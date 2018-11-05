Lithium Americas: The Unknown Lithium Leader

Investment Thesis

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) is an emerging lithium mining company based in Vancouver, Canada. It is currently undervalued and mostly unknown even by lithium investors. Lithium Americas has two lithium mining projects, the Cauchari-Olaroz project, located in Jujuy, Argentina, and the Thacker Pass project, located in Nevada, USA. The Thacker Pass project is what this article will be focusing on because of its immense potential. Investing in Lithium Americas isn’t without risk, but the risk is quite minimal, especially when measured against the potential rewards of the stock.

The Cauchari-Olaroz project is not owned wholly by Lithium Americas, they have a 62.5% stake in the company. Ganfeng Lithium (SHE:002460) owns the other 37.5%. Lithium Americas originally owned 100% of the project, but because they still haven’t produced any lithium, they needed cash to continue their operations. Ganfeng provided $100 million loan, covering the necessary capital expenses before profit can be generated. The reason that this area doesn’t have nearly as much potential as the Thacker Pass project is because of its dramatically lower production. The risk associated with the Cauchari-Olaroz project is also much lower because of Lithium Americas’ partial stake.

Unrecognized Potential

The largest known deposit of lithium in the United States is owned solely by Lithium Nevada, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lithium Americas. This is the Thacker Pass project. Lithium Americas will be utilizing a new technique known as sulphuric acid leaching, allowing the mine to be incredibly efficient. This technique is able to extract 94% of the available lithium, up 11% from the average of 83% of the lithium able to be extracted from most deposits. In addition, the operating cost of this process, as noted below, is $2,570 per tonne of lithium carbonate, only 21.4% of the price Lithium Americas will be getting paid per tonne of lithium carbonate.

Image Source: Lithium Americas. For a reference of the sheer size of the mine, the Cauchari-Olaroz project, a relatively large lithium deposit, produces 25,000 tons of lithium per annum ((tpa)). The Thacker Pass project is expected to produce enough lithium annually to account for 25% of the world’s lithium supply. Another incredible number on this chart is the mine life - 46 years. As Tim Crowley, Vice President of of Government and Community relations for Lithium Americas said, in regards to how long the mine will last, “That’s almost unheard of.”

All of the following figures below are after Phase 2 completion, unless otherwise stated. Thacker Pass would provide an EBITDA of $520 million for Lithium Americas. To derive the earnings from this number, the interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization need to be calculated. Interest doesn’t apply to the Thacker Pass project because none of the necessary financing will be provided through loans, but through equity (this will be discussed further later in the article). Taxes would decrease the annual EBITDA by $145,652,173 million (author calculations with Lithium Americas provided information). Depreciation doesn’t really apply to the Thacker Pass project as the asset will maintain a steady production rate throughout its life. Amortization also won’t be much of a factor for Thacker Pass. If Lithium Americas wanted to buy back all of the equity that they sold for the financing, they could do so in just one year and still turn a profit (based off of Phase 1 cost and production numbers in the chart above).

With the above information, Lithium Americas would bring in earnings of $374,347,827 annually. This annual earnings would provide an EPS of $4.23 for Lithium Americas, again just off of Thacker Pass. Most companies have an EPS significantly lower than their share price; Thaker Pass would bring Lithium Americas’ EPS to be greater than their current share price

Based off of the current stock price, Lithium Americas’ P/E ratio is .981, noticeably low. P/E ratios on their own don’t necessarily mean that a company is undervalued. However, when further evidence presented in the article is taken into account, the P/E ratio begins to paint the picture of an undervalued company. To add even more weight to the ratio, the industry’s average P/E ratio is 20.89, meaning that this low ratio isn’t typical in the industry (calculated using five similar lithium companies: Veolia (OTC:OTCPK:VEOEY) [although an environmental company, Veolia has recently made lithium a large part of its business], American Lithium (OTC:OTCQB:LIACF), FMC (NYSE:FMC), Albemarle (NYSE:ALB), and Sociedad Química y Minera (NYSE:SQM)). If the low P/E ratio was standard in the industry, perhaps this could have just been written off.

The lithium market is expected to see steady growth in the future, with a projected CAGR of 9.33% from 2018-2023. This is being lead by the need for more batteries, with electric vehicles (EV), phones, and storing solar energy. Lithium is the primary ingredient for all batteries, so its importance in the global market will continue to rise. Since Thacker Pass is the largest lithium deposit the in United States, many US companies, in particular, are likely to turn to Lithium Americas to supply it.

Risks

The risk associated with investing in Lithium Americas is most likely what has allowed the price to stay at the low price it currently resides at. The key word being associated. Phrases such as bankruptcy, inexperience, and a lack of lithium are often thrown around the company, and while possible, they are not very plausible. As evident in the chart above, 3.1 million tonnes are proven or probable, which coincides with both the lifetime estimate and the production estimate. As of June of 2018, there was 713 thousand tonnes of proven reserves of lithium carbonate, and 242 thousand tonnes of probable reserves, totaling 955 total tonnes of reserves. These were calculated by Lithium Americas before their Potential Feasibility Study (PFS) report. After this study that percentage has likely dropped even further and they were able to raise the initial reserve numbers. Based on the ratio of the June numbers, proven reserves represent, at least, about 74.7% of the 3.1 million tonnes after the PFS report. However, the proven reserves now likely represent even more of the number than they did in June as a result of the PFS report.

Overall, what Lithium Americas has predicted, in terms of available resources, is likely accurate and therefore not much of a risk. The association of this risk with Lithium Americas is, however, highly beneficial for potential investors because it keeps the stock price down. Once this idea is recognized by the market, the price of LAC should rise.

