals are really strong and the chart looks good. The sentiment picture is a mess with extreme optimistic readings from analysts and option traders and extreme pessimism readings from short sellers.

The deciding factors for me were really the short interest and the relevance of the put/call ratio. Because the option open interest doesn’t represent a great deal of stock, the reading loses a great deal of its importance. The short interest on the other hand could play a huge role in a renewed rally. If the stock starts rallying, the short sellers will have to start covering their positions and that will add buying pressure to a stock that is already climbing.

Diamondback is rather odd when you look at its reaction to earnings reports. In August the company missed the EPS estimate by a small margin. The stock didn’t drop right away, but five days later the stock dropped sharply. The company beat in May and the stock rose for a couple of days but then dropped again. The company beat in February and the stock hardly moved on the earnings date, but then rallied for about a month and a half after that.

What all of this suggests to me is that you don’t have to buy Diamondback ahead of the earnings report. As long as the earnings are in line and the revenue doesn’t disappoint, I look for the stock to continue its uptrend in the next few months.

