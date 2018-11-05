Omega: Key Takeaways From Q3 2018

Omega Healthcare, Inc. (OHI) reported on November 5, before the market opened, and we looked at the results. We give you key takeaways from the numbers.

Revenue beat

OHI beat on revenues likely as they did get some Orianna facilities leased during the quarter, and most analysts had not modeled it in their projections. The company did maintain guidance for the year.

Source: OHI Q3-2018 supplemental

One key change was the increase in real estate impairment (which is added back to net income). This number moved to 13 cents from 2 cents seen in Q2-2018. OHI took another $23 million impairment in the quarter bringing the last 24 month impairments close to $240 million.

Funds available for distribution (FAD)

FAD moved up in the quarter, and this was a key victory for the bulls. FAD came in at $144 million or at about 68 cents a share. This compares to $0.66 paid in dividends, so FAD coverage is about 103%. However, FAD is non-standard term, and REITs use different routes to get to it.

OHI does not deduct maintenance capital expenditures which are the landlords' responsibility in FAD.

Year to date, this ran at $45 million.

Source: Author's calculations

Adjusted for this, dividend coverage ran at about 92.4% for the year. Still, the quarter-over-quarter improvement in FAD was a good result in a difficult market.

Operating cash flow lagging FAD by a large amount

This quarter OHI produced $131.3 million in operating cash flow. This quarter's cash flow was closer to the FAD number of $144 million but still lagging. So far this year, operating cash flows have badly lagged the FAD measure.

The $348.6 million pales in comparison to the FAD of $428.1 million with lease inducements responsible for $32.3 million of the difference. When we substitute operating cash flow in place of FAD, we can see what a huge amount OHI has to pony up to pay dividends.

Orianna's properties' progress will be key to enhancing dividend coverage. OHI did add a few more Orianna properties to the transitioned list, and a total of 17 have been rented.

Tenant health

EBITDAR coverage moved up slightly to a 1.34X average. It has essentially been around this level for the last 3 quarters.

OHI is now disclosing 87% of its total portfolio versus 83% in early 2018. While this might be due to asset sales of distressed properties, we appreciate the higher visibility as do all OHI investors. Ideally, we would like this to be over 90% as it was in the past.

Financing

OHI's debt to EBITDA is getting high.

Fitch has in the past stressed that OHI should stay under the 5.5X level.

"OHI has consistently maintained leverage between 3.9x - 5.1x since 2011, with leverage at 4.8x and 5x for the quarter and year ended Dec. 31, 2016. Fitch views quarterly leverage as more meaningful than trailing 12 months for OHI given the lack of seasonality in reported earnings and timing effects of acquisitions. Fitch expects leverage will remain between 4x-5x over the next 12-to-24 months. Fitch's projections indicate OHI has a cushion of 0.5x - 1x to the negative leverage sensitivity of 5.5x. Were OHI to change its financial policies and operate with leverage closer to 5.5x, Fitch would then consider the adequacy of the cushion."

We have in the past brought this up as a key restriction on OHI's flexibility and it will be interesting to see how this evolves.

Conclusion

OHI remains an expensive stock when we take into account how poor its tenant rent coverage is. Everyone remembers Spirit Capital Realty (SRC) and its issues with tenant rent coverage. SRC had 1 tenant, ShopKo, with a sub 2.75X rent coverage. ShopKo was under 10% of SRC's total rent. The market threw a fit and SRC parceled that into a separate portfolio. Here, the entire tenant base is at 1.34X rent coverage with 13% undisclosed. OHI is trading at a very generous premium to the liquidation value of its properties, and that provides a low margin of safety at the current price.

Source: SNL

The results were good from a FAD perspective. We emphasize that FAD, as used by OHI, is an extremely poor metric by itself as it ignores maintenance capital expenditures. If we subtract the $45 million of year-to-date capex from actual operating cash flow of $348.4 million, we are left with $303 million. OHI paid $413 million in dividends.

This funding model cannot continue forever, and the next tenant blow-up of size will take it down. For now, we rejoice in another quarter where things are looking a little better.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