The risk of bankruptcy is also not as prominent as skeptics make it out to be. However, it is much more likely than Lithium Americas’ production projections being off. This is because Lithium Americas still hasn’t generated a profit, and the projections are practically confirmed from the PFS report. However, Phase 1 of Thacker Pass should produce $173,173,914 million in earnings annually, using the EBITDA in that chart above and the previously calculated taxes. With only Phase 1 will be operational, Lithium Americas will have generated $519,521,742 million in earnings in the span of the required three years until Phase 2 construction begins. This would be enough to cover all of the Phase 2 construction costs, meaning that no capital will need to be raised.

They will need to raise money for the first stage construction of Thacker Pass because most, if not all, of the revenue generated by the Cauchari-Olaroz project will go towards paying back debts. The debts were acquired because Lithium Americas needed to raise the necessary CapEx to start production at the Cauchari-Olaroz project. Lithium Americas has said that they plan on funding the entire project through equity financing and available capital available from the Cauchari-Olaroz project, allowing Lithium Americas to avoid going into debt. However, this does propose the risk of dilution of the shares, but when taking into account how undervalued the company currently is, this risk again doesn’t pan out. Again, this fear of bankruptcy allows Lithium Americas to remain in the shadows, but it is an unjustified fear that allows investors to take advantage of the underpriced stock.

Lithium Americas’ management team is far from inexperienced. Two of the six senior management positions are filled by people with experience producing lithium at FMC. The position where the experience is needed the most is the CTO, and Rene LeBlanc is one of the two with previous experience, working in Tesla’s lithium process engineering division as well as FMC. The other senior officers are all well versed in financing which has helped Lithium Americas maintain their balance sheet so well, even though they have yet to produce any lithium.

Many investors and analysts are concerned that this lack of any actual production experience as their own company will lead to Lithium Americas failing in the long term, but their partnership with Ganfeng Lithium will ease this as well. Ganfeng is one of the largest vertically integrated stock in the world, the largest market share of any vertically integrated company. Ganfeng has 17% of the world’s lithium market share which the third largest share of all lithium companies - still the highest of all vertically integrated lithium companies. The reason their vertical integration is important is because Lithium Americas is following a vertically integrated production model as well. Vertical integration allows for a company to maximise profits, but is a bit more risky. However, with Ganfeng’s guidance, Lithium Americas shouldn’t have much trouble utilizing this strategy. Ganfeng Lithium also has over ten years producing lithium with this method, and created the process that Lithium Americas is utilizing to extract the lithium at both of its projects. The two companies also have a Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) which Lithium Americas has been utilizing to gain insight on producing their lithium. The SCA ensures that the companies will share information with each other, both technical and financial, in order to better both of them, in Lithium Americas’ case technical aid has proven the most useful. This final risk associated with Lithium Americas is again perceived to be much more of a threat than it truly is.

Finally, some investors might be turned off by the fact that Phase 1 construction isn’t supposed to begin until 2020. Also, Phase 1 production isn’t set to begin until 2022; Phase 2 construction is supposed to begin in 2025 with Phase 2 production beginning in 2026. This time concern is understandable, mere hours can pass as eons for some investors. However, as Lithium Americas gets closer and closer to their goals, the stock should increase as the perceived risk decreases. By 2020, when Lithium Americas begins Phase 1 construction, the stock could reach $8. By 2022, when Phase 1 production begins, the stock price could be $16 a share. These prices can be reached as the market begins to notice Lithium Americas, and the perceived risk decreases. As time passes, the price rises, and with the rising price, the room for stock growth declines.

Investor Advantage

This is by no means a short term stock, investing in this company would be a long term investment. However, Lithium Americas should yield high returns and rapid growth every year. This means that investors won’t have to wait until 2027, where it will most likely reside at around $25 per share, in order to cash in. This final pricing of the stock, as well as the previously mentioned intervals, has been created by comparing the average industry P/E ratios, market caps, stock prices, earnings, and ongoing projects.

At $25 per share, and the current number of outstanding shares, Lithium Americas’ market cap would reach $2.214 billion in 2027. While Lithium Americas would still be below most of its peers in this regard, the market is unlikely to adjust so dramatically, even if it is warranted.

In an ideal situation, meaning the market realizes the full potential of Lithium Americas, the stock price would reach $40. This final price, determined by an ideal reaction to Lithium Americas, was determined by a comparison with many companies, but especially Sociedad Química y Minera. This company offers the best comparison because of the many similarities the two companies share. For example, they are both vertically integrated and each have a only a couple of mines (similar total output upon Thacker Pass Phase 2 completion). A share price of $40 would make their P/E ratio 9.456, which is still a good amount lower than the industry average, but much greater than .981. The P/E ratio is still based off of current shares and the previously mentioned EPS.

After 2027, a year after the beginning of Phase 2 production, Lithium Americas will have reached a standstill in terms of developing new areas, and the market will know what to expect in terms of earnings. Lithium Americas has built a strong foundation for their company, and won’t have to do much after 2022 (in terms of raising capital or developing new lands), so these numbers are actually quite stable even though they are years in the future.

So, by knowing that the risks are much more overblown than they truly are, investing in Lithium Americas now is likely to prove to be worthy investment. However, the more time that passes, the lower the perceived risk of Lithium Americas becomes; waiting even a couple of weeks could cause an investor to miss out on the stock’s gains as the stock rises as a result. The stock almost seems too good to be true, so invest while you can. Beat the market to realizing the full potential of this lithium company, or even noticing it.

Perhaps the biggest advantage of reading this article is the inside edge that you will have over the rest of the market for this underfollowed stock. If everyone knew about this company, or the information discussed in this article, the price wouldn’t be nearly as low as it is now. Investing now, as the price is low, could provide great returns in the future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LAC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.