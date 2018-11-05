Wage Growth Causes Bond Yields To Spike

The October 2018 jobs report showed 250,000 new jobs, far exceeding economists' estimates of 190,000. They were almost much higher than the 134,000 new jobs reported in September. Transportation and warehousing jobs increased by 25,000; this followed a 20,000 increase in September. Jobs in the sector coincides with the continued rise in North America rail traffic. It also connotes growth in business activity as jobs are needed to fulfill shipments of goods and services cross country. Corporations have stockpiled certain products in anticipation of rising costs due to tariffs, which may have temporarily spiked transportation activity.

Construction jobs rose 30,000 during the month and are up 330,000 over the year. How long construction jobs can grow in a rising interest rate environment remains to be seen. Leisure and hospitality jobs rose 42,000. They were flat last month, likely due to the effects of Hurricane Florence. Overall, these were great headline numbers for President Trump and the Republican Party heading into mid-term elections. How much of the jobs gains were event-driven - tax cuts or buying ahead of an expected trade war with China?

Unemployment Rate Remains At 3.7 Percent

The unemployment rate was 3.7 percent, flat versus September and down from the 4.1 percent reported in the year-earlier period. The country has not seen unemployment rates this low in nearly 50 years. It remains below the 5 percent threshold economists consider full employment. At this level of unemployment, economic growth should be white hot. Employees should also be able to demand higher wages.

Average hourly wages of $27.30 were up 3.1 percent Y/Y. This followed a 2.8 percent rise last month. A consistent growth in wages could connote that inflation is picking up. Previously, low unemployment had not led to consistent wage growth. After a decade of low interest rates, tax cuts, and trillions in stimulus, it appears inflation is upon us. This could spur Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to continue to hike rates in order to tamp down inflation. President Trump has been critical of Powell and is on record that he wants lower interest rates:

Almost a year since nominating Powell to the post, Trump told the Wall Street Journal in an interview Tuesday that he was intentionally sending a direct message that he wanted lower interest rates, even as he acknowledged that the central bank is an independent entity. Trump demurred when asked under what circumstances he would fire the central bank chief.

The Federal Reserve is supposed to be an independent entity. Secondly, Trump's angst over rate hikes has come as the stock market has begun to show cracks. The stock market is not the economy. If the Fed keeps hiking rates and the market heads lower, then the President may have to find a new way to spur growth. Of note is that the labor force participation rate was 62.9 percent, up from 62.7 percent in September and 62.7 percent in the year-earlier period. Nearly 96 million people are outside the labor force, which could be considered a crisis.

Bond Yields On The Rise

Rising wage growth fanned fears of more interest rate hikes. The 10-year treasury yield rose to 3.22 percent. Rising yields could drive up mortgage rates and corporate debt costs. Any hit to big-ticket purchases like houses may not bode well for the economy. Secondly, corporations have feasted on new debt issuance amid record low interest rates. Total outstanding non-financial corporate debt is now around $9 trillion - nearly 40% above its 2008 high.

Per Steve Blitz, chief U.S. economist at TS Lombard, stated high cash-to-debt ratios could be the biggest problem:

Debt to cash is very very high, but debt equity is very very low. What that tells me is corporations are borrowing against their net worth, as opposed to borrowing against cash flow and income, which in effect is the same thing households were doing in 2004, 2005 and 2006."

This implies companies could be borrowing against their net worth or equity market capitalizations. What happens to highly-indebted names like Bausch Health (BHC) or Teva (TEVA) if (1) their equity market capitalizations fall or (2) bankers require them to make principal payments as they come due? Focusing on debt-to-equity could make sense amid strong equity markets and a company's willingness to raise new equity. What happens if the equity markets dry up and a company is unable or unwilling to sell new shares to repay debt?

At the end of the day, any debt defaults could cause banks to pull back on lending and potentially reduce capital for small businesses and/or growth companies. That would not bode well for the economy or the equity markets. At some point, rising interest rates and falling bond prices could raise corporations' cost of capital, increase interest expense on new money, and crimp cash flow.

Conclusion

Rates above 4 percent could be extremely bearish for stocks. For now, I believe it still could be a stock-pickers' market with outsized volatility for highly-indebted names.

Disclosure: I am/we are short BHC, TEVA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.