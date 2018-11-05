50 S&P 500 Leaders In October Sell-Off

A look at market leadership can provide insight into the characteristics of companies producing relative outperformance in a weak market environment.

The outperforming decile was heavily populated by the defensive consumer staples sector, utilities, and other low volatility businesses.

This article examines the best performing decile of the S&P 500 during the broad-based market sell-off.

October 2018 saw the S&P 500 (SPY) produce its worst monthly return in 7 years as the large cap index returned -6.8%. This article covers the best performing decile of large cap stocks in October. These stocks bucked the trend and produced an average return of +6.7% on the month.

Understanding what worked in a very negative month for global asset prices can be valuable for Seeking Alpha readers. Here are some observations from this best performing decile of S&P 500 constituents:

The heavy amount of consumer staples stocks (XLP) sticks out as an outlier. As you can see from the table below, 44% of the market capitalization of the leaders in October were consumer staples companies, with a healthy tilt towards food and beverage. As detailed in a companion article on the 50 laggards in October, no consumer staples companies were among the largest losers in the sell-off.

Information technology stocks (XLK) have been market leaders for much of the year, but were under-represented on this list in October as tech swooned.

Despite this relative underperformance by tech, the leading stock on the month was Red Hat (RHT), which benefited from the takeover bid by IBM (IBM) with a 26% total return.

Like consumer staples stocks, real estate companies (XLRE) and utilities (XLU) were over-represented on the leaders list relative to their capitalization weighting. These business tend to be more defensive, and managed to outperform despite higher rates on the month. None of these three sectors - consumer staples, REITs, or utilities - were included among the constituents in the worst performing decile for October.

At a cap-weighted dividend yield of 3.19%, the average dividend of the leading list was roughly 60% higher than the overall market. The overweight to utilities, REITs, and staples stocks undoubtedly boosted this figure.

On average, this list of companies was up 6.7% on the month, but is up only 6.2% on the year. These companies were lagging the broad market through September, but are now outperforming.

As one might expect in a risk-off environment, the leading stocks traded at a lower multiple (22x trailing earnings) than the lagging stocks (55x trailing earnings. The leading stocks still traded at a slightly higher multiple than the broader market, but part of this valuation premium is likely a quality bias given the more defensive businesses on this leaders list.

The resounding takeaway from this list was that low volatility, higher dividend businesses outperformed in the sell-off. Given the change in composition of market leadership, Seeking Alpha readers should be assessing whether low volatility businesses are displacing growth stocks and what this implies for broader equity returns.

